TTEC Announces Laura Butler as Chief People Officer

DENVER, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), a leading global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX solutions, today announced Laura Butler as the company's chief people officer.

A market-facing executive, Butler is well-regarded for developing global, talent-led organizations with her expertise in crafting exceptional employee experiences. In this new role, she is responsible for leading people and culture programs for TTEC's 65,000 employees who speak more than 50 languages in 86 sites across six continents.

"TTEC is thrilled to welcome Laura Butler as our chief people officer," said Shelly Swanback, president, TTEC. "Passionate about innovation in technology and services businesses, her expertise in attracting, developing, retaining, and inspiring talent from front-line associates to system engineers is ideally suited for TTEC's next phase of growth."

Butler joins TTEC from Entrata, a fast-growing, privately held B2B software company, where she served as chief people officer. Prior to that she led the people function at Talkdesk, a cloud contact center platform, and Adobe Workfront among other market leaders. In addition, she currently serves as an independent director on the board of Workforce Software. 

"I am excited to join TTEC where we have the opportunity to further unlock the vast potential of a talented, global team while making a difference in the communities in which we operate," said Butler. "Leaning into innovative approaches to realize a modern employee experience creates value for our teammates and our clients."

TTEC is consistently recognized as a preferred employer across the globe. Recognized as one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes, this year the company has also earned accolades in Canada, Mexico, Poland, and was named a top employer for remote work by multiple employment organizations.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's 65,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

