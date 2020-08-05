TTEC Announces Record Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

DENVER, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) partner for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.

"Our record financial results for the second quarter reflect heightened demand for digitized and virtualized CX solutions," commented Ken Tuchman, chairman and chief executive officer of TTEC. "Our ability to rapidly enable clients to substitute person-to-person engagement with an authentic digitized and virtualized customer experience has never been more essential. Our business performance underscores the agility and market differentiation in our technology rich customer experience-as-a-service (CXaaS) offerings."

Tuchman continued, "TTEC provides everything it takes for large commercial enterprise and government organizations to operate virtually, automate processes, and successfully enable digital customer experience. We expect our topline momentum to continue to benefit from current market trends including a growing demand for digitization and virtualization, an increasingly compressed time to digital adoption and a shift toward ubiquitous engagement for businesses and consumers."

"I'm also thrilled about TTEC Digital's strategic acquisition of VoiceFoundry, a leading global Amazon Connect partner. VoiceFoundry provides additional speed, agility, and optionality to our Humanify™ Cloud platform, expanding our CX Ecosystem with Amazon's cloud-first, best-of-breed solutions that will accelerate digital CX transformation for our clients," concluded Tuchman.

SECOND QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue

Second quarter 2020 GAAP revenue increased 15.4 percent to $453.1 million compared to $392.5 million in the prior year period, or 16.3 percent growth in constant currencies.

compared to in the prior year period, or 16.3 percent growth in constant currencies. Foreign exchange had a $3.5 million negative impact on revenue in the second quarter 2020.

Income from Operations

Second quarter 2020 GAAP income from operations was $49.0 million , or 10.8 percent of revenue, compared to $22.9 million , or 5.8 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

, or 10.8 percent of revenue, compared to , or 5.8 percent of revenue in the prior year period. Second quarter 2020 Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding $0.8 million in restructuring charges, was $49.8 million or 11.0 percent of revenue versus 6.5 percent for the prior year period.

in restructuring charges, was or 11.0 percent of revenue versus 6.5 percent for the prior year period. Foreign exchange had a $0.5 million positive impact on income from operations in the second quarter 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA

Second quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $71.0 million , or 15.7 percent of revenue, compared to $44.8 million , or 11.4 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

Earnings Per Share

Second quarter 2020 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.67 compared to $0.25 for the same period last year.

compared to for the same period last year. Second quarter 2020 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.75 compared to $0.34 in the prior year period.

Bookings

During the second quarter 2020, TTEC signed an estimated $214 million in annualized contract value. Bookings were diversified across segments, verticals, and geographies and included programs related to pandemic relief and support efforts.

STRONG CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET FUND INVESTMENTS AND DIVIDENDS

Cash flow from operations in the second quarter 2020 was $43.1 million compared to $41.3 million for the second quarter 2019.

compared to for the second quarter 2019. Capital expenditures in the second quarter 2020 were $15.1 million compared to $15.2 million for the second quarter 2019.

compared to for the second quarter 2019. As of June 30, 2020 , TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of $482.3 million and debt of $714 .0 million, resulting in a net debt position of $231.7 million . This compares to a net debt position of $172.8 million for the same period 2019. The increased cash and debt at June 30, 2020 was primarily related to precautionary measures, taken late in the first quarter in response to potential COVID-19 risks, to proactively increase liquidity by drawing down a portion of the revolving credit facility.

, TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of and debt of .0 million, resulting in a net debt position of . This compares to a net debt position of for the same period 2019. The increased cash and debt at was primarily related to precautionary measures, taken late in the first quarter in response to potential COVID-19 risks, to proactively increase liquidity by drawing down a portion of the revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2020 , TTEC had approximately $195.0 million of additional borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility compared to $510.0 million for the same period 2019.

, TTEC had approximately of additional borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility compared to for the same period 2019. Paid a 34 cent per share, or $15.8 million , semi-annual dividend on April 16, 2020 , an approximate 6.3 percent increase over the dividend paid in October 2019 and a 13.3 percent increase over the April 2019 dividend.

SEGMENT REPORTING & COMMENTARY

TTEC reports financial results for the following two segments: TTEC Digital (Digital) and TTEC Engage (Engage). Financial highlights for the segments are provided below.

TTEC Digital – Design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions

Second quarter 2020 GAAP revenue for TTEC Digital was $77.1 million , compared to $78.5 million for the year ago period. Revenue in the cloud and related systems integration collectively grew 31.8 percent over the year ago period. The slight decline in total revenue is attributable to the exit of certain non-core consulting practices and reduction in product and managed service volumes as clients increasingly pivot to Digital's cloud-based offerings.

