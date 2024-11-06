TTEC Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2024

Revenue was $529.4 Million, down 12.2 Percent

Operating Income of $12.9 Million or 2.4 Percent of Revenue

(Operating Income of $34.1 Million or 6.4 Percent of Revenue Non-GAAP)

Net Loss of $19.0 Million or negative 3.6 Percent of Revenue

(Net Income of $5.4 Million or 1.0 Percent of Revenue Non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDA was $50.3 Million or 9.5 Percent of Revenue

Fully Diluted Net Loss Per Share of $0.40 (Net Income Per Share of $0.11 Non-GAAP)

DENVER, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"We remain focused on executing our diversification strategies, enhancing our portfolio of AI-enabled CX solutions and our operational agility, while working to strengthen our financial performance," commented Ken Tuchman, chief executive officer of TTEC. "The industry dynamics and macroeconomic environment continue to create headwinds as select clients delay decision-making and/or focus on near-term cost savings."

"While taking more time than expected, we are prudently working through various challenges during this transitional year. We are executing against our top strategic priorities alongside taking the necessary profit improvement actions to strengthen our balance sheet and return the company to long-term revenue growth and increased profitability," Tuchman concluded.

THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue

Third quarter 2024 GAAP revenue decreased 12.2 percent to $529.4 million compared to $603 .0 million in the prior year.

compared to .0 million in the prior year. Foreign exchange had a $0.5 million negative impact on revenue in the third quarter of 2024.

Income (Loss) from Operations

Third quarter 2024 GAAP income from operations was $12.9 million , or 2.4 percent of revenue, compared to income from operations of $25 .4 million, or 4.2 percent of revenue, in the prior year.

, or 2.4 percent of revenue, compared to income from operations of .4 million, or 4.2 percent of revenue, in the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other items, was $34 .1 million, or 6.4 percent of revenue, compared to $47.3 million , or 7.8 percent, for the prior year.

.1 million, or 6.4 percent of revenue, compared to , or 7.8 percent, for the prior year. Foreign exchange had a $2.6 million positive impact on Non-GAAP income from operations in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA

Third quarter 2024 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $50.3 million , or 9.5 percent of revenue, compared to $63 .9 million, or 10.6 percent of revenue, in the prior year.

Net Income (Loss)

Third quarter 2024 GAAP net loss was $19.0 million , or negative 3.6 percent of revenue, compared to net income of $1.8 million , or 0.3 percent of revenue, in the prior year.

, or negative 3.6 percent of revenue, compared to net income of , or 0.3 percent of revenue, in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income was $5.4 million , or 1.0 percent of revenue, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $22.9 million , or 3.8 percent of revenue, in the prior year.

Net Income (Loss) Per Share

Third quarter 2024 GAAP fully diluted net loss per share was $0.40 compared to net income per share of $0.04 in the prior year.

compared to net income per share of in the prior year. Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $0.11 compared to Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.48 in the prior year.

CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET

Cash flow from operations in the third quarter of 2024 was a negative $91.4 million compared to a negative $31 .7 million for the third quarter of 2023.

compared to a negative .7 million for the third quarter of 2023. Free cash flow in the third quarter of 2024 was a negative $100.2 million compared to a negative $53.5 million in the prior year. The decline was primarily related to the impact of the accounts receivable factoring facility discontinuation in the quarter. This discontinuation negatively impacted our cash flow from operations by $81.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $101.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 . Excluding the factoring facility impact, free cash flow in the third quarter of 2024 was negative $18.4 million . The year-over-year improvement reflects improved working capital conversion and lower capital expenditures, partially offset by lower profitability.

compared to a negative in the prior year. The decline was primarily related to the impact of the accounts receivable factoring facility discontinuation in the quarter. This discontinuation negatively impacted our cash flow from operations by for the three months ended and for the nine months ended . Excluding the factoring facility impact, free cash flow in the third quarter of 2024 was negative . The year-over-year improvement reflects improved working capital conversion and lower capital expenditures, partially offset by lower profitability. Capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2024 were $8.8 million compared to $21.8 million for the third quarter of 2023.

compared to for the third quarter of 2023. As of September 30, 2024 , TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of $96.9 million and debt of $1,028 .4 million, resulting in a net debt position of $931.5 million . This compares to a net debt position of $815.7 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in net debt is also primarily explained by the discontinuation of the accounts receivable factoring facility.

, TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of and debt of .4 million, resulting in a net debt position of . This compares to a net debt position of for the same period in 2023. The increase in net debt is also primarily explained by the discontinuation of the accounts receivable factoring facility. As of September 30, 2024 , TTEC's remaining borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility was approximately $140 million compared to $215 million for the same period in 2023.

, TTEC's remaining borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility was approximately compared to for the same period in 2023. On November 4, 2024 , the Board of Directors of the Company suspended the Company's semi-annual cash dividend as part of its ongoing shift to prioritize debt reduction associated with strategic acquisitions and other investments in the business. The Board expects to review the dividend suspension in the future to determine, in light of facts and circumstances at that time, whether and when to reinstate a semi-annual cash dividend.

SALE OF MATERIAL ASSET NOT USED IN OPERATIONS

On November 5, 2024, the Company closed the transaction of a real estate asset held for sale in Englewood, Colorado for $45.5 million dollars, subject to customary adjustments. Prior to the COVID pandemic, the building was used as the Company's principal place of business. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale to reduce its outstanding balance under the revolving line of credit.

SEGMENT REPORTING & COMMENTARY

TTEC reports financial results for TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage business segments. Financial highlights for the two business segments are provided below.

TTEC Digital – Design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions

Third quarter 2024 GAAP revenue for TTEC Digital decreased 13.2 percent to $115.7 million from $133.3 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $7.5 million , or 6.5 percent of revenue, compared to income from operations of $11.9 million , or 8.9 percent of revenue, in the prior year. The year-over-year reduction primarily relates to a large one-time on-premise sale in the prior year period. Excluding on-premise sales, TTEC Digital's professional services and recurring revenue together increased by 5.9 percent year over year in the third quarter.

from for the year ago period. Income from operations was , or 6.5 percent of revenue, compared to income from operations of , or 8.9 percent of revenue, in the prior year. The year-over-year reduction primarily relates to a large one-time on-premise sale in the prior year period. Excluding on-premise sales, TTEC Digital's professional services and recurring revenue together increased by 5.9 percent year over year in the third quarter. Non-GAAP income from operations was $14.4 million , or 12.5 percent of revenue, compared to Non-GAAP income from operations of $19.4 million , or 14.5 percent of revenue, in the prior year.

TTEC Engage – Digitally-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud mitigation services

Third quarter 2024 GAAP revenue for TTEC Engage decreased 11.9 percent to $413.8 million from $469.7 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $5.4 million , or 1.3 percent of revenue, compared to income from operations of $13.5 million , or 2.9 percent of revenue, in the prior year.

from for the year ago period. Income from operations was , or 1.3 percent of revenue, compared to income from operations of , or 2.9 percent of revenue, in the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $19.7 million , or 4.8 percent of revenue, compared to Non-GAAP income from operations of $27.9 million , or 5.9 percent of revenue, in the prior year.

, or 4.8 percent of revenue, compared to Non-GAAP income from operations of , or 5.9 percent of revenue, in the prior year. Foreign exchange had a $0.6 million negative impact on revenue and a $2.6 million positive impact on income from operations.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

"We are achieving many of the key objectives that we set forth during this transitional year," commented Kenny Wagers, chief financial officer of TTEC. "In TTEC Digital, we are diversifying our CX technology partnerships and broadening our expertise and capabilities across Contact Center, CRM, AI and analytics solutions. In TTEC Engage, we are launching new client programs across our expanded geographic footprint, working through the previously mentioned headwinds, and executing upon our profit optimization initiatives.

Wagers continued, "At the company level, we are re-iterating full year 2024 guidance near the lower end of the range that we provided last quarter. At the segment level, the appropriate contribution adjustments were made to reflect our third-quarter actual results and updated fourth-quarter forecasts. As we prepare to transition into 2025, we remain focused on our strategic priorities and resolute in our ability to return TTEC to long-term organic growth and increased profitability."

