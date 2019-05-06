TSO3 Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
May 06, 2019, 18:04 ET
QUEBEC CITY and MYRTLE BEACH, SC, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - TSO3 Inc. (TSX: TOS) ("TSO3" or the "Company"), an innovator in sterilization technology for medical devices in healthcare settings, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Business Highlights
TSO3's direct sales force continues to increase market adoption of its technology. In the first quarter of 2019, TSO3 received purchase orders or commitment indications for 14 units of its industry-leading STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer and shipped nine sterilizers to end-users. The Company ended the quarter with 75 sterilizers installed at end-user locations, seven that have been shipped but not yet installed, and 28 which are under open purchase orders or commitment indications.
"The Company is on a record pace with 35 units sold or committed to within the last two quarters. TSO3 continues to execute on its goal to sell the 230 sterilizers repurchased from our exclusive distributor last year," stated R.M. (Ric) Rumble, President and CEO of TSO3. "The Company now has over 450 opportunities in our pipeline and is also investing in contracting efforts with Integrated Delivery Networks (IDN's) and Group Purchasing Organizations (GPO's) to provide further access and credibility with acute care facilities in the USA. We remain singularly focused on commercializing our innovative product and see real signs of progress."
2019 First Quarter Financial Summary
- Revenues equaled $1.0 million, compared to $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2018. TSO3 revenues in the first quarter of 2019 reflect sales of sterilizers and related accessories, service and $0.4 million from the sale of consumables directly to end customers. The Company shipped nine sterilizers to hospitals in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to none in the first quarter of 2018.
- Gross profit was positive $0.4 million, or 39% of revenues, as compared to negative ($0.3) million in the first quarter of 2018. Gross profit in the first quarter of 2019 increased as a result of growth in sterilizers and consumables sales at direct-to-user selling prices rather than the wholesale prices at which the Company sold to its distributor in the first quarter of 2018.
- Research and Development (R&D) expenses amounted to $0.7 million, as compared to $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2018. The Company reduced its research and development expenditures as it focused more of its investments on selling and marketing activities.
- Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) includes marketing, sales, service and administrative expenses. SG&A expenses were $2.6 million, which is comparable to the first quarter of 2018.
- Financial expense was $0.5 million as compared to an immaterial amount in the first quarter of 2018. The Company recorded $0.7 million of accrued interest expense in the first quarter of 2019 related to a $20.0 million debt financing it obtained in August 2018 and a non-cash gain of $0.2 million on the revaluation of the embedded derivative within the Convertible Note associated with this financing.
- The Company's net loss was $(3.4) million, or $(0.04) per share, as compared to $(4.5) million, or $(0.05) per share in the first quarter of 2018.
- The Company had $11.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $18.5 million of debt as of March 31, 2019, as compared to $13.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $18.0 million of debt at the end of 2018. The Company used $1.6 million for operating activities in the first quarter of 2019.
Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Measures
In addition to IFRS financial measures, management uses non-IFRS financial measures to assess the Company's operational performance. It is likely that the non-IFRS financial measures used by the Company will not be comparable to similar measures reported by other issuers or those used by financial analysts as their measures may have different definitions. The measures used by the Company are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for IFRS financial performance measures.
Generally, a non-IFRS financial measure is a numerical measure of an entity's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that is neither calculated nor recognized under IFRS. Management believes that such non-IFRS financial measures are important as they provide users of the financial statements with a better understanding of the results of the Company's recurring operations and their related trends, while increasing transparency and clarity into its operating results. Management also believes these measures can be useful in assessing the Company's capacity to discharge its financial obligations.
Management is assessing its operational performance using supplemental non-IFRS measures which removes significant unusual items that do not reflect the recurring and ongoing operational results and trends.
|
IFRS to Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|
$000's
|
2019
|
2018
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Net loss
|
(3,426)
|
(2,676)
|
(2,104)
|
(3,952)
|
(4,512)
|
Financial expenses (income)
|
479
|
(1,055)
|
(599)
|
(12)
|
(14)
|
Amortization and depreciation
|
269
|
235
|
270
|
292
|
315
|
Write-down of tangible and intangible assets
|
-
|
1,026
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
356
|
369
|
688
|
627
|
371
|
Income taxes
|
32
|
7
|
11
|
7
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
(2,290)
|
(2,094)
|
(1,734)
|
(3,038)
|
(3,840)
Adjusted EBITDA, is adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA). Adjusted EBITDA adjusts net income for (1) significant realized and unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses, (2) financial expenses (income), (3) amortization and depreciation expenses (4) share-based compensation expense, (5) write-downs of certain tangible and intangible assets, (6) income taxes, and (7) other significant unusual items.
