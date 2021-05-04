TTEC Announces Record First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

DENVER, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"Our broad-based financial momentum is accelerating and for the fourth consecutive quarter we have delivered record financial results," commented Ken Tuchman, chairman and chief executive officer of TTEC. "Across the industries and geographies that we serve, improving the customer experience has never been more urgent. The experience economy has created an explosion of interaction volumes across a myriad of channels. The result is a dizzying array of challenges for companies and government entities alike. Their brand equity and their financial success are now reliant upon their ability to rapidly modernize their technology, operations and processes to deliver a frictionless, personalized experience. Given our sustained momentum and strong bookings, pipeline, and revenue backlog, it is evident that more of the world's most iconic and fastest-growing brands are embracing the differentiated TTEC value proposition."

FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue

First quarter 2021 GAAP revenue increased 24.8 percent to $539.2 million compared to $432.2 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Foreign exchange had a $7.1 million positive impact on revenue in the first quarter 2021.

Income from Operations

First quarter 2021 GAAP income from operations was $73.4 million , or 13.6 percent of revenue, compared to $40.7 million , or 9.4 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

, or 13.6 percent of revenue, compared to , or 9.4 percent of revenue in the prior year period. Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other items, was $79.9 million or 14.8 percent of revenue versus 11.3 percent for the prior year period.

or 14.8 percent of revenue versus 11.3 percent for the prior year period. Foreign exchange had a $1.0 million positive impact on income from operations in the first quarter 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA

First quarter 2021 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $95.9 million , or 17.8 percent of revenue, compared to $63.6 million , or 14.7 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

Earnings Per Share

First quarter 2021 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $1.06 compared to $0.46 for the same period last year.

compared to for the same period last year. Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $1.26 compared to $0.74 in the prior year period.

Bookings

During the first quarter 2021, TTEC signed an estimated $170 million in annualized contract value compared to $87 million in the prior year period. First quarter bookings mix was diversified across segments, verticals, and geographies.

STRONG CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET FUND INVESTMENTS AND DIVIDENDS

Cash flow from operations in the first quarter 2021 was $69 .8 million compared to $62 .2 million for the first quarter 2020.

Capital expenditures in the first quarter 2021 were $11.6 million compared to $16 .8 million for the first quarter 2020.

As of March 31, 2021 , TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of $144.2 million and debt of $348 .7 million, resulting in a net debt position of $204.5 million . This compares to a net debt position of $195.2 million for the same period 2020.

As of March 31, 2021 , TTEC had approximately $855 million of additional borrowing capacity available under its credit facility compared to $195 million for the same period 2020. The increased capacity is primarily due to an amendment to the credit facility on March 25, 2021 to increase the total commitments by $300 million to $1.2 billion and a reduction in year-over-year borrowings from excess cash on hand that was previously maintained in response to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to cash flow from operations, the credit facility provides TTEC with sufficient financial capacity and flexibility to support working capital as well as growth-oriented investments, strategic acquisitions, and discretionary capital distributions. In April 2021 , the company borrowed approximately $500 million under the credit facility to provide funding for the acquisition of Avtex Solutions Holdings, LLC.

Paid a $0.43 per share, or $20.1 million , semi-annual dividend on April 21, 2021 , an approximate 7.5 percent increase over the semi-annual dividend paid in October 2020 and a 26.5 percent increase over the April 2020 dividend.

SEGMENT REPORTING & COMMENTARY

TTEC reports financial results for the following two business segments: TTEC Digital (Digital) and TTEC Engage (Engage). Financial highlights for the two segments are provided below.

TTEC Digital – Design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions

First quarter 2021 GAAP revenue for TTEC Digital decreased 18.0 percent to $63.6 million from $77.6 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $4.2 million or 6.6 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $10.3 million or 13.2 percent of revenue for the prior year period.

from for the year ago period. Income from operations was or 6.6 percent of revenue compared to operating income of or 13.2 percent of revenue for the prior year period. Non-GAAP income from operations was $6.7 million , or 10.5 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $12.6 million or 16.2 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

, or 10.5 percent of revenue compared to operating income of or 16.2 percent of revenue in the prior year period. Foreign exchange had a $0.6 million positive impact on revenue and negligible impact on income from operations.

