TTEC and Bright Software unveil AI-enhanced learning solution to elevate contact center associate performance

New strategic alliance combines TTEC's award-winning RealSkill curriculum development and learning methodology with Bright's best in class AI-enhanced, immersive learning technology

DENVER and BETHESDA, Md., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) and AI technology and services innovator and Bright Software, Inc., a global leader in immersive learning and simulation technology, today announced a strategic alliance to dramatically improve contact center associate performance and engagement. The alliance will combine TTEC's global Learning & Development (L&D) managed services capabilities with Bright's award-winning AI-powered, immersive Learning Experience Platform (LXP) capabilities.

TTEC, a pioneer in the AI-enhanced learning space, and Bright, a leader in AI-powered learning, have developed a joint solution to accelerate associate speed to proficiency, improve performance, and increase engagement and retention. The blended service and technology solution combines TTEC's proprietary learning methodology, RealSkill, with Bright's proven AI-enhanced delivery platform. The solution creates experiences that are customized to each individual's unique learning profile to enhance how they acquire and master new skills. With the inception of this strategic collaboration, TTEC is currently developing learning solutions on Bright's platform with multiple clients in healthcare, retail, and software services.

"In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, where learning is no longer confined to traditional classrooms, the demand for personalized, interactive, and effective learning solutions has surged. Our collaboration with Bright enhances TTEC's established managed services offering, which includes AI-powered conversational bots and sandbox environments along with AI-driven learning data analysis and reporting," said Thomas Monaghan, senior vice president of TTEC Engage. "Together with Bright, we are providing clients a blended solution that will enhance our ability to better engage the learner, drive retention, boost speed to proficiency, and improve CX performance."

Rob Wright, founder and CEO of Bright, shared, "TTEC has been designing and delivering AI conversation simulations for Fortune 500 companies for years. The fact that our customers are getting overnight access to a bench of over 100 experienced simulation designers is a major benefit. It's an incredible complement to Bright's already incredible CX and learning strategy teams."

Bright is a leading conversation, chat, decision-making, and software simulation platform, helping Fortune 500 brands across numerous industries transform their organizations through a uniquely holistic immersive learning experience. Its mission is to put scalable practice at the center of its customers' learning strategies, providing curated and personalized onboarding and upskilling learning journeys that enable employees to become proficient in a wide range of core job skills before interacting with live customers or systems.

"Bright has seen tremendous growth over the past two years, serving organizations with teams ranging in size from 30 to more than 100,000 associates globally. With over 20 languages supported and a growing global footprint, this partnership is perfectly timed," said Luc Dallaire, head of growth of Bright. "TTEC's expertise allows us to instantly scale our ability to support a growing global customer base with highly qualified domain experts in every relevant language, region, and time zone."

About TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enhanced digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The company's over 60,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com.

About TTEC Learning Services

TTEC's Learning Services has been operating in the learning design and development space for over 15 years. The team of over 100 curriculum designers and learning experience architects has helped hundreds of clients optimize 2,000+ hours of Customer Experience Training, replicate 300+ processes through system simulation development, and deliver 250+ AI-enabled simulation activities, winning multiple industry awards for innovation in design such including Stevie, CCW, Brandon Hall in Design, LEAD, and Learning Solutions

About Bright Software, Inc.

Bright Software, Inc. is an emerging global leader in immersive learning and simulation technology that is shaping the future of learning through scenario-based simulation, real-life practice, and AI-powered coaching. Through our unparalleled and award-winning immersive learning platform, we use multi-modal simulation capabilities to facilitate real practice for real life and help learners develop proficiency in the skills that matter most, all without any help from IT. Our customers can practice at scale by leveraging both human and AI-powered performance coaching, and they can prove their learners are ready with our learner skill proficiency dashboards. Our self-service authoring tools and our suite of end-to-end learning strategy and creative services complete a holistic capability that allows us to be a true strategic partner for Learning & Development transformation globally. To learn more about Bright, visit us at www.learnwithbright.com.