|
Summary of Results
|
Periods ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited, IFRS Basis, in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)
|
First Quarter
|
2019
|
2018
|
$
|
$
|
Revenues
|
960
|
255
|
Cost of sales
|
583
|
526
|
Gross profit
|
377
|
(271)
|
Expenses
|
Research and development
|
710
|
1,704
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
2,582
|
2,551
|
Financial expenses (income)
|
479
|
(14)
|
Total Expenses
|
3,771
|
4,241
|
Net loss before income taxes
|
(3,394)
|
(4,512)
|
Income taxes
|
32
|
-
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss
|
(3,426)
|
(4,512)
|
Weighted average number of outstanding shares (in thousands)
|
93,465
|
92,877
|
Basic and diluted net loss per share
|
(0.04)
|
(0.05)
|
Basic and diluted net comprehensive loss per share
|
(0.04)
|
(0.05)
|
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|
(Unaudited, IFRS Basis, in thousands of US dollars)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
$
|
$
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
11,268
|
12,961
|
Accounts Receivable
|
944
|
1,591
|
Inventories
|
3,438
|
3,534
|
Current Tax Assets
|
-
|
16
|
Prepaid Expenses
|
340
|
261
|
15,990
|
18,363
|
Non-current Assets
|
Property, Plant and Equipment
|
2,360
|
2,039
|
Intangible Assets
|
1,793
|
1,781
|
4,153
|
3,820
|
20,143
|
22,183
|
Current Liabilities
|
Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities
|
1,882
|
1,858
|
Warranty Provision
|
305
|
273
|
Current Tax Liabilities
|
16
|
-
|
Lease Liabilities
|
139
|
-
|
Deferred Revenues
|
185
|
103
|
2,557
|
2,234
|
Non-current Liabilities
|
Deferred Tax Liabilities
|
51
|
51
|
Lease Liabilities
|
250
|
-
|
Debt
|
17,453
|
16,711
|
Embedded Derivative
|
1,064
|
1,319
|
Deferred Revenues
|
-
|
-
|
21,345
|
20,315
|
Equity
|
Share Capital
|
111,470
|
111,470
|
Reserve – Share-based Compensation
|
8,896
|
8,540
|
Deficit
|
(119,856)
|
(116,430)
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|
(1,712)
|
(1,712)
|
(1,202)
|
1,868
|
20,143
|
22,183
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
As of March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited, IFRS Basis, in thousands of US dollars)
|
First Quarter
|
2019
$
|
2018
$
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net loss
|
(3,426)
|
(4,512)
|
Adjustments for:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
269
|
315
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
7
|
-
|
Income tax
|
32
|
-
|
Share-based Compensation
|
356
|
371
|
Capitalized interest on long term debt
|
714
|
-
|
Gain on re-measurement at fair-value on embedded derivative
|
(255)
|
-
|
Investment income
|
(44)
|
(27)
|
(2,347)
|
(3,853)
|
Changes in non-cash operating working capital items
|
(657)
|
(948)
|
Interest received
|
(44)
|
35
|
Cash flows used by operating activities
|
(1,646)
|
(4,766)
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Disposal of investments
|
-
|
2,326
|
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|
(8)
|
(67)
|
Acquisition of intangible assets
|
(71)
|
(41)
|
Proceed from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
4
|
-
|
Cash flows (used) generated by investing activities
|
(75)
|
2 218
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Financing fee
|
28
|
-
|
Options exercised
|
-
|
25
|
Cash flows generated by financing activities
|
28
|
25
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
(1,693)
|
(2,523)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning
|
12,961
|
8,044
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end
|
11,268
|
5,521
Conference call
TSO3 President and CEO R.M. (Ric) Rumble and CFO Glen Kayll, will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
|
Time:
|
8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time
|
Toll-free dial-in number:
|
1-888-231-8191
|
International dial-in number:
|
1-514-807-9895 (Montreal); 1-647-427-7450 (Toronto)
|
Conference ID:
|
5423529
Analysts and institutional investors are invited to participate on the call. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Danielle Ste-Marie at 1-514-465-6701
Other interested parties may listen to the live webcast of the conference call at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1993850/97C1DC5ABD2F78F31B0550ECA1263AEF which will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.tso3.com.
First Quarter of 2019 Results Disclosure
The first quarter of 2019 Report is available on TSO3's website at www.tso3.com and will shortly be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
About the STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer
The STERIZONE VP4 Sterilizer is a low-temperature sterilization system that utilizes the dual sterilants of vaporized hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) and ozone (O3) to achieve terminal sterilization of heat and moisture-sensitive medical devices. Its single pre-programmed cycle can sterilize a large number and wide range of compatible devices, creating a cost-effective sterilization process with error-free cycle selection. The device's unique Dynamic Sterilant Delivery System™ automatically adjusts the quantity of injected sterilant based on the load composition, weight and temperature. This capability removes the guesswork and potential for human error, as there is no need to sort instruments and choose the appropriate cycles as with other machines.
The STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer is the only terminal sterilization method that is FDA cleared to sterilize long, multi-channel flexible endoscopes (with a maximum of four channels) of up to 3.5 meters in length - an industry first for any medical device sterilization process.
The STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer is also the only cleared low temperature sterilizer that can process a mixed load consisting of general instruments, single channel flexible endoscopes, and single or double channel rigid endoscopes in the same cycle with load weights of up to 75 lb. The ability to run mixed loads significantly reduces labor costs by minimizing the amount of instrument sorting required, while maximizing the device turns (more productivity from increased throughput capacity).
More information about the STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer is available through TSO3's website, under the Products section at www.tso3.com.
About TSO3
Founded in 1998, TSO3's activities encompass the sale, production, maintenance, research, development and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies and accessories for heat-sensitive medical devices. The Company designs products for sterile processing areas in the hospital environment that offer an advantageous replacement solution to other low temperature sterilization processes currently used in hospitals. TSO3 also offers services related to the maintenance of sterilization equipment and compatibility testing of medical devices with such processes.
For more information about TSO3, visit the Company's website at www.tso3.com.
The statements in this release and oral statements made by representatives of TSO3 relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks, uncertainties and hypotheses, including, but not limited to, the limited history of sales or distribution of the Company, the evolution in customer demand for the Company's products and services, the plans for sales and marketing including the fact that the Company's customers may not commit to any purchases, the ability of the Company to obtain the required regulatory clearances to market its products, general business and economic conditions, the condition of the financial markets, the ability of TSO3 to obtain financing on favourable terms and other risks and uncertainties. Although TSO3 believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The complete versions of the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements as well as a description of the relevant assumptions and risk factors likely to affect TSO3's actual or projected results are included in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is available on the Company's website. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and TSO3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.
