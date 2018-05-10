TSO3 Announces the Vote Results from its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders and the Appointment New Chairperson

Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders' meeting. Accordingly, the results are set out below:

Name Votes for % for Withheld % withheld Douglas Dieter 36,802,968 96.38 1,382,514 3.62 Claude Michaud 34,183,227 89.52 4,002,255 10.48 Jeffrey Pompeo 34,146,552 89.42 4,038,930 10.58 Jean-Pierre Robert 34,184,837 89.52 4,000,645 10.48 Linda Rosentstock 36,305,700 95.08 1,879,782 4.92 Richard M. Rumble 29,722,388 77.84 8,463,094 22.16 Steve West 34,170,938 89.49 4,014,544 10.51

Other Proposals

Proposals Votes for % for Votes against % against Withheld % withheld Appointment of

Independent Auditors 44,602,998 97.42 0 0 1,181,127 2.58 Advance Notice By-Law 27,587,290 72.25 10,598,192 0 0 0

Final voting results on all matters voted at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 9, 2018, will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the name TSO 3 .

Appointment of a New Chairperson

TSO 3 is also pleased to announce that the board appointed Dr. Linda Rosenstock as Chairperson of the Board of Directors. Dr. Rosenstock is a physician executive in academia and government, with broad experience in clinical care, health care delivery, population health, research and health and regulatory policy.

About TSO 3

Founded in 1998, TSO 3 's activities encompass the sale, production, maintenance, research, development, and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies and accessories for heat-sensitive medical devices. The Company designs products for sterile processing areas in the hospital environment that offer an advantageous replacement solution to other low temperature sterilization processes currently used in hospitals. TSO 3 also offers services related to the maintenance of sterilization equipment and compatibility testing of medical devices with such processes.

For more information about TSO 3 , visit the Company's website at www.tso3.com.

The statements in this release and oral statements made by representatives of TSO 3 relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks, uncertainties and hypotheses, including, but not limited to, the limited history of sales or distribution of the Company, the ability of the Company to obtain the required regulatory clearances to market its products, general business and economic conditions, the condition of the financial markets, the ability of TSO 3 to obtain financing on favourable terms and other risks and uncertainties. Although TSO 3 believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The complete versions of the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements as well as a description of the relevant assumptions and risk factors likely to affect TSO 3 's actual or projected results are included in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017, which is available on the Company's website. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and TSO 3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

