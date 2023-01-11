TTEC Digital announces strategic CX partnership with Google Cloud

TTEC Digital recognized as CCAI Platform launch partner

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud that will allow customers to use Google's AI-powered Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) capabilities to strengthen the real-time interactions with customers across digital and live channels.

"The partnership with Google Cloud extends TTEC Digital's cross-platform capabilities in developing and delivering world-class cloud environments which accelerate the ability to realize the next generation of client and agent interactions," said Ken Tuchman, Chairman and CEO of TTEC. "Google Cloud's increased focus on CX-related technology capabilities is opening up new opportunities to orchestrate the future of the contact center."

TTEC Digital has rich knowledge in designing and orchestrating exceptional CX built on cloud platforms for a digital-first world. Leveraging Google's Contact Center Artificial Intelligence (CCAI) Platform, a new customer-driven contact center offering, will enable TTEC to design engagements around the customer device at the time of service, optimized for mobile interactions. Building on Google's rich history in natural language data, TTEC Digital will be able to light up intelligent and predictive engagements embedded within the interactions through contact center platforms.

"Google is helping enterprises across industries and geographies reimagine contact center interactions for the modern consumer," said Andrew Moore, vice president and general manager, Cloud AI & Industry Solutions, Google. "We are thrilled to partner with TTEC Digital to deliver on this vision. Their knowledge and breadth delivering Total Experience transformations across the enterprise will pay tremendous dividends for our customers."

Cloud-based innovation will continue as TTEC Digital builds intellectual property around Google Cloud, driving new capabilities into the market-leading cloud platform that will extend to the workforce powering contact center operations for TTEC's global client base. This expanded partnership will enable clients to deliver fast and intuitive self-service to their customers, and provide agents the context, insights, and intelligence to deliver timely, accurate responses that improve customer satisfaction, loyalty, and lifetime value.

The CCAI partnership builds on successful collaboration between TTEC and Google to deliver intuitive automation, unified customer data, proactive and preemptive service, and AI-powered decision-making at every customer interaction.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTEC) is one of the largest global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's 62,000+ employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit us at www.ttec.com.

