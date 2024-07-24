TSMGI BROADENS CAPABILITIES WITH EXPANDED PUBLIC RELATIONS SERVICES

Carly Eilian Joins The Team As Vice President, PR And Communications

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialized Marketing Group Inc. (TSMGI), an award-winning global sports, event and promotional marketing agency, announced the expansion of its Public Relations capabilities with the recent strategic hire of Carly Leviton Eilian who will lead the new vertical as Vice President, PR and Communications.

"For several years we have been talking about expanding Public Relations services within our agency in order to offer our clients fully integrated campaigns that tell a seamless story," said TSMGI President/CEO Jordan Bressler. "Carly's vast experience and expertise will allow TSMGI to build upon our brand storytelling capabilities both internally and externally while providing clients with a 'one-stop-shop' to connect with their audiences in a creative, thoughtful and effective way."

New vertical, led by Eilian, provides clients a 'one-stop-shop' to connect with audiences. Post this

With more than 16 years of experience in communications, Eilian will work alongside VP of Communications David Zlotnik to implement enhanced public relations capabilities including media relations, internal and external brand and client communications, crisis communications, influencer marketing and more.

With a diverse background in all areas of public relations, Eilian spent the last five years building her own PR firm, servicing clients across all sectors. Throughout her career, she has led campaigns for locally, nationally and internationally recognized organizations including EXPO CHICAGO, The Chicago International Film Festival, HBO, Second City, Professional Bull Riding, The Auditorium Theater, The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, The School of the Art Institute, The Illinois Restaurant Association, Notre Dame Global Partnerships and more.

The addition of Eilian, along with Zlotnik, VP, Strategy/Client Services Pam Hollander and VP, Global Sports Marketing Hugh Williams, bolsters an all-star team of communications professionals as TSMGI continues to elevate the client experience to current and future clients.

The Specialized Marketing Group, Inc. (TSMGI) is a global sports, event and promotional marketing company, specializing in innovative programs that move brands, grab attention and spark conversations. TSMGI combines the personalized attention and passion of a small business with the big ideas and fully integrated capabilities of a larger agency. Founded in 2000, TSMGI's clients include Fortune 500 companies, as well as individual leaders in various markets. Recognized by Chief Marketer Magazine as a "Top 200" agency every year since 2008, TSMGI is headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago with team members in various locations around the US and Spain. For additional information visit www.TSMGI.com or follow @TSMGI on Instagram, X or LinkedIn.

SOURCE The Specialized Marketing Group Inc