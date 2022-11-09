TTEC Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

News provided by

TTEC Holdings, Inc.

Nov 09, 2022, 16:05 ET

Third Quarter 2022

Revenue was $592.5 Million
Operating Income was $35.6 Million or 6.0 Percent of Revenue
($50.2 Million or 8.5 Percent of Revenue Non-GAAP)
Net Income was $25.0 Million or 4.2 Percent of Revenue
($35.0 Million or 5.9 Percent of Revenue Non-GAAP)
Adjusted EBITDA was $72.2 Million or 12.2 Percent of Revenue
Fully Diluted EPS was $0.53 ($0.74 Non-GAAP)

Signs Bookings of $200 Million
Reiterates Outlook for Full Year 2022

DENVER, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, announced today financial results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2022.

"I'm pleased with our solid execution and results for the third quarter. We continued to accelerate our diversification strategy by expanding into new nearshore and offshore delivery locations, growing with new and embedded base clients across strategic verticals, innovating in our comprehensive portfolio of digital CX solutions, and deepening collaboration with our best-in-class CX technology partners," commented Ken Tuchman, chairman and chief executive officer of TTEC. 

Tuchman continued, "We also continue to strengthen our executive leadership team. We welcome digital industry leader, Dave Seybold, as CEO of TTEC Digital. In addition, Shelly Swanback, CEO of TTEC Engage, will assume expanded responsibilities as President of TTEC. With these two proven executives at my side, among many others, I am energized about the caliber of our leadership, our differentiated approach to CX, and our vision for the future."

THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS                  

Revenue        

  • Third quarter 2022 GAAP revenue increased 4.5 percent to $592.5 million compared to $566.7 million in the prior year period. 
  • Foreign exchange had a $14.1 million negative impact on revenue in the third quarter 2022.

Income from Operations

  • Third quarter 2022 GAAP income from operations was $35.6 million, or 6.0 percent of revenue, compared to $26.0 million, or 4.6 percent of revenue in the prior year period.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other items, was $50.2 million or 8.5 percent of revenue versus $59.4 million or 10.5 percent for the prior year period.
  • Foreign exchange had a $3.9 million positive impact on Non-GAAP income from operations in the third quarter 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA       

  • Third quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA was $72.2 million, or 12.2 percent of revenue, compared to $78.7 million, or 13.9 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

Earnings Per Share

  • Third quarter 2022 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.53 compared to $0.38 for the same period last year.
  • Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.74 compared to $1.01 in the prior year period.

Bookings

  • During the third quarter 2022, TTEC signed an estimated $200 million in annualized contract value compared to $171 million in the prior year period. Third quarter bookings mix was diversified across segments, verticals, and geographies.

STRONG CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET FUND INVESTMENTS AND DIVIDENDS

  • Cash flow from operations in the third quarter 2022 was $27.5 million compared to $42.2 million for the third quarter 2021.
  • Capital expenditures in the third quarter 2022 were $28.8 million compared to $17.2 million for the third quarter 2021.
  • As of September 30, 2022, TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of $172.3 million and debt of $959.2 million, resulting in a net debt position of $787 million. This compares to a net debt position of $662.9 million for the same period 2021. The increase in net debt is primarily attributable to the Faneuil public sector asset acquisition in April 2022 and capital distributions made in the second and fourth quarter of 2022.
  • As of September 30, 2022, TTEC's remaining borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility was approximately $370 million compared to $390 million for the same period 2021.
  • TTEC paid a $0.52 per share, or $24.6 million, semi-annual dividend on October 26, 2022, to shareholders of record on October 11, 2022. This dividend represents a 10.6 percent increase over the October 2021 dividend and 4.0 percent over the April 2022 dividend.

SEGMENT REPORTING & COMMENTARY

TTEC reports financial results for two business segments: TTEC Digital (Digital) and TTEC Engage (Engage). Financial highlights for the two segments are provided below.