TTEC Engage – Digitally-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud prevention services

First quarter 2021 GAAP revenue for TTEC Engage increased 34.1 percent to $475.6 million from $354.7 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $69.2 million or 14.6 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $30.5 million or 8.6 percent of revenue for the prior year period.

from for the year ago period. Income from operations was or 14.6 percent of revenue compared to operating income of or 8.6 percent of revenue for the prior year period. Non-GAAP income from operations was $73.2 million , or 15.4 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $36.2 million or 10.2 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

, or 15.4 percent of revenue compared to operating income of or 10.2 percent of revenue in the prior year period. Foreign exchange had a $6.5 million positive impact on revenue and $1.0 million positive impact on income from operations.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

"2021 is off to a strong start with record first quarter top and bottom-line financial results exceeding our plan," commented Regina Paolillo, chief financial and administrative officer. We are well positioned for strong profitable growth in 2021 supported by elevated levels of bookings, pipeline and revenue backlog and further evidenced by the increase in our full-year outlook. Our go-to-market platform is accelerating the adoption of our differentiated CX solutions and we continue to augment our organic growth with meaningful accretive strategic acquisitions."

Paolillo continued, "Undeniably, the strategic investments that we have made over the years and the level of execution we are experiencing has transformed our company, increased our value proposition in the marketplace, and changed the financial profile and trajectory of the business. We have a high degree of confidence in our enhanced 2021 outlook, including the revenue and profitability split between first and second half of the year."

Our raised full-year 2021 outlook, including Avtex, is as follows:

Revenue between $2.191 and $2.221 billion, an increase of 12.4 and 14.0 percent over the prior year.

Non-GAAP Operating Income margins between 12.0 and 12.4 percent.

Margin of approximately 14.1 percent for TTEC Digital and 11.8 percent for TTEC Engage

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margins between 15.0 and 15.3 percent.

Margin of approximately 17.3 percent for TTEC Digital and 14.7 percent for TTEC Engage

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share between $4.14 and $4.32.

Capital expenditures are estimated to between 3.1 and 3.3 percent of revenue, of which approximately 60 percent is growth oriented.

Effective tax rate for the full year is estimated between 22 and 24 percent.

Diluted share count for the full year is estimated between 47.2 and 47.6 million.

We estimate the first half - second half 2021 mix as follows:

Revenue : 49 percent first half, 51 percent second half

: 49 percent first half, 51 percent second half Non-GAAP Operating Income : 52 percent first half, 48 percent second half

: 52 percent first half, 48 percent second half Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA : 52 percent first half, 48 percent second half

: 52 percent first half, 48 percent second half Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share : 53 percent first half, 47 percent second half

We estimate the Digital - Engage 2021 mix as follows:

Revenue : 18 percent Digital, 82 percent Engage, of which 42 percent of Digital and 50 percent of Engage in the first half, respectively.

: 18 percent Digital, 82 percent Engage, of which 42 percent of Digital and 50 percent of Engage in the first half, respectively. Non-GAAP Operating Income : 20 percent Digital, 80 percent Engage, of which 33 percent of Digital and 57 percent of Engage in the first half, respectively.

: 20 percent Digital, 80 percent Engage, of which 33 percent of Digital and 57 percent of Engage in the first half, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA : 20 percent Digital, 80 percent Engage, of which 36 percent of Digital and 56 percent of Engage in the first half, respectively.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains a discussion of certain Non-GAAP financial measures that the Company includes to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

GAAP metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Non-GAAP - As reflected in the attached reconciliation table, the definition of Non-GAAP may exclude from operating income, EBITDA, net income and earnings per share restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, among other items.

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





























Three months ended





March 31,





2021

2020











Revenue

$ 539,219

$ 432,213











Operating Expenses:









Cost of services

388,660

321,557

Selling, general and administrative

52,757

49,834

Depreciation and amortization

20,459

18,872

Restructuring and integration charges, net 402

538

Impairment losses

3,517

696 Total operating expenses

465,795

391,497











Income From Operations

73,424

40,716













Other income (expense), net

(2,421)

(5,832)











Income Before Income Taxes

71,003

34,884













Provision for income taxes

(15,979)

(10,199)











Net Income

55,024

24,685













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (4,606)

(3,151)











Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders $ 50,418

$ 21,534























Net Income Per Share





















Basic

$ 1.18

$ 0.53













Diluted

$ 1.16

$ 0.53











Net Income Per Share Attributable to TTEC Stockholders



















Basic

$ 1.08

$ 0.46













Diluted

$ 1.06

$ 0.46























Income From Operations Margin

13.6%

9.4% Net Income Margin

10.2%

5.7% Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Margin 9.4%

5.0% Effective Tax Rate

22.5%

29.2%























Weighted Average Shares Outstanding





Basic

46,743

46,498 Diluted

47,355

46,813

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (unaudited)























Three months ended



March 31,



2021

2020









Revenue:







TTEC Digital

$ 63,587

$ 77,556 TTEC Engage

475,632

354,657 Total

$ 539,219

$ 432,213









Income From Operations:







TTEC Digital

$ 4,202

$ 10,258 TTEC Engage

69,222

30,458 Total

$ 73,424

$ 40,716

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited)













March 31,

December 31,



2021

2020



















ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 144,213

$ 132,914 Accounts receivable, net

350,307

378,397 Other current assets

169,338

145,491 Total current assets

663,858

656,802









Property and equipment, net

168,697

178,706 Other assets

663,098

680,900









Total assets

$ 1,495,653

$ 1,516,408









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Total current liabilities

$ 402,946

$ 396,170 Other long-term liabilities

557,792

609,500 Redeemable noncontrolling interest

54,674

52,976 Total equity

480,241

457,762









Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,495,653

$ 1,516,408

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



















Three months ended









March 31,









2021

2020





















Revenue

$ 539,219

$ 432,213





















Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:





























Net Income

$ 55,024

$ 24,685





Interest income

(179)

(364)





Interest expense

1,802

9,592





Provision for income taxes

15,979

10,199





Depreciation and amortization

20,459

18,872





Asset impairment, restructuring and integration charges

3,919

1,234





Gain on sale of business units

-

(246)





Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

877

(3,265)





Grant income for pandemic relief

(6,032)

-





Equity-based compensation expenses

4,028

2,919





















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 95,877

$ 63,626





































Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:





























Cash Flow From Operating Activities:













Net income

$ 55,024

$ 24,685





Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash













provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization

20,459

18,872





Other

(5,696)

18,608





Net cash provided by operating activities

69,787

62,165





















Less - Total Cash Capital Expenditures

11,565

16,813





















Free Cash Flow

$ 58,222

$ 45,352





































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations:





























Income from Operations

$ 73,424

$ 40,716





Restructuring charges, net

402

538





Impairment losses

3,517

696





Grant income for pandemic relief

(6,032)

-





Equity-based compensation expenses

4,028

2,919





Amortization of purchased intangibles

4,515

3,877





















Non-GAAP Income from Operations

$ 79,854

$ 48,746





















Non-GAAP Income from Operations Margin

14.8%

11.3%





































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS:





























Net Income

$ 55,024

$ 24,685





Add: Asset restructuring and impairment charges

3,919

1,234





Add: Equity-based compensation expenses

4,028

2,919





Add: Amortization of purchased intangibles

4,515

3,877





Add: Interest charge related to future purchase of remaining 30% for Motif acquisition

-

6,477





Less: Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

877

(3,265)





Less: Gain on sale of business units

-

(246)





Less: Grant income for pandemic relief

(6,032)

-





Less: Changes in valuation allowance, return to provision adjustments and other, and tax effects of items separately disclosed above

(2,605)

(853)





















Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 59,726

$ 34,828





















Diluted shares outstanding

47,355

46,813





















Non-GAAP EPS

$1.26

$0.74





































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment :

TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital



Q1 21

Q2 20

Q1 21 Q2 20















Earnings before Income Taxes

$ 66,762

$ 24,582

$ 4,241 $ 10,302 Interest income / expense, net

1,662

9,274

(39) (45) Depreciation and amortization

16,572

15,584

3,887 3,288 Asset impairment, restructuring and integration charges

3,910

331

8 902 Gain on sale of business units

-

(246)

- - Grant income for pandemic relief

(6,032)

-

- - Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

877

(3,265)

- - Equity-based compensation expenses

2,742

2,070

1,287 849















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 86,493

$ 48,330

$ 9,384 $ 15,296

