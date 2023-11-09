Tsinghua University hosts 3rd World Health Forum

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn.

The 3rd World Health Forum, organized by Tsinghua University in collaboration with the Tsinghua Vanke School of Public Health and the Tsinghua Institute for Healthy China, commenced on the Tsinghua campus in Beijing on Nov. 4.

The 3rd World Health Forum, initiated by Tsinghua University, opens in Beijing on Nov. 4, 2023. [Photo courtesy of Tsinghua University]
The forum, themed "Preparing the World for the Next Pandemic," attracted renowned scholars, representatives from international organizations and non-governmental organizations, and experts from think tanks. They convened to pool knowledge on lessons learned from managing the pandemic, improving public health systems, and providing greater technological support for the health of humanity.

During his keynote speech at the opening ceremony, Wang Xiqin, president of Tsinghua University, stressed the role of the university in cultivating talent, advancing technological innovation, and promoting international cooperation to prepare for unknown major risks. He affirmed Tsinghua University's commitment to a people-centered philosophy and its dedication to advancing public health. Wang expressed his hope that the forum would thoroughly address global public health issues and promote integration and concerted innovation among all stakeholders, including universities, research institutions, governments, and companies.

Margaret Chan, chairperson of the World Health Forum and founding dean of the Tsinghua Vanke School of Public Health, discussed the importance of examining the pandemic response and challenges in her keynote speech.

She asserted that such discussions aid in reflecting on past adversities and pave the way for stronger prevention and greater resilience. Chan advocated for establishing a robust health system to improve crisis response capabilities, promoting global cooperation to refine a health management framework that embodies equity worldwide, and strengthening technological innovation to optimize supervision systems.

Lei Haichao, vice minister and deputy secretary of the Leading Party Members' Group of the National Health Commission, stressed in his speech that constructing a strong public health system is crucial for countering severe pandemics. He highlighted the importance of integrating medical treatment with preventive measures in this effort. Lei pointed out the need to improve the coordination between disease prevention and control departments and urban and rural communities, increasing early warning and supervision abilities, and consolidating support for medical teams and emergency-response supplies.

The two-day forum convened over 150 global scholars, members of international organizations, industry leaders, academics and futurists from more than 14 countries and regions for in-depth discussions on various countries' anti-pandemic response measures, international cooperation strategies, and innovative health strategies.

The World Health Forum was initiated by Tsinghua University in 2021. Its purpose is to provide a platform for dialogue, academic exchanges, and the sharing of experiences, to strengthen capacity building and the development of global health governance systems, and to contribute to the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the building of a community of common health for mankind.

