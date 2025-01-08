TTA Leads Taiwan Tech Startups to CES 2025, Showcasing Innovation and Connecting Global Talent

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest consumer electronics exhibition, CES 2025, will be held from January 7 to 10 in Las Vegas, USA. For the eighth consecutive year, Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA), under the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC), is leading a delegation of 72 innovative Taiwanese startups to showcase Taiwan's technological advancements and connect with global markets.

Showcasing AI Taiwan Vision: Attracting Global Talent

Taiwan’s tech startup delegation at the TTA Pavilion during the CES held Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas.
On January 7, TTA opened the TTA Pavilion at Eureka Park, CES's startup zone, highlighting Taiwan's robust AI ecosystem. Key attendees included Andrea Hsu, Director General of NSTC, and Janenne Remondino, Senior Director of CTA, alongside global startup ecosystem leaders.

In her remarks, Director General Hsu compared Taiwan's diverse startup ecosystem to a thriving rainforest, with this year's delegation spanning Artificial Intelligence, Digital Health, Smart Cities, Sustainability, and Advanced Mobility. She emphasized AI's foundational role in enabling innovative applications across industries, reinforcing Taiwan's position as a reliable global partner in AI-driven solutions. Hsu invited global talent and enterprises to collaborate with Taiwan, working together to accelerate innovation and achieve AI-driven industry transformation.

TTA Pavilion: A Hub for Global Collaboration

The TTA Pavilion showcases Taiwan's cutting-edge technologies in five key sectors, with interactive highlight zones and bilateral showcases featuring partners from Korea, Japan, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Italy. These activities aim to attract investors and foster collaboration between Taiwanese and international startups.

Expanding Impact Beyond CES

To maximize CES participation, TTA will lead over 30 startups to Silicon Valley for a January 14 Road Show, co-hosted with the National Development Council. The event will connect Taiwanese startups with Silicon Valley investors and corporations, deepening ties and creating new business opportunities.

By bridging Taiwan's startups with global ecosystems, TTA continues to accelerate innovation and foster meaningful international partnerships.