TTEC Full Year 2024 Outlook







Full Year 2024

Guidance

Full Year 2024

Mid-Point Revenue $2,210M — $2,260M

$2,235M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $201M — $217M

$209M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins 9.1% — 9.6%

9.3 % Non-GAAP operating income $134M — $150M

$142M Non-GAAP operating income margins 6.1% — 6.6%

6.3 % Interest expense, net ($82M) — ($84M)

($83M) Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate 40% — 46%

43 % Diluted share count 47.6M — 47.8M

47.7M Non-GAAP earnings per a share $0.64 — $0.83

$0.73















Engage Full Year 2024 Outlook







Full Year 2024

Guidance

Full Year 2024

Mid-Point Revenue $1,737M — $1,767M

$1,752M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $137M — $147M

$142M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins 7.9% — 8.3%

8.1 % Non-GAAP operating income $81M — $91M

$86M Non-GAAP operating income margins 4.7% — 5.2%

4.9 %















Digital Full Year 2024 Outlook







Full Year 2024

Guidance

Full Year 2024

Mid-Point Revenue $473M — $493M

$483M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $63M — $69M

$66M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins 13.4% — 14.1%

13.8 % Non-GAAP operating income $52M — $58M

$55M Non-GAAP operating income margins 11.1% — 11.8%

11.5 %

The Company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP operating income margins, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins, Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate, or Non-GAAP earnings per share to their respective most comparable GAAP measures because certain of the reconciling items that impact these metrics, including restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, changes in acquisition contingent consideration, depreciation and amortization expense, and provision for income taxes are dependent on the timing of future events outside of the Company's control or cannot be reliably predicted. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide reconciliations to GAAP operating income, operating income margins, EBITDA margins, and diluted earnings per share without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company's 2024 financial results as reported under GAAP.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains a discussion of certain Non-GAAP financial measures that the Company includes to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

GAAP metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Non-GAAP - As reflected in the attached reconciliation table, the definition of Non-GAAP may exclude from operating income, EBITDA, net income and earnings per share restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, among other items.

EARNINGS WEBCAST/CONFERENCE CALL

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)













































Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30,

September 30,





2024

2023

2024

2023



















Revenue

$ 529,427

$ 602,956

$ 1,640,150

$ 1,836,636



















Operating Expenses:

















Cost of services

415,226

479,699

1,286,934

1,427,063

Selling, general and administrative

71,580

66,781

219,881

216,129

Depreciation and amortization

24,042

25,595

74,258

76,368

Restructuring charges, net

1,002

1,369

6,346

4,896

Impairment losses

4,688

4,124

241,544

11,083 Total operating expenses

516,538

577,568

1,828,963

1,735,539



















(Loss) / Income From Operations

12,889

25,388

(188,813)

101,097





















Other income (expense), net

(22,462)

(18,298)

(60,573)

(55,309)



















(Loss) / Income Before Income Taxes

(9,573)

7,090

(249,386)

45,788





















Provision for income taxes

(9,395)

(5,294)

(65,850)

(19,318)



















Net (Loss) / Income

(18,968)

1,796

(315,236)

26,470





















Net (loss) / income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,154)

(3,326)

(7,730)

(8,142)



















Net (Loss) / Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders $ (21,122)

$ (1,530)

$ (322,966)

$ 18,328







































Net (Loss) / Income Per Share





































Basic

$ (0.40)

$ 0.04

$ (6.63)

$ 0.56





















Diluted

$ (0.40)

$ 0.04

$ (6.62)

$ 0.56



















Net (Loss) / Income Per Share Attributable to TTEC Stockholders

































Basic

$ (0.44)

$ (0.03)

$ (6.79)

$ 0.39





















Diluted

$ (0.44)

$ (0.03)

$ (6.78)

$ 0.39







































(Loss) / Income From Operations Margin 2.4 %

4.2 %

(11.5) %

5.5 % Net (Loss) / Income Margin

(3.6) %

0.3 %

(19.2) %

1.4 % Net (Loss) / Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Margin (4.0) %

(0.3) %

(19.7) %

1.0 % Effective Tax Rate

(98.1) %

74.7 %

(26.4) %

42.2 %







































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding













Basic

47,723

47,415

47,573

47,305 Diluted

47,860

47,488

47,618

47,417

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (unaudited)







































Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















Revenue:















TTEC Digital

$ 115,669

$ 133,252

$ 344,068

$ 367,764 TTEC Engage

413,758

469,704

1,296,082

1,468,872 Total

$ 529,427

$ 602,956

$ 1,640,150

$ 1,836,636

















(Loss) / Income From Operations















TTEC Digital

$ 7,474

$ 11,925

$ 16,770

$ 19,864 TTEC Engage

5,415

13,463

(205,583)

81,233 Total

$ 12,889

$ 25,388

$ (188,813)

