TSMC Recognizes ANSYS With Two Partner of the Year Awards

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TSMC presented ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) with two Partner of the Year awards at the TSMC 2019 Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Ecosystem Forum. ANSYS' multiphysics simulation solutions for TSMC's industry-leading FinFET process and advanced three-dimensional integrated circuit (3D-IC) packaging technologies enable customers to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, mobile, high-performance computing (HPC) and automotive applications.

ANSYS secured awards in the categories of Joint Development of 6nm Design Infrastructure and Joint Delivery of SoIC Design Solution. ANSYS received the award for the Joint Development of 6nm Design Infrastructure for ANSYS' delivery of foundry-certified multiphysics simulation solutions for addressing power, thermal and reliability for semiconductor intellectual properties and systems-on-chips designed on TSMC N6 process technology. The award for the Joint Delivery of SoIC Design Solution recognizes ANSYS' chip-package co-simulation solutions for addressing power integrity, signal integrity, electromigration (EM) and thermal reliability for TSMC-SoIC®, TSMC's latest 3D-IC packaging technology.

"We're pleased with the result of our collaboration with ANSYS in its delivery of multiphysics simulation solutions on TSMC's advanced process and packaging technologies, addressing our customers' growing challenges across the chip, package, board and system to meet the complex design requirement for higher performance and longer battery life," said Suk Lee, TSMC senior director, design infrastructure management division. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with ANSYS to help our customers unleash their silicon innovations for the applications of AI, 5G, HPC and automotive."

"Leading semiconductor and system companies use ANSYS multiphysics simulation solutions to address power, thermal and reliability challenges to achieve electronics system reliability," said John Lee, general manager, semiconductor business unit at ANSYS. "We're very proud of our winning partnership and earning two TSMC Partner of the Year Awards. We look forward to continuing to help our mutual customers build transformational products."

About ANSYS, Inc.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

ANSYS and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS-T

Contact Media Mary Kate Joyce 724.820.4368 marykate.joyce@ansys.com







Investors Annette Arribas, IRC 724.820.3700 annette.arribas@ansys.com

SOURCE ANSYS, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ansys.com

