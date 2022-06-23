TST: First Canadian Company to Launch Customized Digital Marketing & Web Development Experts Assistance

MONTREAL, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at TST is happy to break the news to the global audience about TST's new platform which lets users hire the top vetted 1% digital marketing & web development experts within desired budgets. TST has created an interface where the users from anywhere in the world can search the best performing digital marketing & web development pioneers and hire them directly without paying any extra commissions. All they need to do is, visit the TST website & look-up the service they need in the search bar, select the cost, location, country, etc. and they are presented with a vetted list of top-tech professionals. TST platform is based on the 'Airbnb' type of concept, but here instead of properties people search for different digital marketing including SEO plans and website development services.

Let's understand the working of the interface with the example of availing homestay service on Airbnb. When somebody needs to find a homestay place on Airbnb, they select the desired type of homestay like mansion, apartment, home-stay, etc. After that, they specify the destination, date or months, and add the guests. In the similar manner, the customized digital & web development service assistance platform by TST, gives users the freedom to choose the experts for website designing, development, digital marketing, graphic designing and app development from any location for a flexible time and budget.

TST also has surprising & exciting features for both seasoned and the up & coming digital marketing & web development providers to host their skills on TST. Tap on 'Become a host' button and promote the best skills to earn more along with the added visibility that comes by being listed on our website. This is the first of its kind hiring platform launched in Canada for global clients and audiences.

"We have been trying to develop something new & path-breaking for all Canadians out there and our team came up with this idea. We all loved the uniqueness and simplicity of the thought. With some great memories and undeniable hard work, we have successfully launched this interface for global use," said the CEO of TST.net. He also added, "We have been serving simplified technology to people for decades and this customized digital marketing and web development expert approach is just a new addition to one of our achievements."

In the coming days, TST will also add new features on the platform to meet the users' requirements. For now, they will analyze the user response on their new service. With the launch of this service, customers around the world can now enjoy the digital marketing expert assistance as they want for their companies or projects. The advanced filters embedded on the interface allow users to customize the service in a pocket-friendly budget. The same methodology works for web development experts assistance. Users can now select the expertise of leading profiles for the desired services. They can also compare the profiles on the desired factors and make a bid.

Launch in … TST.net keeps a close eye on new technologies and is quick to respond to changes in the market. Each product was meticulously researched, developed, and implemented to meet the client's requirements. Regardless of the amount of work or time required, every project receives our undivided attention, and every client receives the best service available.

