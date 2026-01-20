Tsingke Biotech Launches New Website to Streamline Global Biotech R&D and Translational Services

BEIJING, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing Tsingke Biotech Co., Ltd., a leading biotechnology company, today announced the launch of its redesigned global website, aimed at simplifying access to its comprehensive biotech R&D and translational services.

Tsingke Biotech officially launches its new global website, featuring the "Gene Factory" model to streamline DNA/RNA manufacturing and R&D services.

With rapid advancements in molecular biology, gene and cell therapy, and molecular diagnostics, research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies increasingly require integrated, high-quality biotechnology support. The new website helps clients quickly evaluate project feasibility, understand technology interconnections, and move from discovery to scalable production more efficiently.

Product and Application Focus

The platform is organized around three key areas: Product Capabilities, Application Scenarios, and Technical Support. Tsingke integrates core technologies — including nucleic acids, RNA, proteins, antibodies, and viral vectors — into seamless workflows that accelerate project timelines and reduce development risks.

Services are applied across molecular diagnostics, vaccine development, gene editing, gene therapy, agricultural biotechnology, and antibody drug discovery, helping clients translate scientific discoveries into practical solutions.

Quality and Transparency

The website provides detailed service descriptions, mapped R&D stages, delivery timelines, and quality controls, giving clients clear and predictable foundations for collaboration.

Enhanced Technical Support

An upgraded technical resources section features documentation, FAQs, professional blogs, and high-impact research publications, enabling early access to critical information and reducing technical communication barriers.

Company Statement

"The new website launch is a major step in driving global collaboration and innovation," said Nan Zhang, Global Marketing Manager at Tsingke Biotech. "By integrating our end-to-end services, clients worldwide can turn research ideas into actionable solutions quickly, with transparent, efficient, and reliable workflows that support both scientific discovery and industrial implementation."

Visit the website and turn your research into impact!

About Tsingke

Beijing Tsingke Biotech Co., Ltd. is a leading biotechnology company providing comprehensive solutions for research and therapeutic development. With expertise in molecular biology, genetics, and protein science, Tsingke offers custom DNA/RNA synthesis, gene cloning, protein expression, antibody discovery, and viral vector packaging (AAV, LV, AdV). Its ISO 13485–certified facilities and Class 100,000 cleanroom ensure consistent quality and reliability. Backed by advanced automation and a global scientific team, Tsingke accelerates innovation in drug discovery, functional genomics, and genetic engineering—empowering researchers worldwide with cutting-edge biomanufacturing solutions.

