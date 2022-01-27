TSUMo Snacks Secures $4M In Seed Funding Round Led by Casa Verde

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TSUMo Snacks announced today that it raised a $4M Seed round led by Casa Verde. The new cannabis brand aims to elevate the way people consume THC through its innovative salty & savory snack offerings.

"This capital will be used to supercharge TSUMo's product roadmap as the brand continues to fill a need for differentiated infused products in a space dominated by sweet-centric offerings," says Yoni Meyer, a Partner at Casa Verde.

TSUMo brings consumers a unique and elevated snacking experience by infusing cannabis into familiar flavors and form factors. Low dosed at 10mg of THC per bag, the debut line of snacks features five delicious flavors:

Classic Cheese Puffs : the go-to snack to satisfy any cheese craving

: the go-to snack to satisfy any cheese craving Fiery Hot Cheese Crunchers : to spice up your snacking

: to spice up your snacking Zesty Ranch Mini Tortilla Rounds : the chip that boldly goes where no ranch has gone before

: the chip that boldly goes where no ranch has gone before Hint of Lime Mini Tortilla Rounds : chips that pack a punch of lime zest and citrus

: chips that pack a punch of lime zest and citrus Salsa Verde Mini Tortilla Rounds: the perfect amount of spice and south-of-the-border zing

Since the brand's official launch in September 2021, TSUMo's success demanded the need to expand its retail footprint and accessibility. Initially only available in select dispensaries in Los Angeles, TSUMo is now available for purchase at dispensaries across the state of California.

"This funding provides TSUMo with the opportunity to make considerable headway in bringing a wide range of unique snacks to market," comments CEO and Co-Founder Caroline Yeh. "With this new capital, we will develop new flavor profiles and form factors, further elevating and expanding the way people consume cannabis."

About TSUMo Snacks:

TSUMo is a brand that brings consumers a unique and nostalgic snacking experience by combining familiar salty and savory flavors with cannabis. Each bag of crunchy goodness has 10mg of THC so you can savor the flavors — and the feeling. For more information, visit tsumosnacks.com and follow us on Instagram at @tsumosnacks .

About Casa Verde:

Casa Verde is the leading venture capital firm focusing on the cannabis industry. As both the domestic and international cannabis markets continue to evolve and mature, Casa Verde maintains a view that the cannabis industry will be among the most compelling investment themes of our generation.