TTEC Digital – Design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions

  • Third quarter 2022 GAAP revenue for TTEC Digital decreased 5.0 percent to $117.9 million from $124.1 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $8.1 million or 6.8 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $8.7 million or 7.0 percent of revenue for the prior year period. 
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $15.9 million, or 13.5 percent of revenue compared to non-GAAP operating income of $15.6 million or 12.5 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

TTEC Engage – Digitally-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud mitigation services

  • Third quarter 2022 GAAP revenue for TTEC Engage increased 7.2 percent to $474.5 million from $442.6 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $27.5 million or 5.8 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $17.4 million or 3.9 percent of revenue for the prior year period.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $34.3 million, or 7.2 percent of revenue compared to non-GAAP operating income of $43.8 million or 9.9 percent of revenue in the prior year period.
  • Foreign exchange had a $13.2 million negative impact on revenue and $3.5 million positive impact on non-GAAP income from operations.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

"We are pleased with our execution and financial performance in the third quarter as we continue to navigate the dynamic macroeconomic environment alongside our clients," commented Dustin Semach, chief financial officer of TTEC.

Semach continued, "Our outlook remains unchanged from last quarter and continues to account for the uncertainties surrounding the global economy. Ahead of 2023, we continue to optimize our cost structure while enhancing our offerings and delivery footprint to meet our client's quickly evolving needs, positioning us well to capitalize on the current market opportunities. We remain committed to maximizing shareholder value through continuous technology innovation, operational excellence, and long-term profitable growth."

TTEC Full Year 2022 Outlook









Fourth Quarter 2022
Guidance

Fourth Quarter 2022
Mid-Point

Full Year 2022
Guidance

Full Year 2022
Mid-Point

Revenue

$620M — $638M

$629M

$2,405M — $2,423M

$2,414M

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$73M — $83M

$78M

$315M — $325M

$320M

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins

11.7% — 13.0%

12.4 %

13.1% — 13.4%

13.2 %

Non-GAAP operating income

$60M — $70M

$65M

$239M — $249M

$244M

Non-GAAP operating income margins

9.8% — 11.1%

10.4 %

9.9% — 10.3%

10.1 %

Interest expense, net

($13M) — ($14M)

($14M)

($32M) — ($33M)

($33M)

Effective tax rate

23% — 25%

24 %

22% — 24%

23 %

Diluted share count

47.3M — 47.5M

47.4M

47.3M — 47.5M

47.4M

Non-GAAP earnings per a share

$0.66 — $0.82

$0.74

$3.45 — $3.61

$3.53









Engage Full Year 2022 outlook









Fourth Quarter 2022
Guidance

Fourth Quarter 2022
Mid-Point

Full Year 2022
Guidance

Full Year 2022
Mid-Point

Revenue

$506M — $516M

$511M

$1,943M — $1,953M

$1,948M

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$57M — $63M

$60M

$242M — $248M

$245M

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins

11.2% — 12.1%

11.7 %

12.4% — 12.7%

12.6 %

Non-GAAP operating income

$47M — $53M

$50M

$179M — $185M

$182M

Non-GAAP operating income margins

9.3% — 10.3%

9.8 %

9.2% — 9.5%

9.3 %









Digital Full Year 2022 outlook









Fourth Quarter 2022
Guidance

Fourth Quarter 2022
Mid-Point

Full Year 2022
Guidance

Full Year 2022
Mid-Point

Revenue

$114M — $122M

$118M

$462M — $470M

$466M

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$16M — $20M

$18M

$73M — $77M

$75M

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins

14.2% — 16.5%

15.4 %

15.8% — 16.4%

16.1 %

Non-GAAP operating income

$14M — $18M

$16M

$61M — $65M

$63M

Non-GAAP operating income margins

11.9% — 14.4%

13.2 %

13.1% — 13.7%

13.4 %

The Company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for Non-GAAP operating income margins, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins, or Non-GAAP earnings per share to their respective most comparable GAAP measures because certain of the reconciling items that impact these metrics, including asset impairment, restructuring and integration charges, cybersecurity incident-related costs, gains or losses on the sale of business units or other assets, equity-based compensation expense, changes in acquisition contingent consideration, depreciation and amortization expense, and provision for income taxes are dependent on the timing of future events outside of the Company's control or cannot be reliably predicted. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide reconciliations to GAAP operating income margins, net income margins, and diluted earnings per share without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company's 2022 financial results as reported under GAAP.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains a discussion of certain Non-GAAP financial measures that the Company includes to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

  • GAAP metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
  • Non-GAAP - As reflected in the attached reconciliation table, the definition of Non-GAAP may exclude from operating income, EBITDA, net income and earnings per share restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, among other items.

