TTEC Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"Our record revenue and profitability has us well positioned to achieve significant financial milestones in 2021 and beyond," commented Ken Tuchman, chairman, and chief executive officer. "Our continued velocity in growing our existing client volume and adding new clients has set us up for long-term growth as they leverage the full breadth of our CX offerings."

Tuchman continued, "As the world becomes increasingly reliant on digital technology to work, study, play, communicate and collaborate, companies are seeking trusted partners like TTEC to help them infuse the best of these capabilities into their customer experiences. Through both our Digital and Engage businesses, we bring technology and humanity together by combining advanced analytics, customized CRM, AI-enabled technology solutions, and automation with talented brand ambassadors to deliver happy, loyal customers and breakthrough business results."

SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue

Second quarter 2021 GAAP revenue increased 22.4 percent to $554.8 million compared to $453.1 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Foreign exchange had a $10.4 million positive impact on revenue in the second quarter 2021.

Income from Operations

Second quarter 2021 GAAP income from operations was $65.8 million , or 11.9 percent of revenue, compared to $49.0 million , or 10.8 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

, or 11.9 percent of revenue, compared to , or 10.8 percent of revenue in the prior year period. Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other items, was $78.6 million or 14.2 percent of revenue versus $56.7 million or 12.5 percent for the prior year period.

or 14.2 percent of revenue versus or 12.5 percent for the prior year period. Foreign exchange had a $1.1 million negative impact on income from operations in the second quarter 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA

Second quarter 2021 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $95.7 million or 17.3 percent of revenue, compared to $71.0 million or 15.7 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

Earnings Per Share

Second quarter 2021 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $1.00 compared to $0.67 for the same period last year.

compared to for the same period last year. Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $1.27 compared to $0.85 in the prior year period.

Bookings

During the second quarter 2021, TTEC signed an estimated $204 million in annualized contract value compared to $214 million in the prior year period. Second quarter bookings mix was diversified across segments, verticals, and geographies.

STRONG CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET FUND INVESTMENTS AND DIVIDENDS

Cash flow from operations in the second quarter 2021 was $63.1 million compared to $43.1 million for the second quarter 2020.

compared to for the second quarter 2020. Capital expenditures in the second quarter 2021 were $12.0 million compared to $15.1 million for the second quarter 2020.

compared to for the second quarter 2020. As of June 30, 2021 , TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of $174.7 million and debt of $842 .5 million, resulting in a net debt position of $667.8 million . This compares to a net debt position of $231.7 million for the same period 2020. The increase in net debt is primarily attributable to the acquisition of Avtex Solutions Holdings, LLC in April 2021 .

, TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of and debt of .5 million, resulting in a net debt position of . This compares to a net debt position of for the same period 2020. The increase in net debt is primarily attributable to the acquisition of Avtex Solutions Holdings, LLC in . As of June 30, 2021 , TTEC had approximately $360 million of additional borrowing capacity available under its credit facility compared to $195 million for the same period 2020.

, TTEC had approximately of additional borrowing capacity available under its credit facility compared to for the same period 2020. Paid a $0.43 per share, $20.1 million in the aggregate, semi-annual dividend on April 21, 2021 , an approximate 7.5 percent increase over the semi-annual dividend paid in October 2020 and a 26.5 percent increase over the April 2020 dividend.

SEGMENT REPORTING & COMMENTARY

TTEC reports financial results for the following two business segments: TTEC Digital (Digital) and TTEC Engage (Engage). Financial highlights for the two segments are provided below.

TTEC Digital – Design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions

Second quarter 2021 GAAP revenue for TTEC Digital increased 40.0 percent to $108.0 million from $77.1 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $9.6 million or 8.9 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $14.4 million or 18.6 percent of revenue for the prior year period.

from for the year ago period. Income from operations was or 8.9 percent of revenue compared to operating income of or 18.6 percent of revenue for the prior year period. Non-GAAP income from operations was $17.1 million , or 15.8 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $16.0 million or 20.7 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

, or 15.8 percent of revenue compared to operating income of or 20.7 percent of revenue in the prior year period. Foreign exchange had a $1.2 million positive impact on revenue and negligible impact on income from operations.

