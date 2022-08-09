TTEC Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Aug 09, 2022, 16:05 ET
Second Quarter 2022
Revenue was $604.3 Million
Operating Income was $35.9 Million or 5.9 Percent of Revenue
Non-GAAP $61.2 Million or 10.1 Percent of Revenue
Net Income was $25.2 Million ($46.4 Million Non-GAAP)
Adjusted EBITDA was $84.1 Million or 13.9 Percent of Revenue
Fully Diluted EPS was $0.53 ($0.98 Non-GAAP)
Signs Bookings of $170 Million
Updates Outlook for Full Year 2022
DENVER, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, announced today financial results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2022.
"We exceeded our second quarter revenue and profit expectations and are confident in the long-term enduring strength of our business," commented Ken Tuchman, chairman and chief executive officer of TTEC. "Over the years, we have diversified our business by expanding our CX capabilities, global clientele, industry expertise, and geographic footprint. Furthermore, our suite of digitally-enabled customer experience solutions provide the outcomes that our clients need to deliver increased customer value and brand loyalty. Our ability to help attract, retain, serve, and grow profitable customer relationships remains mission critical in any economic cycle. Amidst this dynamic macro environment, we will continue to focus on innovating new digital CX solutions, delivering superior services to our clients, maintaining business agility, and prudently investing for the future."
SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue
- Second quarter 2022 GAAP revenue increased 8.9 percent to $604.3 million compared to $554.8 million in the prior year period.
- Foreign exchange had a $10.5 million negative impact on revenue in the second quarter 2022.
Income from Operations
- Second quarter 2022 GAAP income from operations was $35.9 million, or 5.9 percent of revenue, compared to $65.8 million, or 11.9 percent of revenue in the prior year period.
- Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other items, was $61.2 million or 10.1 percent of revenue versus $78.6 million or 14.2 percent for the prior year period.
- Foreign exchange had a $2.7 million positive impact on Non-GAAP income from operations in the second quarter 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA
- Second quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $84.1 million, or 13.9 percent of revenue, compared to $95.7 million, or 17.3 percent of revenue in the prior year period.
Earnings Per Share
- Second quarter 2022 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.53 compared to $1.00 for the same period last year.
- Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.98 compared to $1.27 in the prior year period.
Bookings
- During the second quarter 2022, TTEC signed an estimated $170 million in annualized contract value compared to $204 million in the prior year period. Second quarter bookings mix was diversified across segments, verticals, and geographies.
STRONG CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET FUND INVESTMENTS AND DIVIDENDS
- Cash flow from operations in the second quarter 2022 was $77.6 million compared to $63.1 million for the second quarter 2021.
- Capital expenditures in the second quarter 2022 were $19.1 million compared to $12.0 million for the second quarter 2021.
- As of June 30, 2022, TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of $163.2 million and debt of $934.7 million, resulting in a net debt position of $771.5 million. This compares to a net debt position of $667.8 million for the same period 2021. The increase in net debt is primarily attributable to the Faneuil asset acquisition in April 2022 and capital distributions.
- As of June 30, 2022, TTEC's remaining borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility was approximately $425 million compared to $360 million for the same period 2021.
- TTEC paid a $0.50 per share, or $23.5 million, semi-annual dividend on April 20, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022. This dividend represents a 16.3 percent increase over the April 2021 dividend and 6.4 percent over the October 2021 dividend.
SEGMENT REPORTING & COMMENTARY
TTEC reports financial results for two business segments: TTEC Digital (Digital) and TTEC Engage (Engage). Financial highlights for the two segments are provided below.
TTEC Digital – Design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions
- Second quarter 2022 GAAP revenue for TTEC Digital increased 8.0 percent to $116.6 million from $108.0 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $10.9 million or 9.3 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $9.6 million or 8.9 percent of revenue for the prior year period.
- Non-GAAP income from operations was $17.1 million, or 14.7 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $17.1 million or 15.8 percent of revenue in the prior year period.
TTEC Engage – Digitally-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud mitigation services
- Second quarter 2022 GAAP revenue for TTEC Engage increased 9.1 percent to $487.7 million from $446.8 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $25.0 million or 5.1 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $56.3 million or 12.6 percent of revenue for the prior year period.
- Non-GAAP income from operations was $44.1 million, or 9.0 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $61.5 million or 13.8 percent of revenue in the prior year period.
- Foreign exchange had a $9.7 million negative impact on revenue and $2.5 million positive impact on income from operations.
