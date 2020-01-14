TTEC Achieves FedRAMP JAB Authorized Status

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative contact center solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced it has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) JAB Authorized status, at the Moderate impact level, for its Software-as-a-Service government contact center solution.

TTEC is dedicated to delivering secure cloud contact centers, ensuring citizen information is kept secure and confidential. TTEC's Software-as-a-Service contact center platform is a Cisco powered contact center software solution listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace, a searchable database of all cloud products and services that are undergoing, or have gone through, the process of meeting the federal government's security regulations and mandates. TTEC is now officially listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace as FedRAMP Authorized at the Moderate impact level.

Steve Pollema, Chief Operating Officer, TTEC Digital remarked, "Our FedRAMP status will enable cost-effective procurement and rapid implementation of our solution for government agencies and extends further value to those agencies we are actively serving in this sector."

The FedRAMP program provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. The FedRAMP JAB P-ATO has the approval of CIOs from the Department of Defense, the General Services Administration, and the Department of Homeland Security.

"Staying true to our mission to deliver highly secure and reliable cloud-based solutions for our clients, we committed to move beyond a FedRAMP Agency Authorization, for our Cisco product, to a FedRAMP JAB Authorization with IL4," added Kip James, TTEC Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer. "Meeting the stringent security and reliability standards for the FedRAMP JAB Authorization not only demonstrates our commitment to clients in the federal sector, but is also a testament to TTEC's ongoing commitment to provide the highest levels of security for all our clients."

To learn more about TTEC's government solutions, please visit ttecgov.com.

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 48,500 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

About FedRAMP:

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. The goals of FedRAMP are to accelerate the adoption of secure cloud solutions through reuse of assessments and authorizations, increase confidence in the security of cloud solutions, achieve consistent security authorizations using a baseline set of agreed upon standards for cloud solutions, ensure consistent application of existing security practices, increase confidence in security assessments and increase automation and near real-time data for continuous monitoring.

Trademark Note: Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other Countries.

Investor Contact Paul Miller +1.303.397.8641 Media Contact Nick Cerise +1.303.397.8331 Address 9197 South Peoria Street Englewood, CO 80112 Contact ttec.com +1.800.835.3832

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ttec.com

