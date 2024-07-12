Tsubasa & Others Debut as New Players Wearing the Official 2024 Japan National Team's Kit - "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" 7th Anniversary Campaign: Season 3 Kicks Off

TOKYO, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team is currently holding the 7th Anniversary Campaign. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

Up to 100 Transfers! - 7th Anniversary Big Thanks: 1 SSR Asian Player Guaranteed FREE 10-Player Transfer

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team is currently holding the 7th Anniversary Campaign.

Event Period: Friday, July 12 17:00 until Monday, August 12 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

This 10-Player Transfer can be done for free once a day during the event period for up to a total of 100 Transfers.

One SSR Asian player is guaranteed for each 10-Player Transfer.

7th Anniversary Big Thanks: Freely Selectable SSR Asian Player Guaranteed Free Transfer

Event Period: Friday, July 12 17:00 until Monday, August 12 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

In this Transfer, users can select one Asian player to receive for free during the event period.

*This Transfer can only be used once during the event period.

7th Anniversary: Ultimate Anniversary Superstar Transfer

Event Period: Friday, July 12 17:00 until Tuesday, July 30 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Tsubasa Ozora and Genzo Wakabayashi debut as new players wearing the latest Japan National Team's kit in this Superstar Transfer.

New Special Skills

Tsubasa Ozora: Roberto's Drive Shot (Shot)

Genzo Wakabayashi: SGGK Diving Save (Save)

One SSR player is guaranteed for each 10-Player Transfer.

*SP exchange enabled with a limit.

7th Anniversary: NEXT DREAM Transfer

Event Period: Monday, July 22 16:00 until Thursday, August 22 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Hartland and Michael Kraus debut as new players in this Transfer.

One NEXT DREAM player is guaranteed on Step 5, and one new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 6.

*SP exchange enabled with a limit.

DREAM CHAMPIONSHIP 2024 Qualifiers: Super Extreme Event

Event Period: Friday, July 12 17:00 until Monday, July 29 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Collect event points to receive rewards such as Dreamballs by playing the DREAM CHAMPIONSHIP 2024 Qualifiers: Super Extreme Event. To earn even more event points, users can also add the new versions of Tsubasa Ozora and Genzo Wakabayashi from the 7th Anniversary: Ultimate Anniversary Superstar Transfer to their team. The users that come out on top in the event point rankings of either the Japanese or Global versions of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be rewarded with a spot in the Dream Championship 2024 Finals.

*The Dream Championship 2024 is a tournament held to determine the number one Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team player in the world.

Dream Championship 2024 Official Website

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 6.0+, iOS 12.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official X Account: @tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel: h ttps://www.yout ube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA



©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames



Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

