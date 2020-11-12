TTC and Inflectra Announce Strategic Partnership

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TTC and Inflectra today announced the start of an exciting partnership, leveraging Inflectra's industry leading software testing and portfolio management tools alongside TTC's established consultative practices. By having the ability to utilize both companies' offerings, clients can access additional resources from forerunners in each respective field, enabling the way to transformative outcomes.

"The broad range of industry-leading tools offered by Inflectra will be a great asset for both TTC and our clients, ensuring support across any organization's development lifecycle," says Chris Rolls, TTC's CEO of Americas. 'We're thrilled to be partnering together, especially as we continue looking for reliable avenues to improve software testing and management capabilities without sacrificing on cost or functionality."

Through this joint endeavor, TTC will combine its existing range of services and operational expertise with Inflectra's advanced full-stack applications, working together to support and deliver innovative testing solutions that drive impactful results.

"As Inflectra builds its partner network, we're pleased to begin working with TTC as an award-winning solutions provider," says Adam Sandman, Director of Inflectra. "Given their collaborative approach and extensive experience in continuous testing, we're confident this partnership will continue delivering substantial value to the organizations we serve."

About Inflectra Corporation

Founded in 2006, Inflectra is a market leader in software test management, test automation, application lifecycle management, and enterprise portfolio management space. The company is headquartered in the USA but has offices in over 10 countries. Known globally for its legendary customer support, Inflectra makes turn-key solutions that address many challenges in software testing and QA, test automation, and product lifecycle management. Its methodology agnostic software tools are used in regulated industries where portfolio management, requirements traceability, release planning, resource management, document workflow, baselining, and enterprise risk analysis are required. The company uses a concurrent pricing model for all its tools with unlimited products, projects, sprints, tests, API calls, included in a single price. All Inflectra products have a 30-day free trial.

About TTC Global

TTC is a leading global software assurance provider with a focus on helping organizations transform the way they deliver technology. We have capabilities across a wide range of delivery areas that enable our clients to increase the speed and quality of technology development while reducing risk and cost. TTC was founded in 2004 to be a testing partner that could take global learnings and best practices and deliver them in a locally appropriate way. Fast forward sixteen years with offices in New Zealand, Australia, Asia, the Americas and Europe and strong partnerships with some of the world's largest organizations, this is still TTC's purpose today. To learn more, visit us at: https://www.ttcglobal.com/.

