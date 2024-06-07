Tsingke Concludes a Successful Showcase at TIDES USA 2024: Advancing Biotechnology Frontiers

BEIJING and PARIS, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsingke successfully wrapped up its debut at TIDES USA 2024, the premier event for oligonucleotides, peptides, mRNA, and genome editing. Held from May 14-17 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, the conference brought together over 150 leading scientists and more than 150 exhibitors, fostering vibrant exchanges and cutting-edge research.

(Tsingke at TIDES USA 2024)

At booth 832, Tsingke showcased its advanced biotechnological solutions featuring a comprehensive synthetic industrial chain. Key highlights included high-quality oligo synthesis, peptide synthesis, synthesis equipment, synthetic reagents, consumables, tailored to meet the needs of both research and preclinical.

Engagement and Feedback:

During the four-day event, Tsingke engaged with numerous experts and companies, discussing advancements in oligo synthesis and related fields. Many attendees expressed high praise for Tsingke's innovative solutions and the practical benefits they offer. Additionally, many participants showed interest and intention to collaborate on Tsingke's oligo synthesizer and raw materials.

Innovation and Future Prospects:

Tsingke highlighted its recent breakthroughs, such as advanced oligo modification techniques and rapid gene synthesis processes. Tsingke's infrastructure, including a 12,000-square-meter R&D site and a 100,000-grade clean production workshop, supports its efficient and high-quality DNA/RNA synthesis services.

Industry Impact:

Tsingke's dedication to innovation and quality is reflected in its portfolio of over 300 intellectual property rights, earning the trust of more than 200,000 customers worldwide. By driving innovations in oligo synthesis, peptide, and gene technologies, Tsingke contributes significantly to clinical therapeutics and drug development, enhancing human health and well-being.

Market and Industry Trends

The TIDES USA 2024 conference highlighted the growing demand for advanced biotechnological solutions, focusing on expediting R&D and improving CMC efficiency. Tsingke's offerings are well-aligned with these industry trends, positioning the company for continued growth and impact.

About Tsingke

Beijing Tsingke Biotech Co., Ltd. is a global leader in DNA/RNA synthesis, driven by the mission of advancing "Biotech for a better world." Committed to innovation, Tsingke provides comprehensive services to researchers and enterprises worldwide, fostering progress in biotechnology.

SOURCE Beijing Tsingke Biotech Co., Ltd.