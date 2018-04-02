TSO3 Appoints Dr. Douglas Dieter to its Board of Directors

Dr. Dieter is currently a Managing Director at Ares Management, an asset manager headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, where he is responsible for investments across the healthcare spectrum, including inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, health insurers, medical device and pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Prior to joining Ares Management in 2016, Dr. Dieter was a Senior Analyst at Western Asset Management Company, an asset manager based in Pasadena, CA, where he was responsible for healthcare and technology high yield and loan investments. At Ares Management and Western Asset Management, his primary focus has been to provide capital solutions and financing for healthcare M&A and leveraged buyouts. He is a recognized authority on healthcare finance and has deep knowledge of the healthcare system, including Medicare and Medicaid payment systems.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Doug to the TSO 3 Board of Directors," stated Germain Carrière, Chairman of the Board for TSO 3 . "TSO 3 selected Doug after completing a search process in which a number of highly qualified individuals were screened and interviewed. His detailed knowledge of the healthcare industry will contribute greatly to the Company."

Before entering the capital markets, Dr. Dieter served as a consultant to numerous start-up healthcare companies and non-profit healthcare institutions in Louisiana, Virginia, and Maryland. He is also the past Co-Chairman of the BioMedTech Committee for the Northern Virginia Technology Council and a past Board member for the Institute for New Medicine, a non-profit focused on HIV/AIDS research.

Dr. Dieter received his B.S. from Villanova University in Chemistry, his M.S. from Georgetown University in Chemistry, and an MPH and Dr. Ph. in Health Systems Management from Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. He has served as a commentator on CNBC's Closing Bell, and in Forbes Magazine, Bloomberg News, The Wall Street Journal, as well as numerous other media outlets. Dr. Dieter will fill the vacancy on the board of directors resulting from the death of Mr. Jean Lamarre, a former director who passed away late in 2017.

About TSO 3

Founded in 1998, TSO 3 's activities encompass the sale, production, maintenance, research, development, and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies and accessories for heat-sensitive medical devices. The Company designs products for sterile processing areas in the hospital environment that offer an advantageous replacement solution to other low temperature sterilization processes currently used in hospitals. TSO 3 also offers services related to the maintenance of sterilization equipment and compatibility testing of medical devices with such processes.

For more information about TSO 3 , visit the Company's website at www.tso3.com.

The statements in this release and oral statements made by representatives of TSO 3 relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks, uncertainties and hypotheses, including, but not limited to, the limited history of sales or distribution of the Company, the ability of the Company to obtain the required regulatory clearances to market its products, general business and economic conditions, the condition of the financial markets, the ability of TSO 3 to obtain financing on favourable terms and other risks and uncertainties.

Although TSO 3 believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The complete versions of the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements as well as a description of the relevant assumptions and risk factors likely to affect TSO 3 's actual or projected results are included in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017, which is available on the Company's website. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and TSO 3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE TSO3 Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tso3.com

