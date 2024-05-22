TSOLife Launches Innovative Transportation Management Tool

Tampa-based technology company, TSOLife, debuts new transportation management tool designed for senior living communities.

TAMPA, Fla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TSOLife, the premier resident insight and experience platform, proudly announces the launch of its latest feature – the Transportation Hub. Designed to revolutionize transportation management for residents and staff, this cutting-edge tool promises to elevate convenience, efficiency, and overall quality of life within communities.

The Transportation Hub represents a significant advancement, providing residents and staff with a user-friendly platform to seamlessly manage transportation services. Residents can effortlessly schedule trips for medical appointments and other outings through the resident communication app, granting them greater autonomy and independence. This ensures a hassle-free experience and fosters a sense of freedom in their mobility choices.

For staff, the Transportation Hub offers efficient management capabilities such as designating available or unavailable times for transportation, scheduling trips for residents, and handling transportation tasks like managing fees. This robust tool ensures exceptional service delivery and streamlined operations, benefiting both staff members and the community as a whole.

"The introduction of our Transportation Hub marks another exciting addition to our suite of features this year, aimed at offering our senior living partners a scalable solution that adapts to their evolving needs," stated David Sawyer, Founder and CEO of TSOLife. "Our ongoing commitment to product development is unwavering, and we are eager to continue leading as the premier provider of resident insight and experience platforms."

About TSOLife

TSOLife is a resident insight and experience platform, designed to empower senior living operators with actionable insights that facilitate real-time data-driven decisions. Fueled by artificial intelligence (AI), our platform simplifies data creation through embedded analytics, offering customers person-centered data that leads to measurable enhancements in residents' quality of life, transformative outcomes for staff, and a complete redefinition of senior living operations. For more information on TSOLife, visit www.tsolife.com .

