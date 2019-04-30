TSO3 Announces the Dates of its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

QUEBEC CITY, QC and MYRTLE BEACH, SC, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - TSO3 Inc. (TSX: TOS), ("TSO 3 " or the "Company"), an innovator in sterilization technology for medical devices in healthcare settings, will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 and will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release before.

TSO 3 's President and CEO R.M. (Ric) Rumble and CFO Glen Kayll, will host both conferences.

Q1 Results Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, May 7, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m. EDT

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-231-8191

International dial-in number: 1-514-807-9895 (Montreal); 1-647-427-7450 (Toronto)

Conference ID: 5423529

Analysts and institutional investors are invited to participate on the call. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Danielle Ste-Marie at 1-514-465-6701.

Other interested parties may listen to the live webcast of the conference call at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1993850/97C1DC5ABD2F78F31B0550ECA1263AEF

which will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.tso3.com.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Date: Tuesday, May 7, 2019 Time: 9:00 a.m. EDT Where: Lavery, de Billy, L.L.P., 1 Place Ville Marie, suite 4000, Montréal, Québec H3B 4M4

The Management Proxy Circular relating to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders is available on the SEDAR website under the profile of the Company at www.sedar.com.

Subsequent to the conclusion of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, there will be a presentation by Mr. Rumble regarding the Company's business.

About TSO 3

Founded in 1998, TSO 3 's activities encompass the sale, production, maintenance, research, development and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies and accessories for heat-sensitive medical devices. The Company designs products for sterile processing areas in the hospital environment that offer an advantageous replacement solution to other low temperature sterilization processes currently used in hospitals. TSO 3 also offers services related to the maintenance of sterilization equipment and compatibility testing of medical devices with such processes.

For more information about TSO 3 , visit the Company's website at www.tso3.com .

The statements in this release and oral statements made by representatives of TSO 3 relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks, uncertainties and hypotheses, including, but not limited to, the limited history of sales or distribution of the Company, the evolution in customer demand for the Company's products and services, the ability of the Company to obtain the required regulatory clearances to market its products, general business and economic conditions, the condition of the financial markets, the ability of TSO 3 to obtain financing on favourable terms and other risks and uncertainties. Although TSO 3 believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The complete versions of the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements as well as a description of the relevant assumptions and risk factors likely to affect TSO 3 's actual or projected results are included in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is available on the Company's website. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and TSO 3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

