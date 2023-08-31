TTEC cited as a Strong Performer in Customer Analytics Service Providers report by independent industry analyst firm

Company receives recognition as one of the eleven service providers that matter most

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, announced today that it was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q2 2023.

"TTEC thrusts the tip of the spear to capture deep customer value," states the Wave report, authored by Brandon Purcell, Forrester VP and Principal Analyst. The report went on to say, "Enterprises looking to drive insights into both human and digital interactions should look to TTEC."

TTEC received the highest possible scores in the partner ecosystem, pricing flexibility and transparency, and global delivery strategy criteria within the strategy category.

"We are proud to be named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q2 2023," said Marcy Riordan, global analytics practice lead at TTEC Digital. "Analytics is our superpower with a dedicated team of professionals who leverage the latest technology developments in areas like artificial intelligence and machine learning to turn data into actionable insights for our clients."

Forrester evaluated several service providers against 29 criteria to identify the 11 providers that matter the most. According to the report, "The vendors who truly differentiate in this market are those who invest in capabilities to operationalize models in industry- and domain-specific ways while continually innovating with new techniques.

TTEC Digital's dedicated analytics practice enables CX transformation at the point of conversation through data science, engineering, and visualization, along with strategic analytics consulting to drive improved outcomes.

TTEC Engage delivers industry leading CX BPO services enabled through AI and operational analytics with a focus on customer care, sales, tech support, AI operations, and trust & safety solutions, that drive customer acquisition, growth, and retention.