, compared to for the year ago period. Revenue in the cloud and related systems integration collectively grew 31.8 percent over the year ago period. The slight decline in total revenue is attributable to the exit of certain non-core consulting practices and reduction in product and managed service volumes as clients increasingly pivot to Digital's cloud-based offerings. Income from operations was $14.4 million or 18.6 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $7.7 million or 9.8 percent of revenue for the prior year period.

or 18.6 percent of revenue compared to operating income of or 9.8 percent of revenue for the prior year period. Second quarter 2020 Non-GAAP income from operations was $14.5 million , or 18.8 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $9.7 million or 12.4 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

, or 18.8 percent of revenue compared to operating income of or 12.4 percent of revenue in the prior year period. Second quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $18.7 million , or 24.2 percent of revenue, compared to $13.9 million , or 17.7 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

TTEC Engage – Digitally-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud prevention services

Second quarter 2020 GAAP revenue for TTEC Engage increased 19.7 percent to $375.9 million from $314.0 million for the year ago period. Revenue growth was 20.8 percent in constant currencies. Income from operations was $34.6 million or 9.2 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $15.2 million or 4.8 percent of revenue for the prior year period.

from for the year ago period. Revenue growth was 20.8 percent in constant currencies. Income from operations was or 9.2 percent of revenue compared to operating income of or 4.8 percent of revenue for the prior year period. Second quarter 2020 Non-GAAP income from operations was $35.3 million , or 9.4 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $15.7 million or 5.0 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

, or 9.4 percent of revenue compared to operating income of or 5.0 percent of revenue in the prior year period. Second quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $52.3 million , or 13.9 percent of revenue, compared to $30.9 million , or 9.8 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

, or 13.9 percent of revenue, compared to , or 9.8 percent of revenue in the prior year period. Foreign exchange had a $3.3 million negative impact on revenue and $0.5 million positive impact on income from operations in the second quarter 2020.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

"We remain intensely focused on the health and safety of our people and partners, our clients' success as they navigate the macro challenges inherent in COVID-19, and managing our near and long-term priorities to deliver sustainable long-term profitable growth," commented Regina Paolillo, chief financial and administrative officer of TTEC. "We could not be more satisfied with our first half results, with the strength of our client relationships, and the relevancy of CX cloud, omnichannel, intelligent automation and virtual and digital technologies. With a strong revenue backlog, new business pipeline, and solid balance sheet in hand for 2020, we are restoring and increasing our original outlook and can now turn our attention to 2021 and beyond, including both organic and inorganic investments that will enable continued high single-digit topline and double-digit profit growth."

Our reinstated full-year 2020 outlook, which includes a modest contribution from the VoiceFoundry acquisition and excludes restructuring and impairment charges, is as follows:

Revenue between $1.766 and $1.784 billion, an increase of 7.4 and 8.5 percent over the prior year.

Operating Income margins between 9.1 and 9.2 percent.

Margins of approximately 13.8 percent for TTEC Digital and 8.2 percent for TTEC Engage

Adjusted EBITDA margins between 14.2 and 14.3 percent.

Margins of approximately 19.7 percent for TTEC Digital and 13.2 percent for TTEC Engage

Earnings Per Share between $2.37 and $2.43.

Capital expenditures are estimated to be between 3.1 and 3.3 percent of revenue, of which approximately 70 percent is growth oriented.

Effective tax rate for the full year is estimated between 23 and 27 percent.

Diluted share count for the full year is estimated between 46.9 and 47.1 million.

We estimate the second half total company 2020 mix as follows:

Revenue : 51 percent third quarter, 49 percent fourth quarter

: 51 percent third quarter, 49 percent fourth quarter Operating Income : 52 percent third quarter, 48 percent fourth quarter

: 52 percent third quarter, 48 percent fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA : 51 percent third quarter, 49 percent fourth quarter

: 51 percent third quarter, 49 percent fourth quarter Earnings Per Share : 53 percent third quarter, 47 percent fourth quarter

We estimate the Digital - Engage segment 2020 mix as follows:

Revenue : 17 percent Digital, 83 percent Engage, of which 24 percent of Digital and 25 percent of Engage in the fourth quarter, respectively.

