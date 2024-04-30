TSMC Certifies Ansys Multiphysics Platforms, Enabling Next-Gen AI and HPC Chips

Ansys multiphysics platforms support TSMC's latest silicon technologies, enabling advanced semiconductor vendors to create faster, lower power designs

Ansys RedHawk-SC™ and Ansys Totem™ power integrity platforms are certified for TSMC's latest N2 nanosheet-based process technology

Ansys RaptorX™ solution for on-chip electromagnetic modeling is certified for TSMC's N5 process

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) today announced the certification of its power integrity platforms for TSMC's N2 technology full production release. Both Ansys RedHawk-SC and Ansys Totem are certified for power integrity signoff on the N2 process, delivering significant speed and power advantages for high performance computing, mobile chips, and 3D-IC designs. RaptorX is now certified for TSMC's N5 technology — crucial for modeling on-chip electromagnetic integrity in radio frequency systems, 5G, telecommunications, datacenters, and 3D-IC heterogeneous silicon systems.

Ansys has also collaborated with TSMC on an AI-enabled analysis optimization flow using Ansys optiSLang™ and Ansys multiphysics solutions, including RaptorX, RedHawk-SC, and RedHawk-SC Electrothermal.

"The significant power and performance boost delivered by our most advanced 2nm process technology is driving customers' needs for accurate and comprehensive multiphysics analysis," said Dan Kochpatcharin, head of design infrastructure management division at TSMC. "Our latest collaboration with Ansys delivers power integrity solutions for our most advanced process technologies that are pivotal to enable customer designs, and we have extended our partnership with Ansys to include RaptorX to manage the growing influence of electromagnetic effects in high-speed circuits."

"The Ansys multiphysics platform boasts strong technical solutions for power integrity and high-speed electromagnetics," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of the semiconductor, electronics, and optics business unit at Ansys. "Our collaboration with TSMC empowers our joint customers with the most advanced multiphysics simulations and analyses, enabling them to design some of the most innovative and advanced chips in the world."

Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement™

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