TTEC Engage – Digitally-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud mitigation services

Second quarter 2021 GAAP revenue for TTEC Engage increased 18.8 percent to $446.8 million from $375.9 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $56.3 million or 12.6 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $34.6 million or 9.2 percent of revenue for the prior year period.

from for the year ago period. Income from operations was or 12.6 percent of revenue compared to operating income of or 9.2 percent of revenue for the prior year period. Non-GAAP income from operations was $61.5 million or 13.8 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $40.7 million or 10.8 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

or 13.8 percent of revenue compared to operating income of or 10.8 percent of revenue in the prior year period. Foreign exchange had a $9.2 million positive impact on revenue and $1.1 million negative impact on income from operations.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

"We had an exceptional quarter that exceeded our revenue and profit forecast," commented Regina Paolillo, chief financial and administrative officer. "Our year-to-date 2021 results further underscore the market differentiation in our technology-rich customer experience-as-a-service offerings as we capitalize on the favorable trends within a large and growing addressable market."

Paolillo continued, "We believe our clients will continue to turn to TTEC as their trusted go-to-partner for exceptional CX technology and service solutions. We have a high degree of confidence in our improved 2021 outlook, including the revenue and profitability split between the third and fourth quarters of the year."

Our raised full-year 2021 outlook is as follows:

Revenue between $2.248 and $2.266 billion, an increase of 15.3 and 16.3 percent over the prior year.

Non-GAAP Operating Income margins between 12.4 and 12.7 percent.

Margin of approximately 13.3 percent for TTEC Digital and 12.4 percent for TTEC Engage

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margins between 15.3 and 15.7 percent.

Margin of approximately 16.2 percent for TTEC Digital and 15.3 percent for TTEC Engage

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share between $4.35 and $4.51.

Capital expenditures are estimated to between 2.9 and 3.1 percent of revenue, of which approximately 60 percent is growth oriented.

Effective tax rate for the full year is estimated between 22 and 24 percent.

Diluted share count for the full year is estimated between 47.2 and 47.6 million.

We estimate the second half 2021 mix as follows:

Revenue : 49 percent third quarter, 51 percent fourth quarter

: 49 percent third quarter, 51 percent fourth quarter Non-GAAP Operating Income : 44 percent third quarter, 56 percent fourth quarter

: 44 percent third quarter, 56 percent fourth quarter Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA : 45 percent third quarter, 55 percent fourth quarter

: 45 percent third quarter, 55 percent fourth quarter Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share : 43 percent third quarter, 57 percent fourth quarter

We estimate the Digital - Engage second half 2021 mix as follows:

Revenue : 20 percent Digital, 80 percent Engage, of which 47 percent of Digital and 52 percent of Engage in the fourth quarter, respectively.

: 20 percent Digital, 80 percent Engage, of which 47 percent of Digital and 52 percent of Engage in the fourth quarter, respectively. Non-GAAP Operating Income : 24 percent Digital, 76 percent Engage, of which 44 percent of Digital and 60 percent of Engage in the fourth quarter, respectively.

: 24 percent Digital, 76 percent Engage, of which 44 percent of Digital and 60 percent of Engage in the fourth quarter, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA : 23 percent Digital, 77 percent Engage, of which 45 percent of Digital and 58 percent of Engage in the fourth quarter, respectively.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains a discussion of certain Non-GAAP financial measures that the company includes to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

GAAP metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Non-GAAP - As reflected in the attached reconciliation table, the definition of Non-GAAP may exclude from operating income, EBITDA, net income and earnings per share restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, among other items.

