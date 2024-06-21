TTB Establishes Contra Costa AVA and Expands Central Coast and San Francisco Bay AVAs

The Contra Winegrowers Association is excited to announce the accreditation of a new AVA (American Viticultural Area). Rebecca Bloomfield, President of the Contra Costa Wine Growers Association explains the significance of this decision, that has been over 5 years in the making, "It is our very strong belief that becoming "Contra Costa AVA, will attract more new prospects of farmers planting vines and making wine, and it will also ensure that winegrowers receive fair pricing for their grapes." This decision means that over 109,000 additional agricultural acres are now included in the Central Coast and San Francisco Bay AVAs. This new ruling brings the total Contra Costa AVA acreage to 167,146. Bloomfield adds, "Our unique winegrowing region has now been recognized and designated as a distinguished area for producing high-quality winegrapes. This designation will allow vintners to better describe the origin of their wines, and will likely promote a greater level of Ag tourism and the planting of more vines in the area."

The approval follows a comprehensive petition submitted to the TTB, by Section 4.25(e)(2) of the TTB regulations (27 CFR 4.25(e)(2)), which outlines the rigorous criteria for proposing an American Viticultural Area (AVA). The petition provided compelling evidence supporting the establishment of the Contra Costa Viticultural Area.

The TTB conducted an in-depth review of the petition and supporting evidence, ultimately determining that the proposed AVA meets the criteria for establishment. With this approval, the Contra Costa Viticultural Area joins the ranks of esteemed AVAs, further enhancing the reputation and diversity of California's wine industry. This process ensured that the Contra Costa Viticultural Area received recognition for the distinguishing features that justify this accreditation as a premier winegrape growing region.

The petition, written by Patrick Shabram Geographic Consulting on behalf of the Contra Costa Wine Growers Association, describes the distinctive features of the proposed AVA affecting viticulture, including climate, geology, soils, and physical features. The petition was funded and supported by the City of Brentwood and the Contra Costa Winegrowers Association.

