TTEC Digital achieves Microsoft Business Applications 2023/2024 Inner Circle Award

DENVER, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, today announced that TTEC Digital has achieved the prestigious 2023/2024 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle award.

Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank TTEC Digital in the top echelon of Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

2023-2024 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2024 as well as virtual meetings between July 2023 and June 2024, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about the company's road maps and future plans, establish strong executive connections, and collaborate on best practices.

"We are proud to have once again achieved the status of Microsoft Inner Circle, which demonstrates our commitment to leveraging Microsoft technologies to build streamlined CX platforms and deliver exceptional customer outcomes," said Dave Seybold, CEO of TTEC Digital. "This award recognizes TTEC Digital's experience in providing transformational customer experiences via CX consulting, scalable platform solutions that include the latest and greatest AI, and product integration across business operations. We are excited to continue to partner with Microsoft as we grow globally to fuel these digital transformations."

With more than 200 certifications and four decades as a Microsoft partner, TTEC Digital's CX expertise, technical know-how, and in-house data and AI capabilities elevate Microsoft's solutions to simplify and humanize experiences across the customer journey.

TTEC Digital is helping drive value for customers who have already started using Microsoft's new Copilot offering. The Company is maximizing business outcomes and delivering customer experiences by infusing Copilot, along with other Azure AI capabilities, into customer deployments.

"With the Inner Circle distinction, we are recognizing a group of partners who have excelled at accelerating their customer's digital transformation with Dynamics 365 and Power Apps solutions," said Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead. "Inner Circle partners represent some of the best IP, industry expertise, and technical capabilities in Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Their dedication to customer success and the Microsoft Cloud have set them apart, and we are honored to recognize TTEC Digital for their achievement and membership of the 2023-2024 Inner Circle."

TTEC Digital also achieved Microsoft Solutions Partner designations for both Business Applications and Modern Work for 2023/2024. Other partner accolades include being a Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist for 2022/2023 for Dynamics 365 Customer Insights & Marketing, the 2021/2022 Dynamics 365 Marketing Partner of the Year and a two-time Eagle Award recipient.

TTEC Digital is a global leader in customer experience orchestration, combining technology and empathy at the point of conversation. With in-house expertise in CX strategy, data and analytics, AI and more, TTEC Digital delivers an unmatched skillset for organizations looking to forge deeper customer relationships and drive better business outcomes.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's 63,900 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

