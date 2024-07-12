Tsubasa & Others Debut as New Players Wearing the Official 2024 Japan National Team's Kit - "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" 7th Anniversary Campaign: Season 3 Kicks Off
TOKYO, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team is currently holding the 7th Anniversary Campaign. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.
Up to 100 Transfers! - 7th Anniversary Big Thanks: 1 SSR Asian Player Guaranteed FREE 10-Player Transfer
Event Period: Friday, July 12 17:00 until Monday, August 12 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
This 10-Player Transfer can be done for free once a day during the event period for up to a total of 100 Transfers.
One SSR Asian player is guaranteed for each 10-Player Transfer.
7th Anniversary Big Thanks: Freely Selectable SSR Asian Player Guaranteed Free Transfer
Event Period: Friday, July 12 17:00 until Monday, August 12 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
In this Transfer, users can select one Asian player to receive for free during the event period.
*This Transfer can only be used once during the event period.
7th Anniversary: Ultimate Anniversary Superstar Transfer
Event Period: Friday, July 12 17:00 until Tuesday, July 30 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Tsubasa Ozora and Genzo Wakabayashi debut as new players wearing the latest Japan National Team's kit in this Superstar Transfer.
New Special Skills
Tsubasa Ozora: Roberto's Drive Shot (Shot)
Genzo Wakabayashi: SGGK Diving Save (Save)
One SSR player is guaranteed for each 10-Player Transfer.
*SP exchange enabled with a limit.
7th Anniversary: NEXT DREAM Transfer
Event Period: Monday, July 22 16:00 until Thursday, August 22 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Hartland and Michael Kraus debut as new players in this Transfer.
One NEXT DREAM player is guaranteed on Step 5, and one new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 6.
*SP exchange enabled with a limit.
DREAM CHAMPIONSHIP 2024 Qualifiers: Super Extreme Event
Event Period: Friday, July 12 17:00 until Monday, July 29 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Collect event points to receive rewards such as Dreamballs by playing the DREAM CHAMPIONSHIP 2024 Qualifiers: Super Extreme Event. To earn even more event points, users can also add the new versions of Tsubasa Ozora and Genzo Wakabayashi from the 7th Anniversary: Ultimate Anniversary Superstar Transfer to their team. The users that come out on top in the event point rankings of either the Japanese or Global versions of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be rewarded with a spot in the Dream Championship 2024 Finals.
*The Dream Championship 2024 is a tournament held to determine the number one Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team player in the world.
Dream Championship 2024 Official Website
https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/
Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team
Supported OSes:
Android™ 6.0+, iOS 12.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre:
Head-to-head football simulation game
Price:
Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions:
Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website:
Official X Account:
Official Facebook Page:
Official YouTube Channel:
Official Discord Channel:
Copyright:
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
Download here:
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049
