TSP ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 9, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of TuSimple Holdings Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple securities pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with TuSimple's April 15, 2021 initial public offering ; and/or (b) purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple securities between April 15, 2021 and October 31, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that TuSimple Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TuSimple was engaged in undisclosed related party transactions with Hydron, a company founded by TuSimple's co-founder, Mo Chen; (2) TuSimple shared confidential information and/or proprietary technology with Hydron without the approval of TuSimple's board of directors or informing regulators or TuSimple shareholders; (3) TuSimple failed to disclose the internal investigation by its board of directors into the Company's ties to Hydron, which commenced in July 2022; (4) the aforementioned conduct enhanced the likelihood of regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in TuSimple you have until January 9, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

