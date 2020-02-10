TTEC Announces Acquisition of Serendebyte

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, announced today that it has acquired a majority interest in Serendebyte, an intelligent automation CX solutions provider.

Serendebyte helps companies transform their customer and employee experiences by improving sales process automation, customer service, marketing automation and operations/compliance for large enterprises. Serendebyte strengthens TTEC's ability to deliver intelligent automation solutions globally. The acquisition also expands TTEC's network of engineers and developers to provide a combination of robotics-powered case management, AI and analytics.

"Intelligent automation, including robotic process and desktop automation (RPA and RDA), is one of the fastest growing applications in the enterprise software category, thanks to the speed and efficiencies it provides to customers, associates and brands alike. This acquisition significantly advances the pace and scale at which we can deliver end-to-end CX automation to our clients via TTEC's Humanify Technology Platform. The depth and breadth that Serendebyte brings to our CX tech solutions means that clients can transform faster and deliver frictionless, digital-first experiences," said Jonathan Lerner, president of TTEC Digital.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Serendebyte was founded in 2013 and employs a workforce in India, the U.S. and Canada serving industries including financial services, insurance, healthcare, aviation, retail and consumer products. Serendebyte, a Gold-level partner, has worked with Pega since 2014.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to join an industry leader like TTEC as it reinvents what it means to provide amazing customer experiences with intelligent automation," said Dilip Balakrishnan, president of Serendebyte. "We look forward to offering tremendous transformative value to current and future clients through augmented and autonomous CX solutions that improve experiences across the customer lifecycle."

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading digital global customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience, engagement and growth solutions. The Company's TTEC Digital business provides insight-driven, outcome-based and AI-enabled omnichannel cloud platforms and CX consulting solutions and its TTEC Engage business delivers operational excellence through customer care, acquisition, retention, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 48,500 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com/robotic-process-automation.

About Serendebyte:

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with an international near-shore delivery center in Canada and two offshore centers in India, Serendebyte provides digital automation solutions. The company provides a wide range of solutions that drive 1-1 customer engagement, digital process automation and robotics for its customers across a wide cross-section of industries that include financial services, insurance, health care, aviation, retail and consumer products. Founded in 2013, the company employs a global workforce of 125 employees and serves customers primarily in North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of TTEC Holding, Inc.'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Specifically, we would like for you to focus on risks related to our strategy execution, our ability to innovate and introduce technologies that are sufficiently disruptive to allow us to maintain and grow our market share, cybersecurity risk and risks inherent to our equity structure. Actual results may differ from what is expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause TTEC's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in TTEC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is available on TTEC's website www.ttec.com, and on the SEC's public website at www.sec.gov. TTEC Holdings, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact Paul Miller +1.303.397.8641 Media Contact Nick Cerise +1.303.397.8331 Address 9197 South Peoria Street Englewood, CO 80112 Contact ttec.com +1.800.835.3832

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ttec.com

