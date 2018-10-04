TSO3 to Report Third Quarter 2018 Results on Wednesday, November 7, 2018

QUEBEC CITY and MYRTLE BEACH, SC, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - TSO 3 Inc. (TSX: TOS), ("TSO 3 " or the "Company"), an innovator in sterilization technology for medical devices in healthcare settings, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

TSO 3 's President and CEO R.M. (Ric) Rumble and CFO Glen Kayll, will host the conference.

Q3 Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-231-8191

International dial-in number: 1-514-807-9895 (Montreal); 1-647-427-7450 (Toronto)

Conference ID: 4598474

Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate to the call. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting to the conference call, please contact Gilmartin Group at 1-610-368-6505.

Other interested parties may listen to the live webcast of the conference call at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1863190/0A8CDB0936AF81795D977C263FE1FCCC which will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.tso3.com.

About TSO 3

Founded in 1998, TSO 3 's activities encompass the sale, production, maintenance, research, development and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies and accessories for heat-sensitive medical devices. The Company designs products for sterile processing areas in the hospital environment that offer an advantageous replacement solution to other low temperature sterilization processes currently used in hospitals. TSO 3 also offers services related to the maintenance of sterilization equipment and compatibility testing of medical devices with such processes.

For more information about TSO 3 , visit the Company's website at www.tso3.com .