: 17 percent Digital, 83 percent Engage, of which 24 percent of Digital and 25 percent of Engage in the fourth quarter, respectively. Operating Income : 26 percent Digital, 74 percent Engage, of which 19 percent of Digital and 21 percent of Engage in the fourth quarter, respectively.

: 26 percent Digital, 74 percent Engage, of which 19 percent of Digital and 21 percent of Engage in the fourth quarter, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA : 23 percent Digital, 77 percent Engage, of which 21 percent of Digital and 24 percent of Engage in the fourth quarter, respectively.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains a discussion of certain Non-GAAP financial measures that TTEC includes to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

GAAP metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Non-GAAP - As reflected in the attached reconciliation table, the definition of Non-GAAP may exclude from operating income, EBITDA, net income and earnings per share restructuring and impairment charges, among other items.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading digital customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands and government agencies. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 51,700 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of TTEC Holding, Inc.'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Specifically, we would like for you to focus on risks related to COVID-19 global pandemic and the various government mandates designed to contain the pandemic, and how these risks may impact our business in the short and longer term; the risks related to our strategy execution; our ability to innovate and introduce technologies that are sufficiently disruptive to allow us to maintain and grow our market share; cybersecurity; consolidation activities undertaken by our clients; geographic concentration of our brick and mortar delivery platform and our global footprint; changes in laws that impact our business and our ability to comply with those and other laws governing our operations; the reliability of our information technology infrastructure and our ability to consistently deliver uninterrupted service to our clients; the need to forecast demand for services accurately and the impact of such forecasts on our capacity utilization; our ability to attract and retain qualified and skilled personnel at a price point that we can afford and our clients are willing to pay; our M&A activity, including our ability to identify, acquire and properly integrate acquired businesses in accordance with our strategy; and our equity structure including our controlling shareholder risk, the limited market float of our stock, and the potential volatility of our stock price resulting therefrom. Risk Factors that could cause TTEC's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in TTEC's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020 and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is available on TTEC's website www.ttec.com, and on the SEC's public website at www.sec.gov. TTEC Holdings, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact Paul Miller +1.303.397.8641 Public Relations Contact Nick Cerise +1.303.397.8331 Address 9197 South Peoria Street Englewood, CO 80112 Contact ttec.com +1.800.835.3832

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)







































Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Revenue $ 453,081

$ 392,515

$ 885,294

$ 786,871

















Operating Expenses:















Cost of services 337,306

299,237

658,863

592,571

Selling, general and administrative 47,360

50,864

97,194

100,584

Depreciation and amortization 18,660

17,050

37,532

33,793

Restructuring and integration charges, net 793

428

1,331

1,389

Impairment losses -

2,063

696

3,569 Total operating expenses 404,119

369,642

795,616

731,906

















Income From Operations 48,962

22,873

89,678

54,965



















Other income (expense), net (4,374)

(1,914)

(10,206)

(6,064)

















Income Before Income Taxes 44,588

20,959

79,472

48,901



















Provision for income taxes (11,039)

(7,345)

(21,238)

(14,811)

















Net Income 33,549

13,614

58,234

34,090



















Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,224)

(1,816)

(5,375)

(3,290)

















Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders $ 31,325

$ 11,798

$ 52,859

$ 30,800



































Net Income Per Share

































Basic $ 0.72

$ 0.29

$ 1.25

$ 0.74



















Diluted $ 0.72

$ 0.29

$ 1.24

$ 0.73

















Net Income Per Share Attributable to TTEC Stockholders

































Basic $ 0.67

$ 0.25

$ 1.14

$ 0.67



















Diluted $ 0.67

$ 0.25

$ 1.13

$ 0.66



































Income From Operations Margin 10.8%

5.8%

10.1%

7.0% Net Income Margin 7.4%

3.5%

6.6%

4.3% Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Margin 6.9%

3.0%

6.0%

3.9% Effective Tax Rate 24.8%

35.0%

26.7%

30.3%



































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding













Basic 46,619

46,318

46,559

46,261 Diluted 46,861

46,684

46,838

46,636

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (unaudited)







































Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Revenue:















TTEC Digital

$ 77,143

$ 78,519

$ 154,699

$ 144,372 TTEC Engage

375,938

313,996

730,595

642,499 Total

$ 453,081

$ 392,515

$ 885,294

$ 786,871

















Income From Operations:















TTEC Digital

$ 14,376

$ 7,709

$ 24,634

$ 15,468 TTEC Engage

34,586

15,164

65,044

39,497 Total

$ 48,962

$ 22,873

$ 89,678

$ 54,965

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited)













