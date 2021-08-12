TTEC Canada Announces Plans to Hire up to 1,400 Customer Experience Positions Across the Country

The company is expanding its talented workforce to support record growth

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Canada Solutions, Inc., a division of TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced that it is hiring up to 1,400 Customer Service and Technical work from home positions to support its growing business across Canada. These positions include English speaking roles as well as French, Spanish, Portuguese and Dutch bilingual roles. "Our people are our most valuable asset. We're excited to bring approximately 1,400 more jobs to Canada supporting our clients' growth," said Savita Jones, vice president of global operations, TTEC Canada. "The cultural diversity and focus on education make Canada an attractive location for TTEC operations. Our efforts to hire throughout Canada give TTEC an opportunity to work with talented individuals and provide them an engaging culture and a rewarding career path."

TTEC is a values-driven company that prioritizes professional development and career growth. The customer experience positions are vital to the company's growth. Successful candidates will have a competitive base salary, potential for performance-based bonuses, health and wellness benefits, access to continuing education, tuition reimbursement, and more. TTEC Canada was recently honored as a Great Place to Work® both in Quebec and across Canada. TTEC has also been recognized by Comparably, the leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site, as a top performer on its list of 2021 Best Operations Teams. TTEC was also named by Forbes Magazine as one of America's best large employers of 2021. This recognition includes TTEC's commitment as one of the best employers for veterans, new grads, women, and diversity. For more information about these and positions and more at TTEC, visit http://www.ttec.com/careers.

