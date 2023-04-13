TTEC Canada certified as a 'Great Place to Work®' through continued commitment to Employee Experience

Company earns certification for third consecutive year based on credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie

DENVER, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced its Canada operations have been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year.

This certification is awarded after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada and is based on direct feedback from nearly 300 employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey.

"I am proud that our Canada team has, once again, been certified as a Great Place to Work®. Earning this recognition three years running is the result of our ongoing commitment to delivering an exceptional employee experience," said Chuck Koskovich, Chief Operating Officer at TTEC Engage. "We are dedicated to fostering a welcoming, belonging culture, enabling our teams with world-class training and tools, and empowering our colleagues with professional development and career growth opportunities."

TTEC offers remote work positions across Canada with opportunities available to multilingual speakers. According to employee surveys, Canadian associates rate TTEC highly in topics such as "Living the Values" and "Performance and Accountability." The company further improves employee experiences with data-driven decision making, a culture focused on creating better human connections, and taking feedback to create actionable insights.

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues.

"Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," said Fonseca.

