TSO3 Appoints Martin J. Madden to the Board of Directors

MYRTLE BEACH, SC and QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - TSO 3 Inc. (TSX: TOS) ("TSO 3 " or the "Company"), an innovator in sterilization technology for medical devices in healthcare settings, announced today that it has appointed Mr. Martin J. Madden to the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Madden has a broad background in medical device innovation and new product development. Mr. Madden spent thirty years with Johnson & Johnson's Medical Device organization, and, as an executive and a vice-president of Johnson & Johnson, Martin served on the management boards of Johnson & Johnson's Global Surgery Group, Ethicon, Ethicon Endo-Surgery, DePuy-Synthes, and Cordis, and was also Chairman of Johnson & Johnson's Medical Device Research Council, with responsibility for talent strategy and technology acceleration. Martin's leadership experiences spanned internal start-ups, executing turn-around's, and leading large portfolio and technology intensive research organizations.

"We are pleased to add Martin to our team," stated R.M. (Ric) Rumble, president and CEO of TSO 3 . "His experience in medical device technology and commercialization is sure to benefit us as we move forward with our commercial objectives."TE

About TSO 3

Founded in 1998, TSO 3 's activities encompass the sale, production, maintenance, research, development and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies and accessories for heat-sensitive medical devices. The Company designs products for sterile processing areas in the hospital environment that offer an advantageous replacement solution to other low temperature sterilization processes currently used in hospitals. TSO 3 also offers services related to the maintenance of sterilization equipment and compatibility testing of medical devices with such processes.

For more information about TSO 3 , visit the Company's website at www.tso3.com.

