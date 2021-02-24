Tsymmetry announces the appointment of new Chief Operating Officer, Courtney Bristow and Chief Growth Officer, Thomas Sullivan

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsymmetry, a leading information technology and business services provider to the Federal Government, announced the appointment of Courtney Bristow as Chief Operating Officer and Thomas Sullivan as Chief Growth Officer. As proven federal solutions experts with 50 years of combined experience, Tsymmetry continues to enhance their executive team with the addition of Bristow and Sullivan.

Courtney Bristow, Tsymmetry Chief Operating Officer Thomas Sullivan, Tsymmetry Chief Growth Officer

Prior to joining Tsymmetry, Bristow most recently served as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at TeraThink, where she focused both internally on company operations and strategic projects, as well as externally leading client delivery engagements and agile capability development. Bristow has a proven track record of spear heading successful complex IT transformations and leading agile adoption for clients across the Federal, state, local and commercial sectors, with significant experience serving the DHS mission. In her role as Chief Operating Officer, Bristow will work with Tsymmetry's executive team to further instill a culture of continuous improvement and optimize operational performance.

"This is an exciting time to join the Tsymmetry team, and I am looking forward to creating new opportunities for us to partner with our clients to deliver transformational work. As a people-focused leader, my goal is to make this the best place to work for our employees, empowering them to see their full potential.", said Bristow.

Sullivan joins Tsymmetry following his service as Vice President of Capture and Proposals at LTS, helping the firm win new work and new clients. Throughout his career, Sullivan has helped secure key wins in the Federal, State and Local space, resulting in the award of strategic GWACs, IDIQs, large single award contracts, as well as $100+M task orders. Sullivan has successfully transitioned small business firms to the mid-tier government space by capturing, proposing and winning full-and-open contracts. Bringing his growth mindset to the Tsymmetry team, Sullivan will focus on developing and implementing strategic and tactical growth, account and pipeline expansion, and establish partnerships to build winning captures and proposals for client focused solutions.

Sullivan expressed, "I was drawn to Tsymmetry by the outstanding CPARs, the deep client intimacy, and project teams that make all that happen. Tsymmetry is very employee focused, which is refreshing, since this is becoming a very difficult trait to find among government contractors."

As Chief Growth Officer Sullivan will jointly work with Tsymmetry Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Affuso, and Chief Operating Officer Courtney Bristow, to drive a cultural change throughout the firm to establish a business development mindset and capability.

"We are excited to have Courtney and Tom join Tsymmetry. Excited for our people, our clients, and our partners. Courtney and Tom complement Tsymmetry's strong performance-oriented culture, and their impressive leadership and capabilities will achieve our growth, delivery excellence, and operations results," said Jeff Affuso, Chief Executive Officer of Tsymmetry.

About Tsymmetry

Tsymmetry provides information technology (IT) and business services to the Federal Government, focused on the National Security and Public Safety domains. The company specializes in delivering application development, integrated data analytics, network engineering, infrastructure support and program management support services.

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, with offices in Santa Fe (NM), and Melbourne (FL), Tsymmetry supports mission-critical programs in the U.S. as well as multiple OCONUS locations around the world. The company has a strong reputation of deploying innovative technology solutions and helping its clients achieve operational excellence through its mission of "accelerating good government".

