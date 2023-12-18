Tsingke Congratulates iGEM 2023 SYSU-Software on Winning GOLD MEDAL for BioRocket Project

News provided by

Beijing Tsingke Biotech Co., Ltd.

18 Dec, 2023, 09:13 ET

BEIJING and PARIS, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 International Genetically Engineered Machine Competition (iGEM), the global synthetic biology competition, concluded on November 5, 2023. Over 7,000 students from high schools and universities, organized into more than 400 teams worldwide, participated in this prestigious event. Among them, the Sun Yat-sen University Software Team (iGEM 2023 SYSU-Software), sponsored by Tsingke, achieved the IGEM GOLD MEDAL for their project "BioRocket: Systematic Discovery of Novel Protein Delivery Systems in Massive Prokaryotic Genomes."

The project focused on extracellular Contractile Injection Systems (eCISs), syringe-like protein complexes capable of injecting proteins into cells. Despite their potential as programmable protein delivery tools, only a limited number of eCISs have been characterized to date.

The iGEM 2023 SYSU-Software team developed the BioRocket platform to systematically explore eCISs within prokaryotic genomes using machine learning and structural computation. They also conducted high-throughput predictions of programmable targeting regions within eCISs. The project yielded impressive results, as BioRocket explored over 80,000 prokaryotic organisms, identifying 5,524 novel eCISs. Subsequent wet lab experiments were conducted to validate these novel eCISs identified by BioRocket.

Tsingke played a crucial role by leveraging its technical expertise, providing support, and assisting the team in completing related research on potential EATs genes. The company also verified the identified genes' role as eCIS effector genes.

We aspire that our backing of iGEM 2023 SYSU-Software will inspire more individuals to commit themselves to the research of synthetic biology, contributing to the advancement of this industry.

About iGEM

The iGEM competition is an internationally renowned academic competition in the field of synthetic biology. It was initiated by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States in 2003. It is a comprehensive international competition that revolves around synthetic biology and integrates various disciplines such as life sciences, mathematics, engineering, information science, and art design. The competition has gained widespread attention and special coverage from academic journals such as Nature, Science, Scientific American, The Economist, as well as media outlets like the BBC.

About Tsingke

Tsingke's Gene Factory integrates in-house production of synthetic raw materials and related equipment, and establishes an independent factory-style service model covering the entire nucleic acid synthesis industrial chain.

By continuously researching and upgrading our synthesizers and synthetic materials for oligo production, our gene factory ensures the production of highly accurate oligos. This, in turn, guarantees stable and efficient gene synthesis with timely delivery. The plasmids Tsingke construct undergo NGS and Sanger sequencing validation to ensure 100% sequence accuracy.

SOURCE Beijing Tsingke Biotech Co., Ltd.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.