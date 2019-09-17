TSS Wins VA Cheyenne UPS Maintenance and Battery Replacement Contract

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Titan Specialized Services (TSS) announced today that it is the recipient of the prime contract award from the Department of Veteran Affairs to provide UPS maintenance services at the VA Cheyenne Health Care System in Wyoming.

TSS will provide the Cheyenne's VA preventative and corrective maintenance for Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) systems as well as battery replacements over the course of the contract consisting of a one-year base period plus four option years.

"Our nation's veterans deserve the best patient care for their service and sacrifices, and uninterruptable power is a crucial element of quality patient care." says Sharon White, President of TSS. "We are honored to bring our team of expert technicians to ensure end-to-end power, reliability and safety of the VA's power systems in Cheyenne."

About Titan Specialized Services

Part of the Titan Dash Group, Titan Specialized Services (TSS) designs, builds, installs and maintains critical power and business continuity systems around the world for major clients in the private and public sectors. Founded in 1999, TSS is a WBENC certified Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) headquartered in the Greater Salt Lake City, Utah area. Titan Specialized Services is a preferred partner and trusted advisor supporting mission critical facilities for clients in the defense, intelligence, healthcare, homeland security, logistics, telecom, BPO and home security markets. Our current military, intelligence and cybersecurity work includes supporting front-line facilities in Kuwait and Afghanistan on the INSCOM G4 contract for 10+ years. Visit www.titan-services.com to learn more.