ABOUT TTEC 

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform.  Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions.  The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's 62,700 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to our operations, expected financial position, results of operation, and other business matters that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, and projections with respect to the future, and are not a guarantee of performance. In this release when we use words such as "may," "believe," "plan," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "would," "could," "target," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our strategy, plans, goals, initiatives, or objectives, we are making forward-looking statements.

We caution you not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and you should review and consider carefully the risks, uncertainties and other factors that affect our business and may cause such differences as outlined in Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which are available on TTEC's website www.ttec.com, and on the SEC's public website at www.sec.gov.  Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements include, among others, the risks related to our business operations and strategy, including the risks related to our strategy execution in a competitive market; our ability to innovate and introduce technologies that are sufficiently disruptive to allow us to maintain and grow our market share; risks inherent in the reliability of our information technology systems; risks related to our information technology infrastructure's cybersecurity in general, and criminal activity such as ransomware, other malware and data exfiltration or destruction in particular, which can impact our ability to consistently deliver uninterrupted service to our clients; our dependence on third parties for our cloud solutions; risks inherent in our transition to a work from home environment; our ability to attract and retain qualified and skilled personnel at a price point that we can afford and our clients are willing to pay; our M&A activity, including our ability to identify, acquire and properly integrate acquired businesses in accordance with our strategy; the risk related to our international operations; the risks related to legal and regulatory impact on our operations, including rapidly changing laws that regulate our and our clients' business, such as data privacy and data protection laws, regulatory changes impacting our healthcare businesses, financial and public sector specific regulations, our ability to comply with these laws timely and cost effectively; and the cost of wage and hour litigation in the United States; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic economic and regulatory realities on our business and our clients' business; and risks inherent in our equity structure including our controlling shareholder risk, and Delaware choice of dispute resolution risks.

Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that this release is issued. We undertake no obligation to update them, except as may be required by applicable law. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they depend on many factors outside of our control and we can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Investor Relations Contact

Paul Miller

[email protected]

+1.303.397.8641

Address

9197 South Peoria Street

Englewood, CO 80112

Communications Contact

Tim Blair

[email protected]

+1.303.397.9267










TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)























Three months ended

Nine months ended



 September 30,

 September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021










Revenue

$ 592,453

$ 566,734

$ 1,785,429

$ 1,660,747










Operating Expenses:








Cost of services

450,454

447,786

1,361,179

1,236,769

Selling, general and administrative

75,226

67,426

206,831

181,483

Depreciation and amortization

27,117

25,280

80,061

70,655

Restructuring charges, net

1,113

485

4,261

2,612

Impairment losses

2,939

(268)

13,299

3,949

         Total operating expenses

556,849

540,709

1,665,631

1,495,468










Income From Operations

35,604

26,025

119,798

165,279











Other income (expense), net

(6,100)

(45)

(8,218)

(4,570)










Income Before Income Taxes

29,504

25,980

111,580

160,709











Provision for income taxes

(4,489)

(7,939)

(19,797)

(35,271)










Net Income

25,015

18,041

91,783

125,438











Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(2,766)

(3,606)

(10,896)

(13,216)










Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders

$   22,249

$   14,435

$     80,887

$   112,222




















Net Income Per Share


















Basic

$       0.53

$       0.38

$         1.95

$         2.68











Diluted

$       0.53

$       0.38

$         1.94

$         2.65










Net Income Per Share Attributable to TTEC Stockholders

















Basic

$       0.47

$       0.31

$         1.72

$         2.39











Diluted

$       0.47

$       0.30

$         1.71

$         2.37




















Income From Operations Margin

6.0 %

4.6 %

6.7 %

10.0 %

Net Income Margin

4.2 %

3.2 %

5.1 %

7.6 %

Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Margin

3.8 %

2.5 %

4.5 %

6.8 %

Effective Tax Rate

15.2 %

30.6 %

17.7 %

21.9 %




















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding






  Basic

47,207

46,984

47,087

46,857

  Diluted

47,314

47,348

47,354

47,372









TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(unaudited)




















Three months ended

Nine months ended


 September 30,

 September 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021









Revenue:







TTEC Digital

$     117,938

$     124,086

$    348,112

$     295,668

TTEC Engage

474,515

442,648

1,437,317

1,365,079

Total

$     592,453

$     566,734

$ 1,785,429

$  1,660,747









Income From Operations:







TTEC Digital

$         8,070

$         8,670

$      25,296

$       22,437

TTEC Engage

27,534

17,355

94,502

142,842

Total

$       35,604

$       26,025

$    119,798

$     165,279





TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)







 September 30,

 December 31, 


2022

2021





ASSETS



Current assets:



   Cash and cash equivalents

$         172,274

$       158,205

   Accounts receivable, net

384,793

357,310

   Other current assets

184,018

182,472

      Total current assets

741,085

697,987





Property and equipment, net

181,343

168,404

Operating lease assets

93,658

90,180

Goodwill

805,592

739,481

Other intangibles assets, net

242,887

212,349

Other assets

90,472

88,403





Total assets

$      2,155,037

$    1,996,804





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities:



   Accounts payable

$          98,496

$         70,415

   Accrued employee compensation and benefits

141,220

156,324

   Deferred revenue

90,916

95,608

   Current operating lease liabilities

38,918

44,460

   Other current liabilities

92,652

77,589

      Total current liabilities

462,202

444,396





Long-term liabilities:



   Line of credit

955,000

791,000

   Non-current operating lease liabilities

69,269

64,419

   Other long-term liabilities

88,547

102,648

      Total long-term liabilities

1,112,816

958,067





Redeemable noncontrolling interest

55,696

56,316





Equity:



   Common stock

472

470

   Additional Paid in Capital

363,699

361,135

   Treasury stock

(593,337)

(597,031)

   Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(151,904)

(98,426)

   Retained earnings

888,880

856,065

   Noncontrolling interest

16,513

15,812

      Total equity

524,323

538,025





Total liabilities and equity

$      2,155,037

$    1,996,804




TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)





 Nine Months Ended 

 Nine Months Ended 

  September 30, 

  September 30, 

2022

2021




Cash flows from operating activities:


     Net income

$                    91,783

$                   125,438

     Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities :


          Depreciation and amortization

80,061

70,655

          Amortization of contract acquisition costs

1,345

575

          Amortization of debt issuance costs

735

719

          Imputed interest expense and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration

2,070

1,046

          Provision for credit losses

1,561

(34)

          Loss on disposal of assets

1,587

524

          Impairment losses

13,299

3,949

          Deferred income taxes

(8,216)

514

          Excess tax benefit from equity-based awards

(1,256)

(5,284)

          Equity-based compensation expense

13,240

11,969

          Loss / (gain) on foreign currency derivatives

269

134

          Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:


                Accounts receivable 

(37,987)

48,816

                Prepaids and other assets 

38,594

(42,455)

                Accounts payable and accrued expenses 

1,483

19,406

                Deferred revenue and other liabilities 

(79,755)

(60,910)

                    Net cash provided by operating activities

118,813

175,062




Cash flows from investing activities:


     Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

189

42

     Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(64,564)

(40,778)

     Acquisitions

(142,420)

(481,718)

          Net cash used in investing activities

(206,795)

(522,454)




Cash flows from financing activities:


     Net proceeds / (borrowings) from line of credit

164,000

420,000

     Payments on other debt

(2,568)

(5,288)

     Payments of contingent consideration and hold back payments to acquisitions

(9,600)

(11,517)

     Dividends paid to shareholders

(23,518)

(20,132)

     Payments to noncontrolling interest

(9,562)

(8,059)

     Tax payments related to the issuance of restricted stock units

(6,980)

(11,369)

     Payments of debt issuance costs

-

(1,102)

          Net cash used in financing activities

111,772

362,533




Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(22,226)

(6,272)




Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,564

8,869

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

180,682

159,015

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$                  182,246

$                   167,884















TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share data)

















Three months ended



Nine months ended




 September 30,



 September 30,




2022

2021



2022

2021

















Revenue

$  592,453

$  566,734



$ 1,785,429

$ 1,660,747

















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations and EBITDA:



























Income from Operations

$   35,604

$   26,025



$    119,798

$    165,279


Restructuring charges, net

1,113

485



4,261

2,612


Impairment losses

2,939

(268)