June 30,

December 31,



2020

2019



















ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 482,255

$ 82,407 Accounts receivable, net

353,289

331,096 Other current assets

123,308

136,322 Total current assets

958,852

549,825









Property and equipment, net

177,099

176,633 Other assets

631,038

650,330









Total assets

$ 1,766,989

$ 1,376,788









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Total current liabilities

$ 344,790

$ 363,289 Other long-term liabilities

920,246

532,846 Redeemable noncontrolling interest

54,026

48,923 Total equity

447,927

431,730









Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,766,989

$ 1,376,788

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





























Three months ended







Six months ended









June 30,











June 30,









2020

2019







2020

2019

































Revenue $ 453,081

$ 392,515







$ 885,294

$ 786,871

































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:





















































Net Income $ 33,549

$ 13,614







$ 58,234

$ 34,090





Interest income (491)

(429)







(855)

(769)





Interest expense 3,104

4,208







12,696

9,496





Provision for income taxes 11,039

7,345







21,238

14,811





Depreciation and amortization 18,660

17,050







37,532

33,793





Asset impairment, restructuring and integration charges 793

2,491







2,027

4,958





Gain on sale of business units (142)

(442)







(388)

(750)





Changes in acquisition contingent consideration (1,084)

(2,424)







(4,349)

(2,424)





Loss on dissolution of subsidiary 2,467

-







2,467

-





Equity-based compensation expenses 3,057

3,366







5,976

6,534

































Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,952

$ 44,779







$ 134,578

$ 99,739





























































Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:





















































Cash Flow From Operating Activities:

























Net income $ 33,549

$ 13,614







$ 58,234

$ 34,090





Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

























provided by operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization 18,660

17,050







37,532

33,793





Other (9,096)

10,639







9,512

53,383





Net cash provided by operating activities 43,113

41,303







105,278

121,266

































Less - Total Cash Capital Expenditures 15,102

15,228







31,915

28,428

































Free Cash Flow $ 28,011

$ 26,075







$ 73,363

$ 92,838





























































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations:



















































Income from Operations $ 48,962

$ 22,873







$ 89,678

$ 54,965





Restructuring charges, net 793

428







1,331

1,389





Impairment losses -

2,063







696

3,569

































Non-GAAP Income from Operations $ 49,755

$ 25,364







$ 91,705

$ 59,923

































Non-GAAP Income from Operations Margin 11.0%

6.5%







10.4%

7.6%





























































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS:





















































Net Income $ 33,549

$ 13,614







$ 58,234

$ 34,090





Add: Asset restructuring and impairment charges 793

2,491







2,027

4,958





Add: Interest charge related to future purchase of remaining

30% for Motif acquisition (204)

469







6,273

1,776





Less: Changes in acquisition contingent consideration (1,084)

(2,424)







(4,349)

(2,424)





Less: Gain on sale of business units (142)

(442)







(388)

(750)





Add: Loss on dissolution of subsidiary 2,467

-







2,467

-





Add: Changes in valuation allowance, return to provision

adjustments and other, and tax effects of items separately

disclosed above (192)

2,134







941

1,834

































Non-GAAP Net Income $ 35,187

$ 15,842







$ 65,205

$ 39,484

































Diluted shares outstanding 46,861

46,684







46,838

46,636

































Non-GAAP EPS $0.75

$0.34







$1.39

$0.85





























































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment : TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital

TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital





























Q2 20

Q2 19

Q2 20 Q2 19

YTD 20

YTD 19

YTD 20 YTD 19



























Earnings before Income Taxes $ 30,190

$ 13,166

$ 14,398 $ 7,793

$ 54,772

$ 33,299

$ 24,700 $ 15,605 Interest income / expense, net 2,635

3,769

(22) 9

11,909

8,719

(67) 6 Depreciation and amortization 15,382

13,814

3,278 3,235

30,966

28,249

6,566 5,543 Asset impairment, restructuring and integration charges 679

489

114 2,003

1,010

2,608

1,016 2,350 Gain on sale of business units (142)

(442)

- -

(388)

(750)

- - Changes in acquisition contingent consideration (1,084)

(2,424)

- -

(4,349)

(2,424)

- - Loss on dissolution of subsidiary 2,467

-

- -

2,467

-

- - Equity-based compensation expenses 2,128

2,515

929 852

4,198

4,872

1,778 1,663



























Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,255

$ 30,887

$ 18,697 $ 13,892

$ 100,585

$ 74,573

$ 33,993 $ 25,167

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ttec.com