BUSINESS OUTLOOK
"We are pleased with our second quarter performance, achieving many of our key metrics, closing on a meaningful strategic asset acquisition, and surpassing $600 million in revenue in the second quarter for the first time, representing double-digit top-line growth of 10.8 percent over the same period last year on a constant currency basis, commented Dustin Semach, chief financial officer of TTEC. "Taking it all together, amid a dynamic, rapidly changing macroeconomic environment, we delivered a strong first half of 2022. However, our second half 2022 updated outlook reflects a recent shift in client decision making and moderation in certain verticals' growth-related volume forecasts."
Semach continued, "We are helping organizations across the world deliver value-added, outcome-based customer experiences through our digitally-enabled CX technology and service solutions. The investments we are making, the client relationships we have built, and our talented leadership and teams position us well to navigate the dynamic environment ahead of us."
|
Third Quarter 2022
|
Full Year 2022
|
Revenue
|
$575M — $585M
|
$2,399M — $2,429M
|
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
|
$63M — $69M
|
$312M — $328M
|
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins
|
11.0% — 11.8%
|
13.0% — 13.5%
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$46M — $52M
|
$236M — $252M
|
Non-GAAP operating income margins
|
8.0% — 8.9%
|
9.8% — 10.4%
|
Interest expense, net
|
($10M) — ($11M)
|
($32M) — ($33M)
|
Effective tax rate
|
23% — 25%
|
22% — 24%
|
Diluted share count
|
47.4M — 47.8M
|
47.4M — 47.8M
|
Non-GAAP earnings per a share
|
$0.56 — $0.65
|
$3.40 — $3.66
|
Engage Full Year 2022 outlook
|
Third Quarter 2022
|
Full Year 2022
|
Revenue
|
$461M — $467M
|
$1,938M — $1,958M
|
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
|
$46M — $50M
|
$240M — $250M
|
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins
|
10.0% — 10.7%
|
12.4% — 12.7%
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$32M — $36M
|
$177M — $187M
|
Non-GAAP operating income margins
|
6.9% — 7.7%
|
9.1% — 9.5%
|
Digital Full Year 2022 outlook
|
Third Quarter 2022
|
Full Year 2022
|
Revenue
|
$114M — $118M
|
$461M — $471M
|
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
|
$17M — $19M
|
$72M — $78M
|
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins
|
15.1% — 16.3%
|
15.6% — 16.5%
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$14M — $16M
|
$59M — $65M
|
Non-GAAP operating income margins
|
12.4% — 13.7%
|
12.9% — 13.9%
The Company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for Non-GAAP operating income margins, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins, or Non-GAAP earnings per share to their respective most comparable GAAP measures because certain of the reconciling items that impact these metrics, including asset impairment, restructuring and integration charges, cybersecurity incident-related costs, gains or losses on the sale of business units or other assets, equity-based compensation expense, changes in acquisition contingent consideration, depreciation and amortization expense, and provision for income taxes are dependent on the timing of future events outside of the Company's control or cannot be reliably predicted. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide reconciliations to GAAP operating income margins, net income margins, and diluted earnings per share without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the company's 2022 financial results as reported under GAAP.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release contains a discussion of certain Non-GAAP financial measures that the Company includes to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.
- GAAP metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
- Non-GAAP - As reflected in the attached reconciliation table, the definition of Non-GAAP may exclude from operating income, EBITDA, net income and earnings per share restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, among other items.
ABOUT TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 60,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This earnings release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to our operations, expected financial position, results of operation, and other business matters that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, and projections with respect to the future, and are not a guarantee of performance. In this release when we use words such as "may," "believe," "plan," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "would," "could," "target," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our strategy, plans, goals, initiatives, or objectives, we are making forward-looking statements.
We caution you not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and you should review and consider carefully the risks, uncertainties and other factors that affect our business and may cause such differences as outlined in Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which are available on TTEC's website www.ttec.com, and on the SEC's public website at www.sec.gov. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements include, among others, the risks related to our business operations and strategy, including the risks related to our strategy execution in a competitive market; our ability to innovate and introduce technologies that are sufficiently disruptive to allow us to maintain and grow our market share; risks inherent in the reliability of our information technology systems; risks related to our information technology infrastructure's cybersecurity in general, and criminal activity such as ransomware, other malware and data exfiltration or destruction in particular, which can impact our ability to consistently deliver uninterrupted service to our clients; our dependence on third parties for our cloud solutions; risks inherent in our transition to a work from home environment; our ability to attract and retain qualified and skilled personnel at a price point that we can afford and our clients are willing to pay; our M&A activity, including our ability to identify, acquire and properly integrate acquired businesses in accordance with our strategy; the risk related to our international operations; the risks related to legal and regulatory impact on our operations, including rapidly changing laws that regulate our and our clients' business, such as data privacy and data protection laws, regulatory changes impacting our healthcare businesses, financial and public sector specific regulations, our ability to comply with these laws timely and cost effectively; and the cost of wage and hour litigation in the United States; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic economic and regulatory realities on our business and our clients' business; and risks inherent in our equity structure including our controlling shareholder risk, and Delaware choice of dispute resolution risks.
Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that this release is issued. We undertake no obligation to update them, except as may be required by applicable law. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they depend on many factors outside of our control and we can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Revenue
|
$604,250
|
$554,794
|
$1,192,976
|
$1,094,013
|
Operating Expenses:
|
Cost of services
|
463,510
|
400,323
|
910,725
|
788,983
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
66,766
|
61,300
|
131,605
|
114,057
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
26,314
|
24,916
|
52,944
|
45,375
|
Restructuring charges, net
|
2,528
|
1,725
|
3,148
|
2,127
|
Impairment losses
|
9,248
|
700
|
10,360
|
4,217
|
Total operating expenses
|
568,366
|
488,964
|
1,108,782
|
954,759
|
Income From Operations
|
35,884
|
65,830
|
84,194
|
139,254
|
Other income (expense), net
|
188
|
(2,104)
|
(2,118)
|
(4,525)
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
36,072
|
63,726
|
82,076
|
134,729
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(7,274)
|
(11,353)
|
(15,308)
|
(27,332)
|
Net Income
|
28,798
|
52,373
|
66,768
|
107,397
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
(3,564)
|
(5,004)
|
(8,130)
|
(9,610)
|
Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders
|
$ 25,234
|
$ 47,369
|
$ 58,638
|
$ 97,787
|
Net Income Per Share
|
Basic
|
$ 0.61
|
$ 1.12
|
$ 1.42
|
$ 2.30
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.61
|
$ 1.10
|
$ 1.41
|
$ 2.27
|
Net Income Per Share Attributable to TTEC Stockholders
|
Basic
|
$ 0.54
|
$ 1.01
|
$ 1.25
|
$ 2.09
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.53
|
$ 1.00
|
$ 1.24
|
$ 2.06
|
Income From Operations Margin
|
5.9 %
|
11.9 %
|
7.1 %
|
12.7 %
|
Net Income Margin
|
4.8 %
|
9.4 %
|
5.6 %
|
9.8 %
|
Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Margin
|
4.2 %
|
8.5 %
|
4.9 %
|
8.9 %
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
20.2 %
|
17.8 %
|
18.7 %
|
20.3 %
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|
Basic
|
47,047
|
46,840
|
47,026
|
46,792
|
Diluted
|
47,383
|
47,409
|
47,381
|
47,388
|
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SEGMENT INFORMATION
|
(In thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Revenue:
|
TTEC Digital
|
$116,591
|
$107,995
|
$ 230,174
|
$ 171,582
|
TTEC Engage
|
487,659
|
446,799
|
962,802
|
922,431
|
Total
|
$604,250
|
$554,794
|
$1,192,976
|
$1,094,013
|
Income From Operations:
|
TTEC Digital
|
$ 10,879
|
$ 9,565
|
$ 17,226
|
$ 13,767
|
TTEC Engage
|
25,005
|
56,265
|
66,968
|
125,487
|
Total
|
$ 35,884
|
$ 65,830
|
$ 84,194
|
$ 139,254
|
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 163,204
|
$ 158,205
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
391,587
|
357,310
|
Other current assets
|
186,042
|
182,472
|
Total current assets
|
740,833
|
697,987
|
Property and equipment, net
|
167,293
|
168,404
|
Operating lease assets
|
99,731
|
90,180
|
Goodwill
|
810,929
|
739,481
|
Other intangibles assets, net
|
252,943
|
212,349
|
Other assets
|
93,464
|
88,403
|
Total assets
|
$2,165,193
|
$ 1,996,804
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 98,241
|
$ 70,415
|
Accrued employee compensation and benefits
|
148,432
|
156,324
|
Deferred revenue
|
97,740
|
95,608
|
Current operating lease liabilities
|
43,721
|
44,460
|
Other current liabilities
|
73,230
|
77,589
|
Total current liabilities
|
461,364
|
444,396
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
Line of credit
|
930,000
|
791,000
|
Non-current operating lease liabilities
|
72,288
|
64,419
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
94,750
|
102,648
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
1,097,038
|
958,067
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|
55,752
|
56,316
|
Equity:
|
Common stock
|
471
|
470
|
Additional Paid in Capital
|
364,251
|
361,135
|
Treasury stock
|
(595,331)
|
(597,031)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(125,450)
