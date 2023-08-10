TTEC announces new AI Readiness Assessment to help brands prioritize AI in Customer Experience

TTEC Holdings, Inc.

10 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

Free tool helps brands sort through the AI hype and responsibly assess how AI can help reach their CX goals

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: TTEC) a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, today announced the availability of its new AI Readiness Assessment. Designed to help enterprises determine their current ability to leverage AI capabilities, the assessment provides a clear picture of their digital CX maturity and offers a prioritized adoption roadmap.

This free Assessment helps brands understand how to responsibly apply the power of AI to optimize the customer experience while growing revenue and reducing costs.

"Organizations are seeking clarity and practical strategies to smartly deploy AI and enhance CX," said Shelly Swanback, president of TTEC. "This Assessment provides actionable insights to guide next steps to help brands maintain a customer-first approach through ongoing digital transformation."

Developed by TTEC's AI Center of Excellence for CX, the AI Readiness Assessment benchmarks capabilities in areas that are critical to successfully integrate AI into the customer experience, including customer interactions, associate augmentation, and analytics tools.

"The AI Readiness Assessment provides a quick yet thorough evaluation of CX maturity," said Dave Seybold, CEO, TTEC Digital. "By identifying priority areas that can drive the most value from AI, organizations can move forward with confidence on a digital transformation roadmap that will accelerate business velocity."

Respondents will see anonymized results from other authorizing participants, helping brands view their progress against industry peers and comparative use cases. TTEC will also provide customized, high-level recommendations and best practices for each survey participant, including a consultative conversation with the Company's CX AI experts.   

To find the Assessment, please visit: https://www.ttec.ai/readiness-assessment/

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's 63,900 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com

