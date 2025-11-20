T&T Supermarket to Announce Third Bay Area Location in Millbrae

MILLBRAE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - The Peninsula is about to gain a grocery destination of a different scale: T&T Supermarket, Canada's largest Asian grocery chain, will open in Millbrae at Friendship Plaza (95 Murchison Dr. and 135–143 South El Camino Real, Millbrae, CA) in Winter 2026.

Conveniently located on the south side of the Peninsula — just minutes from SFO — the 52,000 sq. ft. store will serve communities across the region, including Millbrae, San Bruno, San Mateo, and Palo Alto.

Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarket (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets) T&T Supermarket Millbrae Store Rendering Photo (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets) Produce section of T&T Supermarket at Lynnwood, Washington (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets)

"Finding large retail format real estate in the Bay Area takes time," said Tina Lee, CEO, T&T Supermarket. "I have had my eye on Millbrae for awhile – it's a great spot to serve families living in the peninsula and well spaced between our San Francisco and San Jose locations. We hope our store becomes a place where neighbors come together to shop, eat, take comfort in familiar flavors and discover new tastes."

A Unique Shopping Experience: Where Grocery Meets Restaurant

Restaurant Quality Food at Supermarket Prices : Customers can enjoy a self-serve hot food bar featuring authentic Asian dishes. The Kitchen is known for specialties such as Peking Duck, Crispy Papa Chicken, a BBQ station, and a Sushi Counter.

: Customers can enjoy a self-serve hot food bar featuring authentic Asian dishes. The Kitchen is known for specialties such as Peking Duck, Crispy Papa Chicken, a BBQ station, and a Sushi Counter. Made-to-Order Street Food : Savor authentic flavors of Asia with freshly made Chinese crepes and Taiwanese-style rice rolls.

: Savor authentic flavors of Asia with freshly made Chinese crepes and Taiwanese-style rice rolls. Bakery Delights : T&T bakery offers over 150 varieties of freshly baked bread and 50+ desserts and pastries, including viral treats like Napoleon Portuguese Egg Tarts, Mango Pomelo Swiss Rolls, and Lava Mochi Puffs.

: T&T bakery offers over 150 varieties of freshly baked bread and 50+ desserts and pastries, including viral treats like Napoleon Portuguese Egg Tarts, Mango Pomelo Swiss Rolls, and Lava Mochi Puffs. Exclusive Asian Spirits : For beverage enthusiasts, the store will offer an extensive selection of wines and spirits, with a special focus on Korean soju and Japanese sake.

: For beverage enthusiasts, the store will offer an extensive selection of wines and spirits, with a special focus on Korean soju and Japanese sake. T&T Private Label Products: Shoppers can enjoy over 200 T&T Private Label. products, including customer favorites such as juicy pork soup dumplings (Xiao Long Bao), Korean kalbi marinade, green onion pancakes, and seaweed snacks.

T&T has already opened two U.S. stores in Bellevue and Lynnwood, Washington. Looking ahead to 2026, T&T has several California stores underway: San Jose, San Francisco, Irvine, and Chino Hills. Now with Millbrae in the lineup, this shapes a landmark year of growth for U.S. expansion.

While store construction is still underway, California residents can already shop online through the T&T App, with access to dried goods, trendy snacks, and Asian beauty products.

The store will create 350 jobs for the local community. T&T is also actively hiring for office and in-store positions in multiple cities across California. The U.S. office is located at 975 W Imperial Hwy, Suite #250, Brea, California.

For job opportunities, visit www.tntsupermarket.us/eng/joinus or email [email protected]

About T&T Supermarket

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating over 39 stores across Canada and the United States. The stores are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and Washington. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. T&T Supermarkets is headquartered in Richmond, BC, with offices in Toronto and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit: www.tntsupermarket.us.