|
(98,426)
|
Retained earnings
|
891,185
|
856,065
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
15,913
|
15,812
|
Total equity
|
551,039
|
538,025
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$2,165,193
|
$ 1,996,804
|
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$ 66,768
|
$ 107,397
|
Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities :
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
52,944
|
45,376
|
Amortization of contract acquisition costs
|
1,063
|
350
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
500
|
447
|
Imputed interest expense and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration
|
-
|
1,046
|
Provision for credit losses
|
198
|
155
|
Loss on disposal of assets
|
1,116
|
386
|
Impairment losses
|
10,360
|
4,217
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(9,161)
|
(5,522)
|
Excess tax benefit from equity-based awards
|
(913)
|
(3,340)
|
Equity-based compensation expense
|
7,882
|
7,399
|
Loss / (gain) on foreign currency derivatives
|
224
|
21
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(38,271)
|
48,515
|
Prepaids and other assets
|
35,866
|
3,175
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
21,041
|
(18,062)
|
Deferred revenue and other liabilities
|
(58,345)
|
(58,721)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
91,272
|
132,839
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|
102
|
29
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
(35,790)
|
(23,593)
|
Acquisitions
|
(142,420)
|
(481,718)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(178,108)
|
(505,282)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Net proceeds / (borrowings) from line of credit
|
139,000
|
449,000
|
Payments on other debt
|
(1,877)
|
(3,522)
|
Payments of contingent consideration and hold back payments to acquisitions
|
(9,600)
|
(11,517)
|
Dividends paid to shareholders
|
(23,518)
|
(20,132)
|
Payments to noncontrolling interest
|
(7,219)
|
(5,589)
|
Tax payments related to the issuance of restricted stock units
|
(3,065)
|
(6,680)
|
Payments of debt issuance costs
|
-
|
(1,102)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
93,721
|
400,458
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(12,350)
|
(1,930)
|
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(5,465)
|
26,085
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
180,682
|
159,015
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$ 175,217
|
$ 185,100
|
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Revenue
|
$604,250
|
$554,794
|
$1,192,976
|
$1,094,013
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
|
Net Income
|
$ 28,798
|
$ 52,373
|
$ 66,768
|
$ 107,397
|
Interest income
|
(271)
|
(230)
|
(471)
|
(409)
|
Interest expense
|
6,194
|
3,381
|
9,960
|
5,183
|
Provision for income taxes
|
7,274
|
11,353
|
15,308
|
27,332
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
26,314
|
24,916
|
52,944
|
45,375
|
Asset impairment and restructuring charges
|
11,776
|
2,425
|
13,508
|
6,344
|
Changes in acquisition contingent consideration
|
-
|
169
|
-
|
1,046
|
Grant income for pandemic relief
|
-
|
(2,012)
|
-
|
(8,044)
|
Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery
|
(167)
|
-
|
3,669
|
-
|
Equity-based compensation expenses
|
4,143
|
3,371
|
7,882
|
7,399
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 84,061
|
$ 95,746
|
$ 169,568
|
$ 191,623
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
13.9 %
|
17.3 %
|
14.2 %
|
17.5 %
|
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:
|
Cash Flow From Operating Activities:
|
Net income
|
$ 28,798
|
$ 52,373
|
$ 66,768
|
$ 107,397
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
|
provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
26,314
|
24,916
|
52,944
|
45,375
|
Other
|
22,474
|
(14,237)
|
(28,440)
|
(19,933)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
77,586
|
63,052
|
91,272
|
132,839
|
Less - Total Cash Capital Expenditures
|
19,099
|
12,028
|
35,790
|
23,593
|
