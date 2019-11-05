TTEC Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

DENVER, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"We continued to overperform against our key financial objectives in the third quarter, and 2019 is setting up to be a record year for revenue and profitability," commented Ken Tuchman, chairman and chief executive officer of TTEC. "We are making significant progress executing upon our vision to continuously deliver exceptional customer experience and engagement, especially in today's disruptive digital world. The strategic interplay between our Digital and Engage solutions is a marketplace differentiator that creates a virtuous cycle with the power to further enhance our organic revenue growth and margin expansion. We are also fortifying our integrated offering through a strong pipeline of accretive strategic acquisitions and meaningful new digital channel partnerships to deliver a truly differentiated customer experience for our clients."

THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue

Third quarter 2019 GAAP revenue increased 8.4 percent to $395.5 million compared to $364.9 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Foreign exchange had a $2.2 million positive impact on revenue in the third quarter 2019.

Income from Operations

Third quarter 2019 GAAP income from operations was $26.0 million , or 6.6 percent of revenue, compared to $14.7 million , or 4.0 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

, or 6.6 percent of revenue, compared to , or 4.0 percent of revenue in the prior year period. Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding $0.2 million in restructuring and impairment charges, was $26.2 million or 6.6 percent of revenue versus 4.8 percent for the prior year period.

in restructuring and impairment charges, was or 6.6 percent of revenue versus 4.8 percent for the prior year period. Foreign exchange had a $2.1 million positive impact on income from operations in the third quarter 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA

Third quarter 2019 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $46.2 million , or 11.7 percent of revenue, compared to $38.2 million , or 10.5 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

Earnings Per Share

Third quarter 2019 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.43 compared to $0.15 for the same period last year.

compared to for the same period last year. Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.40 compared to $0.22 in the prior year period.

Bookings

During the third quarter 2019, TTEC signed an estimated $114 million in annualized contract value. Third quarter bookings mix was diversified across segments, verticals, and geographies.

STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS CONTINUE TO FUND INVESTMENTS AND DIVIDENDS

As of September 30, 2019 , TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of $85 .5 million and debt of $218 .9 million, resulting in a net debt position of $133 .4 million. This compares to a net debt position of $202 .3 million for the same period 2018.

, TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of .5 million and debt of .9 million, resulting in a net debt position of .4 million. This compares to a net debt position of .3 million for the same period 2018. As of September 30, 2019 , TTEC had approximately $575 million of additional borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility compared to $405 million for the same period 2018.

, TTEC had approximately $575 million of additional borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility compared to for the same period 2018. Cash flow from operations in the third quarter 2019 was $63.1 million compared to $61 .4 million for the third quarter 2018.

compared to .4 million for the third quarter 2018. Capital expenditures in the third quarter 2019 were $16.0 million compared to $15 .0 million for the third quarter 2018.

compared to .0 million for the third quarter 2018. Paid a 32 cent per share, or $14.9 million , semi-annual dividend on October 17, 2019 , an approximate 14.3 percent increase over the dividend paid in October 2018 and a 6.7 percent increase over the April 2019 dividend.

SEGMENT REPORTING & COMMENTARY

Effective June 30, 2019, TTEC reports financial results for the following two business segments:

TTEC Digital (Digital) - Previously TTEC's Customer Strategy Services and Customer Technology Services segments. TTEC Engage (Engage) – Previously TTEC's Customer Growth Services and Customer Management Services segments.

Financial highlights for the two segments are provided below.

TTEC Digital – Design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions

Third quarter 2019 GAAP revenue for TTEC Digital increased 17.9 percent to $78.6 million from $66.7 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $11.7 million or 14.9 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $8.5 million or 12.7 percent of revenue for the prior year period.

from for the year ago period. Income from operations was or 14.9 percent of revenue compared to operating income of or 12.7 percent of revenue for the prior year period. Non-GAAP income from operations was $11.8 million , or 15.0 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $8.6 million or 12.8 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

TTEC Engage – Digitally-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud prevention services

Third quarter 2019 GAAP revenue for TTEC Engage increased 6.2 percent to $316.9 million from $298.3 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $14.3 million or 4.5 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $6.2 million or 2.1 percent of revenue for the prior year period.

