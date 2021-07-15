TTC Announces Expansion to The Middle East

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTC, a leading software assurance provider, is pleased to announce its expansion with the opening of a new office location in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This is TTC's first venture into the Middle East region, with current primary office locations including the U.S., Europe, Singapore, New Zealand, and Australia. Through this, TTC will continue supporting its ever-growing footprint while accessing top talent in the area.

"We're beyond excited to introduce TTC's presence to the Middle East region," said Grant Borrie, Founder and Director of Technology at TTC. "It's a clear marker of our organisation's growth and ability to successfully provide our testing services across numerous geographies."

The new Abu Dhabi office will be helmed by Joerg Pietzsch, who has been appointed CEO of TTC Middle East. Pietzsch comes from an extensive background in testing, IT, and transformation within the financial sector, bringing over 20 years of experience leading complex IT operations at organisations in the Middle East, Europe, and APAC – including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Barclays Investment Bank, UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse, and Bank Julius Baer.

"This new journey with TTC is one that's going to be transformative and beneficial to the region," said Pietzsch. "TTC's Middle East journey is the next logical step after our very successful expansion from APAC into the U.S. and Europe. With our vast experience and knowledge, TTC Middle East will bring innovative ideas and proven agile solutions to the local market and be able to help the companies in this region achieve new levels of quality assurance and control across their IT departments."

About TTC Global

TTC is a leading global software assurance provider with a focus on helping organizations transform the way they deliver technology. We have capabilities across a wide range of delivery areas that enable our clients to increase the speed and quality of technology development while reducing risk and cost. TTC was founded in 2004 to be a testing partner that could take global learnings and best practices and deliver them in a locally appropriate way. Fast forward seventeen years with offices in New Zealand, Australia, Asia, the Americas and Europe and strong partnerships with some of the world's largest organizations, this is still TTC's purpose today. To learn more, visit us at: https://www.ttcglobal.com/.