$ 101,097

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited)













September 30,

December 31,



2024

2023









ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 96,929

$ 172,747 Accounts receivable, net

430,092

394,868 Prepaids and other current assets

105,355

95,064 Income and other tax receivables

20,690

18,524 Total current assets

653,066

681,203









Property and equipment, net

146,358

191,003 Assets Held for Sale

29,640

- Operating lease assets

100,263

121,574 Goodwill

575,096

808,988 Other intangibles assets, net

173,227

198,433 Income and other tax receivables, long-term

34,469

44,673 Other assets

114,171

139,724









Total assets

$ 1,826,290

$ 2,185,598









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 82,259

$ 96,577 Accrued employee compensation and benefits

121,255

146,184 Deferred revenue

70,834

81,171 Current operating lease liabilities

35,217

38,271 Other current liabilities

29,085

40,824 Total current liabilities

338,650

403,027









Long-term liabilities:







Line of credit

1,025,000

995,000 Non-current operating lease liabilities

79,909

96,809 Other long-term liabilities

87,597

75,220 Total long-term liabilities

1,192,506

1,167,029



















Equity:







Common stock

477

474 Additional paid-in capital

416,813

407,415 Treasury stock

(584,904)

(589,807) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(99,697)

(89,876) Retained earnings

544,616

870,429 Non-controlling interest

17,829

16,907 Total equity

295,134

615,542









Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,826,290

$ 2,185,598

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited)









Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023







Cash flows from operating activities:





Net (loss) income $ (315,236)

$ 26,470 Adjustment to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities :





Depreciation and amortization 74,258

76,368 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 1,363

1,596 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,578

801 Imputed interest expense and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (1,496)

6,864 Provision for credit losses 2,744

1,677 Loss on disposal of assets 1,778

1,176 Impairment losses 241,544

11,083 Loss on dissolution of subsidiary -

301 Deferred income taxes 38,922

(12,288) Excess tax benefit from equity-based awards 3,921

1,807 Equity-based compensation expense 15,249

16,410 Loss / (gain) on foreign currency derivatives 244

552 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (37,497)

34,995 Prepaids and other assets (12,959)

(1,620) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (49,122)

(8,453) Deferred revenue and other liabilities (23,023)

(44,508) Net cash provided by operating activities (57,732)

113,231







Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 146

246 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (36,465)

(54,722) Net cash used in investing activities (36,319)

(54,476)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Net proceeds from / (repayments of) line of credit 30,000

4,000 Payments on other debt (1,873)

(1,929) Payments of contingent consideration and hold back payments to acquisitions



(37,676) Dividends paid to shareholders (2,847)

(24,572) Payments to non-controlling interest (6,908)

(8,407) Tax payments related to the issuance of restricted stock units (945)

(2,938) Payments of debt issuance costs (2,635)

- Net cash used in financing activities 14,792

(71,522)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,283

3,889







(Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (76,976)

(8,878) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 173,905

167,064 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 96,929

$ 158,186

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION



(In thousands, except per share data)



(unaudited)





































Three months ended







Nine months ended









September 30,







September 30,









2024

2023







2024

2023



































Revenue

$ 529,427

$ 602,956







$ 1,640,150

$ 1,836,636



































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations and EBITDA:

























































Net (Loss) / Income from Operations

$ 12,889

$ 25,388







$ (188,813)

$ 101,097





Restructuring charges, net

1,002

1,369







6,346

4,896





Impairment losses

4,688

4,124







241,544

11,083





Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

-

-







-

(3,210)





Grant income for pandemic relief

-

-







-

40





Property costs not related to operations

424

744







2,329

744





Change in acquisition related obligation

-

-







-

483





Liability related to notifications triggered by labor scheme (1)

2,563

-







(187)

-





Equity-based compensation expenses

4,333

6,608







15,249

16,410





Amortization of purchased intangibles

8,169

9,073







25,053

27,083



































Non-GAAP Income from Operations

$ 34,068

$ 47,306







$ 101,521

$ 158,626



































Non-GAAP Income from Operations Margin

6.4 %

7.8 %







6.2 %

8.6 %



































Depreciation and amortization

15,873

16,183







48,152

48,946





Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

(449)

102







(1,496)

6,864





Change in escrow balance related to acquisition

-

-







-

625





Loss on dissolution of subsidiary

-

-







-

301





Foreign SS Tax Recovery

-

-







(853)

