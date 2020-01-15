Tsunami™ and GT Flowers unite to take top prizes in Concentrates and Vape Cartridges at High Times Cannabis Cup Nevada 2019

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA) (OTC: AUSAF) ("AUSA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that AUSA's wholly-owned brands Tsunami™, a science-driven recreational extract brand, and GT Flowers, continue to receive industry recognition as leaders in product innovation and quality with wins at the High Times Cannabis Cup Nevada 2019 in a rare four-category sweep: 1st Place Best Indica Concentrates, 1st Place Best Sativa Concentrates, 2nd Place Best Hybrid Concentrates, and 3rd Place Vape Cartridges. As the premier competition in the cannabis industry, the High Times Cannabis Cup spotlights top companies and products in the Nevada cannabis market.

"The great showing at the High Times Cup validates the hard work, creativity and care Green Therapeutics uses when approaching the cultivation and extraction processes," said Dr. Duke Fu, CEO of Green Therapeutics, LLC. "We are proud to have been successful in the manufacturing and creation of differentiated products that bring joy to our customers."



As the cannabis industry continues expanding, consumers are seeking premium-quality cannabis options from quality suppliers. Tsunami™, Provisions™, and GT Flowers answer this demand with high-quality, innovative products, a wide array of phenotypes, and broad distribution through some of the largest dispensaries in Nevada, including Planet 13, The Source, and THRIVE Marketplace. GT Flowers is exclusively sold through The Source and in 2019, Tsunami™ became the exclusive premium extract provider to the only consumption lounge in Nevada.

"These wins along with the growth of AUSA's brands in Nevada prove that marijuana brands built on quality cultivation, extraction, marketing, and management will thrive and grow with the consumer," said Cleve Tzung, SVP of Mergers & Acquisitions at AUSA. "We're very proud of the GT team that was acquired less than a year ago and look forward to introducing our award-winning brands to new markets in the coming months."

Tsunami™, Provisions™, and GT Flowers continue to increase sales, focusing on high turnover SKUs to supply the high volume demands from some of the largest dispensaries in Nevada, while expanding and developing new dispensary partnerships.

For more information on Tsunami™, Provisions™, and GT Flowers brands, visit www.gtnevada.com.

About Australis Capital Inc.

AUSA operates and builds transformative, differentiated cannabis companies predominantly in the United States, a highly-regulated, fragmented, and rapidly expanding industry. AUSA adheres to stringent evaluation and operating criteria focusing on high-quality opportunities while maintaining a steadfast commitment to governance and community. AUSA's Board and management team have material experience with, and knowledge of, the cannabis space in the U.S., extensive backgrounds in highly-regulated industries and regulatory compliance. AUSA operating and portfolio assets include Rthm Technologies Inc., Body and Mind Inc., Quality Green Inc., Folium Biosciences, Mr. Natural Inc., Green Therapeutics, LLC., and Cocoon Technology LLC.

The Company's Common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "AUSAF".

For further information about AUSA, please visit the website at ausa-corp.com or contact the Company by e-mail at ir@ausa-corp.com.

