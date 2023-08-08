TSMC to Build Multi-Billion-Euro Chip Factory in Germany

News provided by

Germany Trade & Invest

08 Aug, 2023, 10:13 ET

BERLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin (GTAI) – Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer TSMC plans to construct a massive new production facility in the eastern German city of Dresden.

The volume of its Dresden expansion will be at least EUR 10 billion. The new plant for 300-millimeter semiconductors will be located in the heart of the electronics hub often known as "Silicon Saxony."  The German government and the EU will reportedly offer major financial support for the project, pending EU approval.

The planned factory will have a monthly capacity of 40,000 wafers. Construction is scheduled to start in the second half of 2024, with the facility to go operational by the end of 2027. Bosch, Infineon and NXP are also participating in the project, with ten percent each.

The plant's products will be aimed primarily at the European and German automotive and industrial sectors, said TSMC. The project follows upon similar expansions by German chipmaker Infineon in Dresden and US giant Intel in Magdeburg, also in eastern Germany.

"With TSMC's investment, a further global player in the semiconductor industry is coming to Germany," said Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck in a statement. "It shows that Germany is an attractive, competitive location, particularly for key technologies like microelectronics."

Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI), the German government agency for international business promotion, was involved in the initial consultations that led to the TSMC expansion.

"Among the many advantages of Germany as a chipmaking location are its European-leading automotive industry and the availability of clean forms of energy, which will become increasingly important to international companies in the years to come," says GTAI CEO Robert Hermann. "This new expansion is a fantastic contribution to Silicon Saxony and the German economy as a whole. It will surely stimulate further opportunities for international businesses in Europe's largest economy."

Contact:
Jefferson Chase
Senior Manager, Communications
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstrasse 60
10117 Berlin Germany
+49 1796873724

Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the German government agency for international business promotion. It helps international companies set up shop in Germany and German companies do business abroad. It also promotes Germany in general as a business location.

SOURCE Germany Trade & Invest

Also from this source

Germany Trade & Invest: AI Boom Sparks German Start-Up Recovery

EU Mandates Greater Recyclability in Batteries

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.