-





Foreign VAT receivable write-off

-

-







770

-





Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net

1,825

(373)







2,381

839





Other Income (expense), net

(1,041)

687







953

(2,232)



































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 50,276

$ 63,905







$ 151,428

$ 213,969



































Adjusted EBITDA Margin

9.5 %

10.6 %







9.2 %

11.7 %



































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS:

























































Net (Loss) Income

$ (18,968)

$ 1,796







$ (315,236)

$ 26,470





Add: Asset impairment and restructuring charges

5,690

5,493







247,890

15,979





Add: Equity-based compensation expenses

4,333

6,608







15,249

16,410





Add: Amortization of purchased intangibles

8,169

9,073







25,053

27,083





Add: Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

-

-







-

(3,210)





Add: Grant income for pandemic relief

-

-







-

40





Add: Change in acquisition related obligation

-

-







-

483





Add: Property costs not related to operations

424

744







2,329

744





Add: Liability related to notifications triggered by labor scheme

2,563

-







(187)

-





Add: Foreign SS Tax Recovery

-

-







(853)

-





Add: Foreign VAT receivable write-off

-

-







770

-





Add: Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

(449)

102







(1,496)

6,864





Add: Changes in escrow balance related to acquisition

-

-







-

625





Add: Loss on dissolution of subsidiary

-

-







-

301





Add: Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net

1,825

(373)







2,381

839





Less: Changes in valuation allowance, return to provision adjustments and

other, and tax effects of items separately disclosed above

1,810

(590)







48,752

(6,974)



































Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 5,397

$ 22,853







$ 24,652

$ 85,654



































Diluted shares outstanding

47,860

47,488







47,618

47,417



































Non-GAAP EPS

$0.11

$0.48







$0.52

$1.81



































Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:

























































Cash Flow From Operating Activities:



























Net (loss) / income

$ (18,968)

$ 1,321







$ (315,236)

$ 26,470





Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization

24,042

25,256







74,258

76,368





Other

(96,451)

(58,295)







183,246

10,393





Net cash provided by operating activities

(91,377)

(31,718)







(57,732)

113,231



































Less - Total Cash Capital Expenditures

8,783

21,768







36,465

54,722



































Free Cash Flow

$ (100,160)

$ (53,486)







$ (94,197)

$ 58,509

































































(1) - For further information, please see discussion in the Risk Factors section of the 2023 Form 10-K filed on February 29, 2024.











































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment :























TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital

TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital



Q3 24

Q3 23

Q3 24 Q3 23

YTD 24

YTD 23

YTD 24 YTD 23





























Income / (Loss) from Operations

$ 5,414

$ 13,463

$ 7,474 $ 11,925

$ (205,585)

$ 81,233

$ 16,771 $ 19,864 Restructuring charges, net

202

634

801 735

5,697

2,427

650 2,469 Impairment losses

4,255

4,124

433 -

238,600

8,229

2,944 2,854 Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery





-

- -





(3,210)

- - Grant income for pandemic relief





-

- -





40

- - Property costs not related to operations

424

744

- -

2,329

744

- - Change in acquisition related obligation

-

-

- -





-

- 483 Liability related to notifications triggered by labor scheme

2,563

-

- -

(187)

-

- - Equity-based compensation expenses

2,701

4,327

1,632 2,281

9,748

10,599

5,501 5,811 Amortization of purchased intangibles

4,098

4,649

4,071 4,424

12,306

13,951

12,747 13,132





























Non-GAAP Income from Operations

$ 19,657

$ 27,941

$ 14,411 $ 19,365

$ 62,908

$ 114,013

$ 38,613 $ 44,613





























Depreciation and amortization

12,958

13,807

2,915 2,377

39,849

41,695

8,303 7,252 Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

(449)

102



-

(1,496)

6,864

- - Change in escrow balance related to acquisition





-



-

-

625

- - Loss on dissolution of subsidiary

-

-



-

-

301

- - Foreign VAT receivable write-off

-

-



-

770

-

-

Foreign SS Tax Recovery

-

-



-

(853)

-





Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net

1,725

(297)

100 (76)

2,518

815

(138) 24 Other Income (expense), net

(944)

578

(97) 108

833

(2,332)

121 99





























Adjusted EBITDA

$ 32,947

$ 42,131

$ 17,329 $ 21,774

$ 104,529

$ 161,981

$ 46,899 $ 51,988

