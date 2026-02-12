TSMGI APPOINTS ANDREW MCCARTHY VICE PRESIDENT, SPORTS MARKETING AND EVENTS

McCarthy Seamlessly Transitions From Group Director Role to Lead Department Growth

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialized Marketing Group Inc. (TSMGI), an award-winning global sports, event and promotional marketing agency, today announced the promotion of Andrew McCarthy to Vice President, Sports Marketing and Events.

Andrew McCarthy

"There is nobody more suited to take on this role than Andrew McCarthy," said TSMGI President and CEO Jordan Bressler. "Andrew joined TSMGI with incredible insight and a deep passion for sports marketing. That drive has not only endured—it has grown exponentially. Watching his evolution as a leader has been truly inspiring. His thoughtful, strategic approach continues to amaze me, and I could not be more proud or excited to have Andrew step into this role. With Andrew leading our Sports Marketing and Events team, TSMGI is well positioned to continue to flourish."

McCarthy joined TSMGI in 2017 as an Account Coordinator and has since progressed into a key strategic leader within the Sports Marketing department. In his most recent role as Group Director, he oversaw the direction and execution of several high-profile client programs, bringing a strategic and authentic approach to brand partnerships across a wide range of global and domestic platforms.

With a focus on enhancing brand exposure, internal engagement and corporate hospitality, McCarthy has supported and led initiatives spanning global endurance sports, professional team sports and comprehensive meeting and event planning and execution.

In his new role, McCarthy will continue to manage clients including Abbott, Cummins, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin and Johnson Controls. He will also lead the Sports Marketing and Events department, overseeing the end-to-end client experience across TSMGI's diverse brand portfolio while continuing to develop purpose-driven activations that align seamlessly with each brand's identity and objectives.

"Having been a part of TSMGI for nearly a decade, I am incredibly grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me, and excited to take on this next chapter," said McCarthy. "I do not step into this role lightly. I truly believe TSMGI sets the standard for authentic, purpose-driven collaborations, and I am humbled by the opportunity to continue our mission to lead with purpose while exceeding industry standards and client expectations."

Prior to joining TSMGI, McCarthy built a strong foundation in sports marketing through roles with the Indiana Golf Foundation, Indiana Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Vivid Seats and Ball State University Athletics—experience that shaped his well-rounded perspective on both the fan and client sides of the sports industry.

A 2014 graduate of Indiana University with a degree in Sport Marketing & Management, McCarthy also gives back to his community as a Development Committee member for the Lawrence Township School Foundation.

ABOUT TSMGI The Specialized Marketing Group, Inc. (TSMGI) is a global sports, event and promotional marketing company, specializing in innovative programs that move brands, grab attention and spark conversations. TSMGI combines the personalized attention and passion of a small business with the big ideas and fully integrated capabilities of a larger agency. Founded in 2000, TSMGI's clients include Fortune 500 companies, as well as individual leaders in various markets. Recognized by Chief Marketer Magazine as a "Top 200" agency every year since 2008, TSMGI is headquartered in Deerfield, IL with team members in various locations around the US and Spain. For additional information visit www.TSMGI.com or follow @TSMGI on Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE The Specialized Marketing Group Inc