from for the year ago period. Income from operations was or 4.5 percent of revenue compared to operating income of or 2.1 percent of revenue for the prior year period. Non-GAAP income from operations was $14.4 million , or 4.5 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $8.8 million or 3.0 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

, or 4.5 percent of revenue compared to operating income of or 3.0 percent of revenue in the prior year period. Foreign exchange had a $2.4 million positive impact on revenue and $2.1 million positive impact on income from operations.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains a discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures that the Company includes to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

GAAP metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Non-GAAP - As reflected in the attached reconciliation table, the definition of Non-GAAP may exclude from operating income, EBITDA, net income and earnings per share restructuring and impairment charges, among other items.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

"We are executing against our strategic priorities in both our TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments," commented Regina Paolillo, chief financial and administrative officer. "Year-to-date, we significantly increased our revenue, profitability and cash flow generation, grew the number of concurrent licensed users on our CX subscription-based cloud platform, expanded our geographic and vertical market share, and more recently completed a strategic acquisition and entered into new and expanded channel partner arrangements."

Paolillo continued, "We expect these positive developments alongside the size and diversity of our revenue backlog and sales pipeline to enable top line growth and margin expansion in 2020, similar to that of 2019."

We estimate full-year 2019 guidance, which includes PRG Middle East and our recent acquisition of FCR, but excludes restructuring and impairment charges, as follows:

Revenue between $1.622 and $1.630 billion.

With approximately 18.5 percent for TTEC Digital and 81.5 percent for TTEC Engage

Operating Income margins between 7.8 and 8.0 percent.

Margins of approximately 13.7 percent for TTEC Digital and 6.7 percent for TTEC Engage

Adjusted EBITDA margins between 12.8 and 13.0 percent.

Margins of approximately 18.0 percent for TTEC Digital and 11.8 percent for TTEC Engage

Capital expenditures are estimated to between 3.8 and 4.0 percent of revenue.

Effective tax rate for the full year is estimated between 25 and 27 percent.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 48,500 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of TTEC Holding, Inc.'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Specifically, we would like for you to focus on risks related to our strategy execution, our ability to innovate and introduce technologies that are sufficiently disruptive to allow us to maintain and grow our market share, cybersecurity risk and risks inherent to our equity structure. Actual results may differ from what is expressed in the forward-looking statements. Risk Factors that could cause TTEC's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in TTEC's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended on September 30, 2019 and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is available on TTEC's website www.ttec.com, and on the SEC's public website at www.sec.gov. TTEC Holdings, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact Public Relations Contact Address Contact Paul Miller Nick Cerise 9197 South Peoria Street ttec.com +1.303.397.8641 +1.303.397.8331 Englewood, CO 80112 +1.800.835.3832





















TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)











































Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30,

September 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018





















Revenue $395,507

$364,936

$1,182,378

$1,090,038





















Operating Expenses:

















Cost of services 304,622

286,925

897,193

844,555



Selling, general and administrative 48,062

43,321

148,646

134,611



Depreciation and amortization 16,659

17,317

50,452

52,052



Restructuring and integration charges, net 183

2,716

1,572

4,599



Impairment losses -

-

3,569

1,120



Total operating expenses 369,526

350,279

1,101,432

1,036,937





















Income From Operations 25,981

14,657

80,946

53,101























Other income (expense), net (806)

(6,020)

(6,870)

(29,480)





















Income Before Income Taxes 25,175

8,637

74,076

23,621























Provision for income taxes (5,196)

(1,893)

(20,007)

(4,648)





















Net Income 19,979

6,744

54,069

18,973























Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,878)

(1,369)

(5,168)

(3,489)





















Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders $ 18,101

$ 5,375

$ 48,901

$ 15,484









































Net Income Per Share





































Basic $ 0.43

$ 0.15

$ 1.17

$ 0.41























Diluted $ 0.43

$ 0.15

$ 1.16

$ 0.41





















Net Income Per Share Attributable to TTEC Stockholders





































Basic $ 0.39

$ 0.12

$ 1.06

$ 0.34























Diluted $ 0.39

$ 0.12

$ 1.05

$ 0.33









































Income From Operations Margin 6.6%

4.0%

6.8%

4.9%

Net Income Margin 5.1%

1.8%

4.6%

1.7%

Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Margin 4.6%

1.5%

4.1%

1.4%

Effective Tax Rate 20.6%

21.9%

27.0%

19.7%









































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding















Basic 46,481

46,172

46,335

46,021

Diluted 46,768

46,316

46,693

46,390























TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (unaudited)

































Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Revenue:













TTEC Digital $ 78,620

$ 66,679

$ 222,992

$ 169,247 TTEC Engage 316,887

298,257

959,386

920,791 Total $395,507

$364,936

$1,182,378

$1,090,038















Income From Operations:













TTEC Digital $ 11,704

$ 8,469

$ 27,172

$ 20,579 TTEC Engage 14,277

6,188

53,774

32,522 Total $ 25,981

$ 14,657

$ 80,946

$ 53,101

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited)









September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018















ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,480

$ 78,237 Accounts receivable, net 312,128

350,962 Other current assets 118,002

97,278 Total current assets 515,610

526,477







Property and equipment, net 164,972

161,523 Other assets 501,284

366,508







Total assets $ 1,181,866

$ 1,054,508







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Total current liabilities $ 358,306

$ 235,418 Other long-term liabilities 436,417

466,241 Total equity 387,143

352,849







Total liabilities and equity $ 1,181,866

$ 1,054,508









TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Revenue

$395,507

$364,936

$1,182,378

$1,090,038



































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

































Net Income

$ 19,979

$ 6,744

$ 54,069

$ 18,973 Interest income

(522)

(1,401)

(1,291)

(3,940) Interest expense

4,041

8,410

13,537

22,634 Provision for income taxes

5,196

1,893

20,007

4,648 Depreciation and amortization

16,659

17,317

50,452

52,052 Asset impairment, restructuring and integration charges

183

2,716

5,141

5,719 Impairment of equity investment

-

-

-

15,632 Gain on sale of business units

(391)

(588)

(1,141)

(1,653) Gain on sale of trademarks

(700)

-

(700)

- Gain on recovery of receivables in connection with division in winddown

(1,416)

-

(1,416)

- Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

-

-

(2,424)

- Loss on asset held for sale reclassified to asset held and used

-

-

-

2,000 Gain on bargain purchase of acquisition

-

-

-

(685) Equity-based compensation expenses

3,129

3,109

9,663

9,292

















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 46,158

$ 38,200

$ 145,897

$ 124,672



































Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:

































Cash Flow From Operating Activities:















Net income

$ 19,979

$ 6,744

$ 54,069

$ 18,973 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

16,659

17,317

50,452

52,052 Other

26,493

37,342

79,876

95,084 Net cash provided by operating activities

63,131

61,403

184,397

166,109

















Less - Total Cash Capital Expenditures

16,010

14,958

44,438

31,841

















Free Cash Flow

$ 47,121

$ 46,445

$ 139,959

$ 134,268



































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations:

































Income from Operations

$ 25,981

$ 14,657

$ 80,946

$ 53,101 Restructuring charges, net

183

2,716

1,572

4,599 Impairment losses

-

-

3,569

1,120

















Non-GAAP Income from Operations

$ 26,164

$ 17,373

$ 86,087

$ 58,820

















Non-GAAP Income from Operations Margin

6.6%

4.8%

7.3%

5.4%



































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS:

































Net Income

$ 19,979

$ 6,744

$ 54,069

$ 18,973 Add: Asset restructuring and impairment charges

183

2,716

5,141

5,719 Add: Loss on asset held for sale reclassified to asset held and used

-

-

-

2,000 Add: Interest charge related to future purchase of remaining 30% for Motif acquisition

757

3,002

2,533

7,989 Add: Impairment of equity investment

-

-

-

15,632 Less: Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

-

-

(2,424)

- Less: Gain on sale of business units

(391)

(588)

(1,141)

(1,653) Less: Gain on sale of trademarks

(700)

-

(700)

- Less: Gain on recovery of receivable in connection with division in winddown

(1,416)

-

(1,416)

- Less: Gain on bargain purchase of acquisition

-

-

-

(685) Add: Changes in valuation allowance, return to provision adjustments and other, and tax effects of items separately disclosed above

212

(1,800)

2,046

(8,146)

















Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 18,624

$ 10,074

$ 58,108

$ 39,829

















Diluted shares outstanding

46,768

46,316

46,693

46,390

















Non-GAAP EPS

$0.40

$0.22

$1.24

$0.86

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ttec.com

