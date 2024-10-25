TSMC Recognizes Ansys for Excellence in Design Enablement for AI, HPC, and Photonics Silicon Systems
News provided byAnsys
Oct 25, 2024, 10:00 ET
Oct 25, 2024, 10:00 ET
Ansys won four TSMC 2024 OIP Partner of the Year awards, highlighting excellence in multiphysics analysis solutions for system design using advanced silicon processes and the rapidly evolving 3D-IC and silicon photonics packaging technologies
/ Key Highlights
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) was recognized at the TSMC 2024 Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Partner of the Year awards for excellence in design enablement for AI, HPC, and photonics silicon systems. The awards honor TSMC OIP ecosystem partners and their contributions to innovation in next-generation 3D integrated circuit (3D-IC) design and enablement. Ansys received four awards for joint development of design solutions for multiphysics analysis, N2P and A16 power delivery, COUPE enablement, and RF design, optimization, and migration.
TSMC announced the award winners at its annual TSMC OIP Ecosystem Forum, which assembled semiconductor ecosystem partners and customers for a day of industry discussion around technological trends and design solutions. Ansys received the following Joint Development awards:
"Ansys is a key ecosystem partner that has worked relentlessly alongside TSMC to address our mutual customers' most complex design challenges," said Dan Kochpatcharin, head of the ecosystem and alliance management division at TSMC. "The awards celebrate OIP partners like Ansys who strive for excellence in design enablement, working closely with TSMC to accelerate advanced 3D IC design for the next generation of AI innovation."
"The Ansys multiphysics platform is integral to meeting designers' stringent design requirements for 3D-IC," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of electronics, semiconductor, and optics business unit at Ansys. "Without the Ansys multiphysics platform, the chips that are enabling the AI, HPC, and silicon systems growth would take demonstrably longer to develop and validate, and the associated costs would be much higher. Together, Ansys and TSMC push the industry forward by empowering our mutual customers to explore advanced packaging technologies, leverage the speed and power of AI, and enhance product performance and durability."
/ About Ansys
Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement™.
When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.
Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
ANSS–T
|
/ Contacts
|
Media
|
Mary Kate Joyce
|
724.820.4368
|
Investors
|
Kelsey DeBriyn
|
724.820.3927
SOURCE Ansys
Share this article