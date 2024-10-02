TTEC Digital achieves Microsoft Business Applications 2024/2025 Inner Circle Award

Microsoft recognizes TTEC Digital for outstanding sales achievement and innovation for ninth consecutive year

DENVER, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, today announced that TTEC Digital has achieved the 2024/2025 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle Award.

Membership is based on sales achievements that rank TTEC Digital in the top tier of Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering services and solutions that help clients improve performance.

"As we achieve Microsoft Inner Circle status once again, TTEC Digital is proud to reaffirm our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience consulting, software, and technology services in collaboration with Microsoft," said Dave Seybold, CEO of TTEC Digital. "Together, TTEC Digital and Microsoft have helped some of the biggest players in their respective industries transform customer experience with the right blend of strategy and technology and we look forward to expanding our Microsoft opportunities with more clients across the globe."

Dale Mansour, Global Leader, Microsoft Practice at TTEC Digital, further added, "TTEC Digital is proud to be recognized by Microsoft. Receiving the Business Applications Inner Circle award is a testament to our strong partnership with Microsoft and commitment to advancing the customer experience as we work at the nexus of contact center, CRM, AI and analytics."

With more than 1,400 certifications and four decades as a Microsoft partner, TTEC Digital's CX expertise, technical know-how, and in-house data and AI capabilities amplify Microsoft's solutions to remove friction across the customer journey. Earlier in 2024, TTEC Digital was named a launch partner for Microsoft's new Dynamics 365 Contact Center, a Copilot-first cloud contact center platform. In 2023, the Company developed a Workforce Management (WFM) Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service, intellectual property that allows contact center managers to better leverage valuable service insights.

"Partners achieving the Inner Circle distinction have demonstrated an exceptional impact helping customers accelerate their AI and digital transformation with Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, and we are honored to recognize this impact," said Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead. "Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program partners who achieve the Business Application Inner Circle distinction stand out for their deep AI, cloud and industry knowledge. They bring specialized IP, business process and technical expertise to customers and help them unlock incremental business value through services and solutions."

Previously, TTEC Digital has also achieved Microsoft Solutions Partner designations for Business Applications & Modern Work, Data & AI, and Digital Apps & Innovation. Other partner accolades include being a Dynamics 365 Marketing Partner of the Year and a two-time Eagle Award recipient.

To learn more about TTEC Digital and Microsoft, visit https://ttecdigital.com/partners/microsoft.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company's approximately 54,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

