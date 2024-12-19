TTEC Achieves Silver Certification in Management Leadership for Tomorrow's Black Equity at Work Program

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC ), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enhanced CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital , has achieved Silver Certification in Management Leadership for Tomorrow's (MLT) Black Equity at Work program, demonstrating the company's measurable progress in advancing racial equity.

The certification, granted by MLT, a premier national organization advancing racial equity, recognizes TTEC's comprehensive commitment to Black equity across core business functions including hiring, promotion, compensation, and workplace inclusion.

"This certification marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where all employees can thrive," said TTEC Chief People Officer Laura Butler. "MLT's rigorous evaluation process has helped us measure our progress in Black representation, compensation equity, and advancement opportunities. We're committed to building on these foundations through targeted recruitment, leadership development, and workplace inclusion initiatives."

TTEC's certification follows a rigorous evaluation process that assessed the company's progress in key areas:

Black representation at all levels

Inclusive workplace culture

Fair compensation practices

Employee development and advancement opportunities

The company's employee resource group, Champions of Color, has been instrumental in fostering an inclusive environment through various initiatives and cultural celebrations, including recent engagement activities during Customer Service Week.

"Achieving Silver Certification in MLT's Black Equity at Work program reflects the collective efforts of our team to ensure that equity is at the heart of everything we do," said Ebony Langston, head of Go-to-Market TTEC Healthcare Solutions and chairwoman of TTEC's Diversity Council. "We are proud of this certification because it underscores our commitment to building a workplace where everyone feels they belong, and their voice is heard and valued."

MLT's Black Equity at Work Certification, launched over 20 years ago, provides a clear and comprehensive framework for organizations to make meaningful progress toward racial equity. The program has become the leading standard for companies committed to Black equity in the workplace.

About TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI and analytics solutions. The Company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company's approximately 54,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com .

About Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT)

MLT is a national nonprofit that is dedicated to closing racial wealth gaps by improving the economic trajectories of people of color and helping employers implement more rigorous racial equity strategies. We believe everyone should have equal access to opportunities to pursue the American Dream. MLT offers an array of initiatives including career and leadership development for college students and professionals as well as expert advice to employers so they can foster equitable workplaces. Learn more at mlt.org .

Media Contact:

Meredith Matthews

[email protected]

+1 281-770-2566

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.