ABOUT TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud mitigation, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's nearly 58,500 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of TTEC Holdings, Inc.'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. We caution you not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and you should review and consider carefully the risks, uncertainties and other factors that affect our business and may cause such differences as outlined in Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is available on TTEC's website www.ttec.com, and on the SEC's public website at www.sec.gov. Specifically, important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements include, among others, are risks related to our business operations and strategy, including our strategy execution in a competitive market; our ability to innovate and introduce technologies that are sufficiently disruptive to allow us to maintain and grow our market share; our dependance on 3rd parties for our cloud solutions; the impact of COVID-19 on our business and our clients' business; risks inherent in our rapid transition to a work from home environment; our ability to attract and retain qualified and skilled personnel at a price point that we can afford and our clients are willing to pay; our M&A activity, including our ability to identify, acquire and properly integrate acquired businesses in accordance with our strategy; the risks related to our technology, including cybersecurity, the reliability of our information technology infrastructure and our ability to consistently deliver uninterrupted service to our clients; the risk related to our international operations; the risks related to legal impacts on our operations, in particular rapidly changing laws that regulate our and our clients' business, such as data privacy and data protection laws and healthcare, financial and public sector specific regulations, our ability to comply with these laws timely, and cost of wage and hour litigation in the United States; and risks inherent in our equity structure including our controlling shareholder risk, and Delaware choice of dispute resolution risks. TTEC Holdings, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)













































Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020



















Revenue

$ 554,794

$ 453,081

$ 1,094,013

$ 885,294



















Operating Expenses:

















Cost of services

400,323

337,306

788,983

658,863

Selling, general and administrative

61,300

47,360

114,057

97,194

Depreciation and amortization

24,916

18,660

45,375

37,532

Restructuring and integration charges, net 1,725

793

2,127

1,331

Impairment losses

700

-

4,217

696 Total operating expenses

488,964

404,119

954,759

795,616



















Income From Operations

65,830

48,962

139,254

89,678





















Other income (expense), net

(2,104)

(4,374)

(4,525)

(10,206)



















Income Before Income Taxes

63,726

44,588

134,729

79,472





















Provision for income taxes

(11,353)

(11,039)

(27,332)

(21,238)



















Net Income

52,373

33,549

107,397

58,234





















Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (5,004)

(2,224)

(9,610)

(5,375)



















Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders $ 47,369

$ 31,325

$ 97,787

$ 52,859







































Net Income Per Share





































Basic

$ 1.12

$ 0.72

$ 2.30

$ 1.25





















Diluted

$ 1.10

$ 0.72

$ 2.27

$ 1.24



















Net Income Per Share Attributable to TTEC Stockholders



































Basic

$ 1.01

$ 0.67

$ 2.09

$ 1.14





















Diluted

$ 1.00

$ 0.67

$ 2.06

$ 1.13







































Income From Operations Margin

11.9%

10.8%

12.7%

10.1% Net Income Margin

9.4%

7.4%

9.8%

6.6% Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Margin 8.5%

6.9%

8.9%

6.0% Effective Tax Rate

17.8%

24.8%

20.3%

26.7%







































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding













Basic

46,840

46,619

46,792

46,559 Diluted

47,409

46,861

47,388

46,838

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (unaudited)







































Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Revenue:















TTEC Digital

$ 107,995

$ 77,143

$ 171,582

$ 154,699 TTEC Engage

446,799

375,938

922,431

730,595 Total

$ 554,794

$ 453,081

$ 1,094,013

$ 885,294

















Income From Operations:















TTEC Digital

$ 9,565

$ 14,376

$ 13,767

$ 24,634 TTEC Engage

56,265

34,586

125,487

65,044 Total

$ 65,830

$ 48,962

$ 139,254

$ 89,678

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited)













June 30,

December 31,



2021

2020



















ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 174,742

$ 132,914 Accounts receivable, net

354,662

378,397 Other current assets

177,657

145,491 Total current assets

707,061

656,802









Property and equipment, net

168,685

178,706 Other assets

1,161,882

680,900









Total assets

$ 2,037,628

$ 1,516,408









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Total current liabilities

$ 410,210

$ 396,170 Other long-term liabilities

1,040,317

609,500 Redeemable noncontrolling interest

54,800

52,976 Total equity

532,301

457,762









Total liabilities and equity

$ 2,037,628

$ 1,516,408

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



























Three months ended







Six months ended





June 30,











June 30,





2021

2020







2021

2020























Revenue

$ 554,794

$ 453,081







$ 1,094,013

$ 885,294























Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:













































Net Income

$ 52,373

$ 33,549







$ 107,397

$ 58,234 Interest income

(230)

(491)







(409)

(855) Interest expense

3,381

3,104







5,183

12,696 Provision for income taxes

11,353

11,039







27,332

21,238 Depreciation and amortization

24,916

18,660







45,375

37,532 Asset impairment, restructuring and integration charges

2,425

793







6,344

2,027 Gain on sale of business units

-

(142)







-

(388) Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

169

(1,084)







1,046

(4,349) Grant income for pandemic relief

(2,012)

-







(8,044)

- Loss on dissolution of subsidiary

-

2,467







-

2,467 Equity-based compensation expenses

3,371

3,057







7,399

5,976























Adjusted EBITDA

$ 95,746

$ 70,952







$ 191,623

$ 134,578















































Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:













































Cash Flow From Operating Activities:





















Net income

$ 52,373

$ 33,549







$ 107,397

$ 58,234 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash





















provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization

24,916

18,660







45,375

37,532 Other

(14,237)

(9,096)







(19,933)

9,512 Net cash provided by operating activities

63,052

43,113







132,839

105,278























Less - Total Cash Capital Expenditures

12,028

15,102







23,593

31,915























Free Cash Flow

$ 51,024

$ 28,011







$ 109,246

$ 73,363















































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations:













































Income from Operations

$ 65,830

$ 48,962







$ 139,254

$ 89,678 Restructuring charges, net

1,725

793







2,127

1,331 Impairment losses

700

-







4,217

696 Grant income for pandemic relief

(2,012)

-







(8,044)

- Equity-based compensation expenses

3,371

3,057







7,399

5,976 Amortization of purchased intangibles

8,968

3,844







13,483

7,721























Non-GAAP Income from Operations

$ 78,582

$ 56,656







$ 158,436

$ 105,402























Non-GAAP Income from Operations Margin

14.2%

12.5%







14.5%

11.9%















































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS:













































Net Income

$ 52,373

$ 33,549







$ 107,397

$ 58,234 Add: Asset restructuring and impairment charges

2,425

793







6,344

2,027 Add: Equity-based compensation expenses

3,371

3,057







7,399

5,976 Add: Amortization of purchased intangibles

8,968

3,844







13,483

7,721 Add: Interest charge related to future purchase of remaining

30% for Motif acquisition

-

(204)







-

6,273 Add: Loss on dissolution of subsidary

-

2,467







-

2,467 Less: Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

169

(1,084)







1,046

(4,349) Less: Gain on sale of business units

-

(142)







-

(388) Less: Grant income for pandemic relief

(2,012)

-







(8,044)

- Less: Changes in valuation allowance, return to provision

adjustments and other, and tax effects of items separately

disclosed above

(5,072)

(2,217)







(7,677)

(3,070)























Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 60,222

$ 40,063







$ 119,948

$ 74,891























Diluted shares outstanding

47,409

46,861







47,388

46,838























Non-GAAP EPS

$1.27

$0.85







$2.53

$1.60

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment :

TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital

TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital



Q2 21

Q2 20

Q2 21 Q2 20

YTD 21

YTD 20

YTD 21 YTD 20





























Earnings before Income Taxes

$ 54,156

$ 30,190

$ 9,569 $ 14,398

$ 120,918

$ 54,772

$ 13,810 $ 24,700 Interest income / expense, net

3,186

2,635

(33) (22)

4,848

11,909

(72) (67) Depreciation and amortization

16,427

15,382

8,489 3,278

32,999

30,966

12,376 6,566 Asset impairment, restructuring and integration charges

1,566

679

859 114

5,476

1,010

867 1,016 Gain on sale of business units

-

(142)

- -

-

(388)

- - Grant income for pandemic relief

(1,906)

-

(106) -

(7,938)

-

(106) - Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

169

(1,084)

- -

1,046

(4,349)

- - Loss on dissolution of subsidiary

-

2,467

- -

-

2,467

- - Equity-based compensation expenses

2,291

2,128

1,079 929

5,033

4,198

2,366 1,778





























Adjusted EBITDA

$ 75,889

$ 52,255

$ 19,857 $ 18,697

$ 162,382

$ 100,585

$ 29,241 $ 33,993