Free Cash Flow
|
$ 58,487
|
$ 51,024
|
$ 55,482
|
$ 109,246
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations:
|
Income from Operations
|
$ 35,884
|
$ 65,830
|
$ 84,194
|
$ 139,254
|
Restructuring charges, net
|
2,528
|
1,725
|
3,148
|
2,127
|
Impairment losses
|
9,248
|
700
|
10,360
|
4,217
|
Grant income for pandemic relief
|
-
|
(2,012)
|
-
|
(8,044)
|
Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery
|
(167)
|
-
|
3,669
|
-
|
Equity-based compensation expenses
|
4,143
|
3,371
|
7,882
|
7,399
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
9,554
|
8,968
|
19,090
|
13,483
|
Non-GAAP Income from Operations
|
$ 61,190
|
$ 78,582
|
$ 128,343
|
$ 158,436
|
Non-GAAP Income from Operations Margin
|
10.1 %
|
14.2 %
|
10.8 %
|
14.5 %
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS:
|
Net Income
|
$ 28,798
|
$ 52,373
|
$ 66,768
|
$ 107,397
|
Add: Asset impairment and restructuring charges
|
11,776
|
2,425
|
13,508
|
6,344
|
Add: Equity-based compensation expenses
|
4,143
|
3,371
|
7,882
|
7,399
|
Add: Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
9,554
|
8,968
|
19,090
|
13,483
|
Add: Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery
|
(167)
|
-
|
3,669
|
-
|
Less: Changes in acquisition contingent consideration
|
-
|
169
|
-
|
1,046
|
Less: Grant income for pandemic relief
|
-
|
(2,012)
|
-
|
(8,044)
|
Less: Changes in valuation allowance, return to provision adjustments and other, and tax effects of items separately disclosed above
|
(7,671)
|
(5,072)
|
(13,525)
|
(7,677)
|
Non-GAAP Net Income
|
$ 46,433
|
$ 60,222
|
$ 97,392
|
$ 119,948
|
Diluted shares outstanding
|
47,383
|
47,409
|
47,381
|
47,388
|
Non-GAAP EPS
|
$0.98
|
$1.27
|
$2.06
|
$2.53
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations by Segment :
|
TTEC Engage
|
TTEC Digital
|
TTEC Engage
|
TTEC Digital
|
Q2 22
|
Q2 21
|
Q2 22
|
Q2 21
|
YTD 22
|
YTD 21
|
YTD 22
|
YTD 21
|
Income from Operations
|
$ 25,005
|
$ 56,265
|
$ 10,879
|
$ 9,565
|
$ 66,968
|
$ 125,487
|
$ 17,226
|
$ 13,768
|
Restructuring charges, net
|
2,415
|
866
|
113
|
859
|
3,035
|
1,259
|
113
|
867
|
Impairment losses
|
9,248
|
700
|
-
|
-
|
10,360
|
4,217
|
-
|
-
|
Grant income for pandemic relief
|
-
|
(1,906)
|
-
|
(106)
|
-
|
(7,938)
|
-
|
(106)
|
Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery
|
(167)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,669
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Equity-based compensation expenses
|
2,810
|
2,292
|
1,333
|
1,079
|
5,239
|
5,033
|
2,643
|
2,366
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
4,784
|
3,305
|
4,770
|
5,663
|
7,999
|
6,614
|
11,091
|
6,869
|
Non-GAAP Income from Operations
|
$ 44,095
|
$ 61,522
|
$ 17,095
|
$ 17,060
|
$ 97,270
|
$ 134,672
|
$ 31,073
|
$ 23,764
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment :
|
TTEC Engage
|
TTEC Digital
|
TTEC Engage
|
TTEC Digital
|
Q2 22
|
Q2 21
|
Q2 22
|
Q2 21
|
YTD 22
|
YTD 21
|
YTD 22
|
YTD 21
|
Earnings before Income Taxes
|
$ 24,814
|
$ 54,156
|
$ 11,258
|
$ 9,569
|
$ 64,498
|
$ 120,918
|
$ 17,578
|
$ 13,810
|
Interest income / expense, net
|
5,968
|
3,186
|
(45)
|
(33)
|
9,565
|
4,848
|
(76)
|
(72)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
18,480
|
16,427
|
7,834
|
8,489
|
35,698
|
32,999
|
17,246
|
12,376
|
Asset impairment and restructuring charges
|
11,663
|
1,566
|
113
|
859
|
13,395
|
5,476
|
113
|
867
|
Grant income for pandemic relief
|
-
|
(1,906)
|
-
|
(106)
|
-
|
(7,938)
|
-
|
(106)
|
Changes in acquisition contingent consideration
|
-
|
169
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,046
|
-
|
-
|
Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery
|
(167)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,669
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Equity-based compensation expenses
|
2,810
|
2,291
|
1,333
|
1,079
|
5,239
|
5,033
|
2,643
|
2,366
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 63,568
|
$ 75,889
|
$ 20,493
|
$ 19,857
|
$ 132,064
|
$ 162,382
|
$ 37,504
|
$ 29,241
