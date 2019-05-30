TSX Affirms Intermap's Continued Listing

DENVER, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies Corporation ("Intermap" or the "Company") today announced that it has been formally advised by the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") that the TSX has determined that the Company satisfies the TSX's applicable requirements for continued listing. This now concludes the remedial review process. The Company's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol "IMP" on the TSX.

About Intermap Technologies

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP) (ITMSF: BB) is an industry leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. These geospatial solutions are used in a wide range of applications including, but not limited to, location-based information, risk assessment, geographic information systems, engineering, utilities, global positioning systems, oil and gas, renewable energy, hydrology, environmental planning, land management, wireless communications, transportation, advertising, and 3D visualization. Intermap generates revenue from three primary business activities, composed of i) data acquisition and collection, using proprietary, multi-frequency, radar sensor technologies, ii) value-added data products and services, which leverage the Company's proprietary NEXTMap® database and platform, together with proprietary software and fusion technologies, and iii) commercial applications and solutions, including a webstore and software sales targeting selected industry verticals that rely on accurate high resolution elevation data. The Company is a world leader in data fusion, analytics, and orthorectification, and has decades of experience aggregating data derived from a number of different sensor technologies and data sources, providing useful answers to geospatial problems. For more information please visit www.intermap.com.

Intermap Reader Advisory

