TSO3 Announces the Vote Results from its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders and the Appointment New Chairperson

TSO3 Inc.

17:15 ET

QUEBEC CITY and MYRTLE BEACH, SC, May 10 2018 /PRNewswire/ - TSO3 Inc. (TSX: TOS), ("TSO3" or the "Company"), an innovator in sterilization technology for medical devices in healthcare settings, today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 3, 2018, were elected as directors of TSO3. In addition, all other proposals submitted by management were approved.

Election of Directors

Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders' meeting. Accordingly, the results are set out below:

Name

Votes for

% for

Withheld

% withheld

Douglas Dieter

36,802,968

96.38

1,382,514

3.62

Claude Michaud

34,183,227

89.52

4,002,255

10.48

Jeffrey Pompeo

34,146,552

89.42

4,038,930

10.58

Jean-Pierre Robert

34,184,837

89.52

4,000,645

10.48

Linda Rosentstock

36,305,700

95.08

1,879,782

4.92

Richard M. Rumble

29,722,388

77.84

8,463,094

22.16

Steve West

34,170,938

89.49

4,014,544

10.51

Other Proposals

Proposals

Votes for

% for

Votes against

% against

Withheld

% withheld

Appointment of
Independent Auditors

44,602,998

97.42

0

0

1,181,127

2.58

Advance Notice By-Law

27,587,290

72.25

10,598,192

0

0

0

Final voting results on all matters voted at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 9, 2018, will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the name TSO3.

Appointment of a New Chairperson

TSO3 is also pleased to announce that the board appointed Dr. Linda Rosenstock as Chairperson of the Board of Directors. Dr. Rosenstock is a physician executive in academia and government, with broad experience in clinical care, health care delivery, population health, research and health and regulatory policy.

About TSO3

Founded in 1998, TSO3's activities encompass the sale, production, maintenance, research, development, and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies and accessories for heat-sensitive medical devices. The Company designs products for sterile processing areas in the hospital environment that offer an advantageous replacement solution to other low temperature sterilization processes currently used in hospitals. TSO3 also offers services related to the maintenance of sterilization equipment and compatibility testing of medical devices with such processes.

For more information about TSO3, visit the Company's website at www.tso3.com.

The statements in this release and oral statements made by representatives of TSO3 relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks, uncertainties and hypotheses, including, but not limited to, the limited history of sales or distribution of the Company, the ability of the Company to obtain the required regulatory clearances to market its products, general business and economic conditions, the condition of the financial markets, the ability of TSO3 to obtain financing on favourable terms and other risks and uncertainties. Although TSO3 believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The complete versions of the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements as well as a description of the relevant assumptions and risk factors likely to affect TSO3's actual or projected results are included in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017, which is available on the Company's website. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and TSO3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

 