13,299

3,949


Grant income for pandemic relief

-

(131)



-

(8,175)


Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

(6,833)

19,455



(3,164)

19,455


Software accelerated amortization

2,127

-



2,127

-


Write-off of acquisition related receivable

900

-



900

-


Equity-based compensation expenses

5,357

4,570



13,239

11,969


Amortization of purchased intangibles 

9,041

9,269



28,131

22,752

















         Non-GAAP Income from Operations

$   50,248

$   59,405



$    178,591

$    217,841

















         Non-GAAP Income from Operations Margin

8.5 %

10.5 %



10.0 %

13.1 %

















Depreciation and amortization

15,949

16,011



49,803

47,903


Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

2,070

-



2,070

1,046


Other Income (expense), net

3,946

3,288



11,317

3,537

















         Adjusted EBITDA

$   72,213

$   78,704



$    241,781

$    270,327

















         Adjusted EBITDA Margin

12.2 %

13.9 %



13.5 %

16.3 %

















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS:




























Net Income

$   25,015

$   18,041



$      91,783

$    125,438


Add:  Asset  impairment and restructuring charges

4,052

217



17,560

6,561


Add:  Equity-based compensation expenses

5,357

4,570



13,239

11,969


Add:  Amortization of purchased intangibles

9,041

9,269



28,131

22,752


Add:  Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

(6,833)

19,455



(3,164)

19,455


Add:  Software accelerated amortization

2,127

-



2,127

-


Add:  Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

2,070

-



2,070

1,046


Add:  Write-off of acquisition related receivable

900

-



900

-


Less:  Grant income for pandemic relief

-

(131)



-

(8,175)


Less:  Changes in valuation allowance, return to provision adjustments and other, and tax effects of items separately disclosed above

(6,695)

(3,691)



(20,220)

(11,368)

















         Non-GAAP Net Income

$   35,034

$   47,730



$    132,426

$    167,678

















             Diluted shares outstanding

47,314

47,348



47,354

47,372

















         Non-GAAP EPS

$0.74

$1.01



$2.80

$3.54

















Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:




























Cash Flow From Operating Activities:













   Net income

$   25,015

$   18,041



$      91,783

$    125,438


   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:












          Depreciation and amortization

27,117

25,280



80,061

70,655


          Other

(24,591)

(1,098)



(53,031)

(21,031)


   Net cash provided by operating activities

27,541

42,223



118,813

175,062

















Less - Total Cash Capital Expenditures

28,774

17,185



64,564

40,778

















        Free Cash Flow

$    (1,233)

$   25,038



$      54,249

$    134,284
































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment :











TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital

TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital


Q3 22

Q3 21

Q3 22

Q3 21

YTD 22

YTD 21

YTD 22

YTD 21















Income from Operations

$   27,534

$   17,355

$     8,070

$     8,670

$      94,502

$    142,842

$   25,296

$   22,438

Restructuring charges, net

1,086

483

27

2

4,121

1,742

140

869

Impairment losses

2,728

133

211

(401)

13,088

4,350

211

(401)

Grant income for pandemic relief

-

(131)

-

-

-

(8,069)

-

(106)

Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

(6,833)

19,221

-

234

(3,164)

19,221

-

234

Software accelerated amortization

1,702

-

425

-

1,702

-

425

-

Write-off of acquisition related receivable

-

-

900

-

-

-

900

-

Equity-based compensation expenses

3,507

3,472

1,850

1,098

8,746

8,505

4,493

3,464

Amortization of purchased intangibles 

4,615

3,307

4,426

5,962

12,614

9,921

15,517

12,831















         Non-GAAP Income from Operations

$   34,339

$   43,840

$   15,909

$   15,565

$    131,609

$    178,512

$   46,982

$   39,329















Depreciation and amortization

13,194

13,038

2,755

2,973

40,893

39,423

8,910

8,480

Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

2,070

-

-

-

2,070

1,046

-

-

Other Income (expense), net

3,321

3,204

625

84

10,415

3,482

902

55















         Adjusted EBITDA

$   52,924

$   60,082

$   19,289

$   18,622

$    184,987

$    222,463

$   56,794

$   47,864






























SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

TTEC Expands Senior Leadership Team as a Springboard for Growth...

TTEC Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast of ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics