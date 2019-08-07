TTEC Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

DENVER, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"We had a standout first half of the year on a number of fronts," commented Ken Tuchman, chairman and chief executive officer of TTEC. "We delivered record year-to-date top line growth and profit with revenue increasing 8.5 percent to $787 million and non-GAAP operating income increasing 44.6 percent to $60 million. Our bookings and pipeline are healthy. We are winning market share across the board, highlighted by both our expansion in Europe and hypergrowth born-digital client focus. We progressed our strategic initiatives, including growing our customer experience (CX) cloud-based technology platform 188 percent. We are proud of our client and employee Net Promoter Scores. They are a testament to our focus on building the culture necessary to bring humanity to business at scale. Our first half performance, in combination with our new business pipeline and revenue backlog, have led us to raise our full year 2019 guidance."

Tuchman continued, "CX is the last frontier for competitive advantage and the market is demanding cutting-edge digital experiences. Having anticipated this trend, we were deliberate in shaping TTEC with the CX technology and services that enable clients to create digital-first experiences with our Humanify® Cloud. We are changing the game by leveraging the speed and power of AI and RPA across the customer lifecycle, with solutions including Associate Assist and our managed services RPA offering."

SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue

Second quarter 2019 GAAP revenue increased 12.2 percent to $392.5 million compared to $349.9 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Foreign exchange had a $1.1 million negative impact on revenue in the second quarter 2019.

Income from Operations

Second quarter 2019 GAAP income from operations was $22.9 million , or 5.8 percent of revenue, compared to $13.5 million , or 3.9 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

, or 5.8 percent of revenue, compared to , or 3.9 percent of revenue in the prior year period. Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding $2.5 million in restructuring and impairment charges, was $25.4 million or 6.5 percent of revenue versus 4.2 percent for the prior year period.

in restructuring and impairment charges, was or 6.5 percent of revenue versus 4.2 percent for the prior year period. Foreign exchange had a $1.2 million positive impact on income from operations in the second quarter 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA

Second quarter 2019 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $44.8 million , or 11.4 percent of revenue, compared to $35.4 million , or 10.1 percent of revenue in the prior year period

Earnings Per Share

Second quarter 2019 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.29 compared to $0.14 for the same period last year.

compared to for the same period last year. Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.34 compared to $0.22 in the prior year period.

Bookings

During the second quarter 2019, TTEC signed an estimated $122 million in annualized contract value. Second quarter bookings mix was diversified across segments, verticals, and geographies.

STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS CONTINUE TO FUND INVESTMENTS AND DIVIDENDS

As of June 30, 2019 , TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of $75.5 million and debt of $248 .3 million, resulting in a net debt position of $172.8 million . This compares to a net debt position of $238.1 million for the same period 2018.

, TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of and debt of .3 million, resulting in a net debt position of . This compares to a net debt position of for the same period 2018. As of June 30, 2019 , TTEC had approximately $510 million of additional borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility compared to $395 million for the same period 2018.

, TTEC had approximately of additional borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility compared to for the same period 2018. Cash flow from operations in the second quarter 2019 was $41.3 million compared to $37.3 million for the second quarter 2018.

compared to for the second quarter 2018. Capital expenditures in the second quarter 2019 were $15.2 million compared to $9.4 million for the second quarter 2018.

compared to for the second quarter 2018. Paid a 30 cent per share, or $13.9 million , semi-annual dividend on April 18, 2019 , an approximate 7 percent increase over the distribution paid in October 2018 and an 11 percent increase over the distribution paid in April 2018 .

SEGMENT REPORTING & COMMENTARY

Effective June 30, 2019, TTEC reports financial results for the following two business segments:

TTEC Digital (Digital) - Previously TTEC's Customer Strategy Services and Customer Technology Services segments. TTEC Engage (Engage) – Previously TTEC's Customer Growth Services and Customer Management Services segments.

Financial highlights for the two segments are provided below.

TTEC Digital – Design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions

Digital second quarter 2019 GAAP revenue increased 49.6 percent to $78.5 million from $52.5 million for the year ago quarter. Income from operations was $7.7 million or 9.8 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $6.8 million or 12.9 percent of revenue for the prior year period.

from for the year ago quarter. Income from operations was or 9.8 percent of revenue compared to operating income of or 12.9 percent of revenue for the prior year period. Non-GAAP income from operations was $9.7 million , or 12.4 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $6.8 million or 12.9 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

TTEC Engage – Digitally-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud prevention services

Engage second quarter 2019 GAAP revenue increased 5.6 percent to $314.0 million from $297.4 million for the year ago quarter. Income from operations was $15.2 million or 4.8 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $6.7 million or 2.3 percent of revenue for the prior year period.

from for the year ago quarter. Income from operations was or 4.8 percent of revenue compared to operating income of or 2.3 percent of revenue for the prior year period. Non-GAAP income from operations was $15.7 million , or 5.0 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $7.8 million or 2.6 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

, or 5.0 percent of revenue compared to operating income of or 2.6 percent of revenue in the prior year period. Foreign exchange had a negative $0.8 million impact on revenue and positive $1.1 million impact on income from operations.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains a discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures that the Company includes to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

GAAP metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Non-GAAP - As reflected in the attached reconciliation table, the definition of Non-GAAP may exclude from operating income, EBITDA, net income and earnings per share restructuring and impairment charges, among other items.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

"We are delighted with the financial performance and business execution underlying another strong quarter and first half of the year," commented Regina Paolillo, chief financial and administrative officer. "Our years of dedication and investment in transforming the company have differentiated our solutions portfolio, increased the value that we deliver to our clients across the CX continuum, and allowed us to build loyal and tenured relationships with many of the world's most noteworthy brands."

Paolillo continued, "We are pleased to launch our updated segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. We believe this consolidation aligns our management, go-to-market platform, operational and financial reporting structures, and provides our investors a more meaningful view of the now integrated Customer Technology and Strategy Services business (TTEC Digital) and the Customer Growth and Management Services business (TTEC Engage). Looking ahead, we anticipate our first half momentum to continue and expect to deliver significant organic revenue growth alongside improved profitability and cash flow generation this year. As a result, we are raising our full year 2019 revenue and profitability outlook."

Our updated 2019 estimated full-year guidance, which excludes restructuring charges, impairment charges and PRG Middle East, is as follows:

Revenue between $1.622 and $1.630 billion, versus $1.614 and $1.630 billion.

Using the mid-point of our full-year guidance, we estimate TTEC Digital to comprise 18 percent of revenue and TTEC Engage 82 percent of revenue.

Operating income margins between 7.8 and 8.0 percent, versus 7.4 and 7.6 percent.

Using the mid-point of our full-year guidance, we estimate TTEC Digital's margin of 13.4 percent of revenue and TTEC Engage 6.6 percent of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA margins between 12.8 and 13.0 percent, versus 12.6 and 12.8 percent.

Using the mid-point of our full-year guidance, we estimate TTEC Digital's margin of 18.5 percent of revenue and TTEC Engage 11.7 percent of revenue.

Using the midpoint of our full-year guidance, we expect approximately 28 percent of our revenue, 37 percent of our operating income and 32 percent of our adjusted EBITDA to be recognized in the fourth quarter, our peak seasonal period.

Capital expenditures are estimated to remain unchanged between 3.8 and 4.0 percent of revenue, of which 65 percent is growth oriented.

Effective tax rate for the full year is estimated to remain unchanged between 25 and 27 percent.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 48,000 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of TTEC Holding, Inc.'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Specifically, we would like for you to focus on risks related to our strategy execution, our ability to innovate and introduce technologies that are sufficiently disruptive to allow us to maintain and grow our market share, cybersecurity risk and risks inherent to our equity structure. Actual results may differ from what is expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause TTEC's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in TTEC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is available on TTEC's website www.ttec.com, and on the SEC's public website at www.sec.gov. TTEC Holdings, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)













































Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018



















Revenue

$392,515

$349,853

$786,871

$725,102



















Operating Expenses:

















Cost of services

299,237

274,260

592,571

557,630

Selling, general and administrative

50,864

44,245

100,584

91,290

Depreciation and amortization

17,050

16,811

33,793

34,735

Restructuring and integration charges, net

428

1,034

1,389

1,883

Impairment losses

2,063

-

3,569

1,120 Total operating expenses

369,642

336,350

731,906

686,658



















Income From Operations

22,873

13,503

54,965

38,444





















Other income (expense), net

(1,914)

(6,553)

(6,064)

(23,460)



















Income Before Income Taxes

20,959

6,950

48,901

14,984





















Provision for income taxes

(7,345)

(653)

(14,811)

(2,755)



















Net Income

13,614

6,297

34,090

12,229





















Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(1,816)

(779)

(3,290)

(2,120)



















Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders

$ 11,798

$ 5,518

$ 30,800

$ 10,109







































Net Income Per Share





































Basic

$ 0.29

$ 0.14

$ 0.74

$ 0.27





















Diluted

$ 0.29

$ 0.14

$ 0.73

$ 0.26



















Net Income Per Share Attributable to TTEC Stockholders





































Basic

$ 0.25

$ 0.12

$ 0.67

$ 0.22





















Diluted

$ 0.25

$ 0.12

$ 0.66

$ 0.22







































Income From Operations Margin

5.8%

3.9%

7.0%

5.3% Net Income Margin

3.5%

1.8%

4.3%

1.7% Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Margin

3.0%

1.6%

3.9%

1.4% Effective Tax Rate

35.0%

9.4%

30.3%

18.4%







































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding















Basic

46,318

46,016

46,261

45,944 Diluted

46,684

46,401

46,636

46,424

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (unaudited)







































Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Revenue:















TTEC Digital

$ 78,519

$ 52,500

$144,372

$102,568 TTEC Engage

313,996

297,353

642,499

622,534 Total

$392,515

$349,853

$786,871

$725,102

















Income From Operations:















TTEC Digital

$ 7,709

$ 6,764

$ 15,468

$ 12,110 TTEC Engage

15,164

6,739

39,497

26,334 Total

$ 22,873

$ 13,503

$ 54,965

$ 38,444

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited)













June 30,

December 31,



2019

2018



















ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 75,517

$ 78,237 Accounts receivable, net

323,823

350,962 Other current assets

113,142

97,278 Total current assets

512,482

526,477









Property and equipment, net

162,643

161,523 Other assets

504,216

366,508









Total assets

$1,179,341

$ 1,054,508









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Total current liabilities

$ 322,869

$ 235,418 Other long-term liabilities

465,823

466,241 Total equity

390,649

352,849









Total liabilities and equity

$1,179,341

$ 1,054,508

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Revenue

$392,515

$349,853

$786,871

$725,102



































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

































Net Income

$ 13,614

$ 6,297

$ 34,090

$ 12,229 Interest income

(429)

(1,471)

(769)

(2,539) Interest expense

4,208

7,765

9,496

14,224 Provision for income taxes

7,345

653

14,811

2,755 Depreciation and amortization

17,050

16,811

33,793

34,735 Asset impairment, restructuring and integration charges

2,491

1,034

4,958

3,003 Impairment of equity investment

-

-

-

15,632 Gain on sale of business units

(442)

(271)

(750)

(1,065) Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

(2,424)

-

(2,424)

- Loss on asset held for sale reclassified to asset held and used

-

2,000

-

2,000 Gain on bargain purchase of acquisition

-

-

-

(685) Equity-based compensation expenses

3,366

2,574

6,534

6,183

















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 44,779

$ 35,392

$ 99,739

$ 86,472



































Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:

































Cash Flow From Operating Activities:















Net income

$ 13,614

$ 6,297

$ 34,090

$ 12,229 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

17,050

16,811

33,793

34,735 Other

10,639

14,211

53,383

57,742 Net cash provided by operating activities

41,303

37,319

121,266

104,706

















Less - Total Cash Capital Expenditures

15,228

9,375

28,428

16,883

















Free Cash Flow

$ 26,075

$ 27,944

$ 92,838

$ 87,823



































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations:

































Income from Operations

$ 22,873

$ 13,503

$ 54,965

$ 38,444 Restructuring charges, net

428

1,034

1,389

1,883 Impairment losses

2,063

-

3,569

1,120

















Non-GAAP Income from Operations

$ 25,364

$ 14,537

$ 59,923

$ 41,447

















Non-GAAP Income from Operations Margin

6.5%

4.2%

7.6%

5.7%



































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS:

































Net Income

$ 13,614

$ 6,297

$ 34,090

$ 12,229 Add: Asset restructuring and impairment charges

2,491

1,034

4,958

3,003 Add: Loss on asset held for sale reclassified to asset held and used

-

2,000

-

2,000 Add: Interest charge related to future purchase of remaining 30% for Motif acquisition

469

3,062

1,776

4,987 Add: Impairment of equity investment

-

-

-

15,632 Add: Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

(2,424)

-

(2,424)

- Less: Gain on sales of business units

(442)

(271)

(750)

(1,065) Less: Gain on bargain purchase of acquisition

-

-

-

(685) Add: Changes in valuation allowance, return to provision adjustments and other, and tax effects of items separately disclosed above

2,134

(1,842)

1,834

(6,346)

















Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 15,842

$ 10,280

$ 39,484

$ 29,755

















Diluted shares outstanding

46,684

46,401

46,636

46,424

















Non-GAAP EPS

$0.34

$0.22

$0.85

$0.64

